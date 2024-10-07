Monday Roundup: Airport parking, cost of cars, fireflies, and more

It’s Monday! Time to round up the best news and stories from the past week…

Tech won’t save us or them: Don’t be fooled by the charm offensive from Big Auto that wants to convince Americans that the path toward safer cars is better technology. Just design safer and smaller cars, damnit! (Slate)

Rad goes big box: Ubiquitous e-bike brand Rad Power Bikes has signed a deal to sell into Best Buy, and some bike industry insiders see it as a sign of desperation. (Bicycle Retailer & Industry News)

Firefly activism: A cycling advocacy group in Manila has grown into a force after one person stood up with a provocative question: Can you see the fireflies? (Christian Science Monitor)

What the bleep? California Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill that would have required new cars to have audible speed warning devices. (Politico)

Cost of transit: A report done to boost support of a major investment into public transit in Vancouver, BC found that current service costs the region about $1 billion every year — or around $1,000 per household — in added transportation costs. (Metro Magazine)

Cost of driving: Cars are just so bad, man. Even if the cost of lives or cost to our planet don’t make you sick, consider that a recent study found about one-third of all drivers who financed their vehicles owe more than their car is worth. (Jalopnik)

A lot of pedaling, indeed: Cyclist Lachlan Morton rode all the way around Australia, a distance of 8,800 miles, at an average of 280 miles per day for 30 days. Damn. (The Guardian)

Bike to fly: Portland Airport officials need to do some research and consider doing something similar to what they’re doing at Washington National with secure bike parking stalls so folks feel comfortable not just biking to the airport for work, but to fly as well. (Fast Company)

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.