PBOT cancels I-205 undercrossing project near Gateway Green

A project to build a new biking and walking path under I-205 that would connect a key neighborhood greenway in east Portland near the Gateway Green bike park is slated for cancellation due to what the city’s transportation bureau says are unexpected budget risks, safety concerns, and construction complications. The news was made public via a notice posted Friday on Metro’s website that outlined proposed amendments to the Metropolitan Transportation Improvement Program (MTIP), a list of all the federally-funded transportation projects and programs in the Portland region.
An eagle-eyed BikePortland reader (thanks Chris Smith) noticed that a list of projects to be removed from the MTIP included the “I-205 Undercrossing,” — which means the project would be defunded. This news comes despite Portland City Council accepting a $1.6 million grant in 2019 from the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) to design and engineer the project. I’ve since learned more about the project and have confirmed with City of Portland that they have cancelled the project and plan to return funds to the federal government.
Here’s what happened…
There’s a very big gap in the Portland Bureau of Transportation’s (PBOT) Tillamook-Holladay-Oregon-Pacific (“T-HOP) neighborhood greenway route (green lines on map above) near I-205 and NE Halsey and the city received a federal grant (via ODOT) in 2019 to close it. One element of the T-HOP plan was a bike path under I-205 between I-84 and NE Halsey to connect the greenway to the existing I-205 path and Gateway Green bike park. The path had been eagerly anticipated because access to Gateway Green from the west is severely lacking in convenience and safety. The current bike route from NE 92nd and Halsey takes riders against traffic on the northern sidewalk of the Halsey overcrossing, then across six lanes of traffic into the Gateway Shopping Center parking lot before getting to the I-205 path. The route is indirect, stressful and annoying.
The 2019 grant allowed PBOT to begin the design and engineering phase of the path project that would greatly improve this connection. According to PBOT Communications Director Hannah Schafer, that’s when things got complicated.
The dirt road you see in the photo above was built around 2021 by Portland Parks & Recreation to be used as for service and maintenance access to Gateway Green. It’s on Union Pacific Railroad right-of-way and is not open to the public (nor is UPRR ever likely to allow the public to use it, Schafer says). PBOT planned to align their path on ODOT right-of-way which sits above this existing access road (upper left of image above). Schafer told BikePortland Tuesday that while the PP&R road was a helpful start, “PBOT was still faced with the same constructibility challenges trying to establish a path between the support columns for various structures as well as continued safety concerns about constructing a path underneath these freeway structures with limited visibility.”
As PBOT survey crews analyzed the location, Schafer said conflicts with other planned capital projects from PP&R and TriMet (A Better Red) made it even more complicated and created “budget and permitting risk.” PBOT also had public safety and maintenance concerns due to limited visibility of a path under I-205, “and risk of camping activities along the alignment,” Schafer explained.
So PBOT worked with ODOT to explore shifting the alignment to an overcrossing of I-205 using the NE Halsey Street bridge as a supporting structure. But ultimately, Schafer said, cost estimates skyrocketed due to added complexity and inflation. By June 2023 when 60% plans were drawn up, the estimate was up to $5.5 million — 120% over the available budget of $2.5 million. PBOT then considered reducing the scope to get the price down, but in consultation with ODOT they determined such drastic changes would likely jeopardize the federal funds (which were awarded based on a specific project description).
“Since PBOT is unable to identify additional local funding to address the shortfall,” Schafer said in her email to BikePortland yesterday. “The decision was made to cancel the project and return the federal funds.”
Schafer agrees it’s frustrating to see this project cancelled. She wants folks to know that any remaining funds will be added to PBOT’s NE Halsey Street Safety and Access to Transit Project which will build new sidewalks, buffered bike lanes, and other safety updates between 85th and 92nd (to the west of the Halsey overpass), “And help ready a future bicycle connection over I-205 on NE Halsey should additional funding be identified.”
If alignment along the railroad and PP&R’s service road is a dead-end, perhaps we should shift the focus to building a tunnel under I-205 at NE Hancock (north of Halsey). This would create a direct connection between NE Tillamook/Hancock and Jason Lee Elementary on the west side of the freeway and Gateway Green and the I-205 path on the east side. If that sounds like a pipe dream, it’s worth noting that this is the exact alignment recommended on page 21 of TriMet’s 2016 Bike Plan (above right), so someone at ODOT must have considered it at one point.
While PBOT goes back to the drawing board, the gap remains. This weekend hundreds of riders and their families will come to Gateway Green for a big celebration to mark the re-opening of the park and the completion of a new section of the I-205 path built TriMet. Events like this underscore the need for strong bike connections to this cherished regional park, the I-205 path, and nearby neighborhood greenways.
— The MTIP amendment isn’t final. Comments will be accepted now through 5:00 pm on October 30th via email to summer.blackhorse@oregonmetro.gov. Learn more on Metro’s website.
Well at least ODOT spent like 10 times the cost of this “too expensive” project just thinking about what the rose quarter freeway expansion should look like
To eliminate one of the worst bottlenecks on the west coast? Seems worth every penny.
Building more lanes doesn’t solve traffic congestion. If ODOT wants to solve the bottleneck, they’d be better served by figuring out how to get all of the personal automobiles driving through the Rose Quarter off of the road and their drivers and passengers into more efficient modes.
Sounds easy! /s
Unfortunately, those more efficient modes aren’t more efficient where it counts.
Some examples:
For passengers, bus and Max and bike are almost always slower, especially for longer trips, with a small handful of exceptions, and while bike can be quite flexible, bus and Max follow TriMet’s clock.
For freight, train is often slower, and always less flexible, and, for small lots, more expensive, if it’s an option at all for something as tiny as a trailer full of melons. Barge is rarely available for anything that isn’t a huge volume of stuff on very specific routes.
The whole “worst bottleneck on the West Coast” thing is such a weird take. Why can’t long-distance traffic divert to 205? You know, the freeway that was built for long-distance freight traffic to use. The Rose Quarter is a freeway widening project designed to keep car commuting more convenient. If you’re pro that, just say it.
There it is, the “unload our problems on the poor / working class / POC in East Portland” response I’ve come to expect from this community.
Well, I live a few blocks from 205 and I guarantee that it doesn’t have the capacity, regardless of how little regard you might have for us and our health.
Anyhow, weird flex keeping cars idling for hours every afternoon at the Rose Quarter. Seems like that would be a problem that Climate Change catastrophists would want to resolve?
We all know that it won’t eliminate the bottleneck even if they build it, which they probably won’t because there is no money.
Perfect is the enemy of good.
While you’re waiting, hoping and praying that someone will just say “cars are banned!!”, the rest of us are busy trying to minimize damage to our environment.
Wait, you’re “trying to minimize damage to our environment” by advocating for more freeway lanes?
I’ll bet you can come up with better solutions. Maybe less convenient, but if you’re serious about that intent, figure out how to drive less.
The worst bottleneck on the west coast is where all to money goes into ODOT and nothing valuable comes out.
Wow, this is really crappy. They don’t want to do one thing, and can’t do the other, so now the answer is to do nothing?! There needs to be a better way to get across the snarl of I-205/84/railroad tracks there. Saying the scheduled Halsey improvements west of 92nd will “help ready a future bicycle connection over I-205 on NE Halsey should additional funding be identified” means nothing, as it would likely take another decade for something to get designed and built.
I’ve been waiting for the Halsey improvements out to 92nd, they should be great. But then we’ll have a great section of the network that then connects to nothing. People moan about “no one using the bike lanes in Gateway”, and that’s because nothing connects to them! Connecting the (entire) city west of 92nd & Halsey to Gateway NEEDS to happen already! Connecting to the 205 MUP/GG via the undercrossing is the easiest option, but the overcrossing seemed like the next best thing. Ideally, both over and under crossings should be done.
If you ride to/from GG on that “closed” access road, you realize how convenient and safe it is riding on a flat, car-free road to get to GG. The alternative route is horrible; you go way up and over the bridge/viaduct and the cross the I-84 Gateway off-ramp and then go through Gateway Shopping Center and then the Gateway Transit (but walk your bike) Center, and finally ride down the new Better Red bridge to GG.
Can they use the 1.3million to pay for my MAX fare from the 82nd station to the Gateway Transit Center station so I can safely get myself and my bike to Gateway Green? The program could be called “Free rides to Gateway Transit Center if you’re going to Gateway Green because we gave up trying to find a fix”.
Yes. I have no idea why these two are presented as mutually exclusive. It is immensely frustrating that bike infrastructure is so often considered either/or. The underpass is a necessary and viable connection to GG and I-205 path. Halsey overpass bike lanes are a necessary and viable connection to East Portland.
I don’t think this is true. PBOT has fixes. They just won’t do them.
I don’t see how the safety and maintenance concerns of a tunnel under I-205 are any less than for a path crossing underneath I-205 next to the UP right-of-way. If anything, there’s even less visibility in a tunnel than under an overpass.
I think if a tunnel is designed well it can work well… But yes I agree with your point. Just keep in mind that the tunnel idea might be just a very very preliminary concept that was included in the TriMet bike plan. I don’t think it’s something that has been seriously considered AFAIK. I just added it to show a possibility and thought it was interested that it was in the TriMet Bike Plan.
Tunnels and underpasses periodically offer some of the sketchiest experiences on the 205 path. I shouldn’t have to squeeze through a 3′ gap between a tent and a barrel fire to enjoy a public facility.
They should have just built the underpass once they had the funding, and worried about the safety issues later. If it turns into a homeless encampment, fine. The path will still be there. When the city (or region, or state, or nation) finally gets enough housing built to meaningfully address homelessness, it’ll still be there.
If a fire damages the overpass, it would be a disaster.
Furthermore Gateway Green has enough challenges from illegal vehicle access already, both from trespassers crossing BNSF’s bridge to the NE, and from I-205 itself (a previous camp went so far as to make their own “exit ramp” and just cut whatever fence they pleased). We don’t need more people driving on the path and this would almost certainly result in more of that, and even vehicles in GG itself. IMO, the city should backfill the road with boulders now that construction is done. Gates, fences and bollards have been proven to do nothing.
I don’t see how the safety concerns of the path underneath I-205 are any less than having to ride up Halsey against traffic with a 1 foot curb drop into 50mph traffic then try and figure out how to rearrange yourself to cross 6 lanes of traffic then do battle with aggressive drivers trying to cross the parking sea to then cross multiple rail tracks to finally reach the MUP that leads you to the actual destination. Safety concerns for lack of visibility?? Give me a break…
Sad news. Gateway Green is neat, but it’s absolutely miserable to ride there. I live less than 2 miles from it and rarely even bother going. (I did enjoy being introduced to the term “constructability,” however.)
As someone who lives a block away from the west end of the Halsey overpass, I cannot express how frustrating this entire situation is. Between I-84 and I-205 and the associated dangerous overpasses at Halsey and 82nd, my neighborhood is effectively cut off from Gateway to the east and Montavilla to the south. I’m confident and strong enough of a rider to take the lane on 82nd, but I wouldn’t bring my wife and children along with me, so the alternative is to go 10 blocks west out of the way (20 blocks from my starting point) just to even begin heading south. Going east along Halsey is awkward and dangerous at 92nd as one tries to figure out how to navigate onto the sidewalk, and then you’re confronted with a very steep grade that will stop all but the most athletic (or electrically assisted) cyclists. The alternatives are crossing at Glisan, which is half a mile out of the way (not counting the aforementioned problem of getting north/south across I-84) and not exactly the easiest road to bike on, either, or going north to Prescott, which is a somewhat calmer street, but still lacks any bicycle infrastructure at all and is a full 1 1/2 miles out of the way.
I was already concerned when I heard that “budget issues” were delaying the Gateway bike connection, even as the Halsey project between 60th and 92nd were moving forward, but the fact that they’re scrapping the project entirely is infuriating. Particularly when a pretty simple solution is staring at us right in the face: turn the north and south lanes on the Halsey overpass into shared bike/bus lanes! I’m sure ODOT is standing in the way of that, because God forbid we reduce the “level of service” (all transiters are equal, but some are more equal than others)! Never mind that Halsey is already reduced to two lanes of travel from 80th west, or that PBOT is planning to give the same kind of road diet right up to 92nd.
There’s my angry two cents thrown into the void.
Suddenly PBOT is concerned about people camping on Multi Use Paths???
Only when it means they can cancel projects to save money.
The ceding of the paths has certainly had many consequences…
https://bikeportland.org/2020/10/27/mayoral-candidate-sarah-iannarone-addresses-off-street-path-safety-concerns-322077
Looking at old maps, Hancock Dr used to connect to Maywood Pl before I-205 was built, it even looks like the MUP runs along part of its old alignment. So if the Hancock Dr option is built it would actually be a revival of a freeway destroyed route between neighborhoods.
Apparently there use to be a county jail down there as well.
Yes, the asphalt is still there, it runs between the path and the freeway. It’s usually fenced off but construction recently opened the gate.
I actually saw some very confused looking cyclotourists on it a few months ago, they’d followed the old track all the way up to where it intersects with 205.
If I understand this right, it’s wild that a plan to convert 2 car lanes to 1 car and 1 bike lane costs upwards of 120% more than building a brand new path. I’m sure there’s transitions etc that increase the costs, but super frustrating if taking back a < .5 mile lane costs that much.
What a bummer! This also impacts the accessibility of Gateway Transit center, which provides a lot of connectivity to an area that is otherwise not very well served by transit.
One thing I’ve noted when driving I-84 westbound to I-205 southbound is that the existing tunnel is two lanes, and then immediately merges into one when heading south. This tunnel absolutely does not need two lanes, so why can’t they install a jersey barrier and make a MUP on the north side? They would then just need to run an at-grade path from NE Thompson east, then turn north along I-205, enter the tunnel, and then climb to the east before switching back west, terminating into the I-205 trail just before the bridge that crosses into Maywood Park.
Of course, as with anything in this area, “public safety” is going to be a concern. But this seems like a relatively simple path that would require no major structures, and would open up access to the eastern side of Rocky Butte.
A few months ago I trespassed on the new road just to see where it went and ended up at a locked gate down by Halsey. Given the area’s isolation I can’t see a path becoming anything other than a new spot for abusers to set up their stolen car stripping operations, much like what happened on the NW side of Gateway Green a couple years ago (and like the ongoing operations under the 102nd railroad overpass).
But that’s how things go these days, nobody is surprised. Tolerance and encouragement of destructive “camping” is why we can no longer have nice things.
Thanks for the reporting but also what a bummer.
It feels like the railroads are leaving us with the only solution being to buy out (or in some of our pipe-dreams nationalize) the RR alignments in Portland
This is the only way we might be able to control our own destiny and build right up to the tracks.
It’s crazy to me that we can’t just use the access road.
Getting across I-205 (going to GG or not) is a real pain. Every time I try to come up with a route to go on a ride out that way, that is always the big sticking point. There is always some mysterious unknown path you’re supposed to take to navigate that thing. This would have been nice.
This project will go back on the RTP once we have a new Portland city council and new people at METRO who prioritize bicycle and pedestrian movements.
Your vote in November is your voice.
I want everyone at PBOT who is involved in cancelling this to take a ride from 92nd & Halsey to Gateway Green and then tell us why they can’t improve anything. First they have to ride over 205 on Halsey and then through the Gateway Shopping/Transit centers to GG. On the way back they can just take the under-crossing gravel road. Then they can tell us why it’s a bad idea to do the right thing (that they said they were going to do).
The Union Pacific will let people camp *right by the railroad tracks* for long enough to erect plywood buildings, but will not allow people to ride the gravel road to get under a freeway overpass. (See link below.)
I understand there would be concerns about liability, etc.
However, this weird mix of lax maintenance and strict, unhelpful control from out of town landowners and land managers is one of the reasons why people in Portland are so upset about camping. If UP is so serious about preventing travel from law-abiding bike riders, why do they allow so much outright trespassing from campers?
https://www.kgw.com/article/news/local/homeless/portland-central-eastside-homeless-camps-train-tracks-union-pacific/283-833af7c4-5bc2-4cd1-89eb-357365079f1c
You can find other news stories about camps on UP land, too.
I think the railroad has given up. No matter what fence they erect, it’s cut down. The few trespassers that get charged with crimes will be back out on the street in a matter of hours. Heck, they’ll probably get a free MAX ride right back to Gateway TC.
I’ve ridden over the rail access bridge, which is definitely trespassing, then passed through the camp you’re talking about. Got threatened, lovely… though I had as much right to be there as the guys dismantling stolen cars.
Anyway, it used to be fun exploring off the beaten path in Portland, be it on foot or on two wheels. I mostly avoid it now, because not only is every nook and cranny occupied, it’s also completely festooned with garbage. We need real solutions in this town because the laissez-faire status quo is only making it worse.
The potential outdoor recreation opportunities—hiking, trail running, rock climbing, biking—that come from activating Rocky Butte and connecting to Gateway Green via an carfree route (ie an underpass) are vast. Making this a reality is especially important bc it’s located in a part of Portland devoid of outdoor recreation and that shoulders the burden of the daily (massive) harm of I205 having been built to rip through the community.
And yet, here we are, apparently without the will to muster the resources to serve this community. Yet another reminder of how many amazing things we could build if all the resources weren’t being sucked into the interstate bridge freeway expansion, the Rose Quarter freeway expansion, the 217 highway expansion, and the proposed I205 and Boone Bridge freeway expansions. Yet another example of the “yay car projects, boo quality of life projects ” that pervades our transportation decision making.