Bollards coming to I-205 path thanks to $450,000 state project

After years of safety concerns, the Oregon Department of Transportation says they’ll install more bollards to prevent people from driving cars on the I-205 multi-use path.
The number of people illegally driving cars on the 205 path and other paths in the region has increased dramatically in the past decade. Official numbers aren’t available, but anecdotally it’s become common enough that for many people it’s the final straw (along with personal safety fears, trash, and other hazards) that leads them to avoid the paths altogether.
Today at the Transportation Policy Alternatives Committee (TPAC) hosted by Metro, ODOT Region 1 Policy Manager Chris Ford announced something will finally be done about it. “ODOT is funding the addition of bollards at key locations along the I-205 and I-84 multi-use paths,” Ford shared. “This is to prevent vehicles from driving onto the multi-use paths.”
I followed up with the ODOT Region 1 media spokesperson and have confirmed that a total of 29 bollards will be installed: 21 of them on the I-205 path and 8 on the I-84 path. The I-205 project boundaries are from SE Holgate to Crystal Springs Boulevard. On I-84 the bollards will go in between NE 122nd and NE 181st (in Gresham).
ODOT will spend $450,000 on the project, which they say will also reduce vandalism to lights and electrical systems along the path.
In April 2023, ODOT installed several sets bollards on the I-205 path between NE Prescott and NE Fremont where it goes through the City of Maywood Park (see above). In May 2013, the Washington Department of Transportation installed bollards at an entrance to the I-205 path north of the Columbia River.
ODOT says this latest attempt to prevent car users from accessing the paths has already begun and they expect all construction work to be completed by June 30th.
Check the ODOT project website for more information.
Thanks for reading.
BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.
Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.
15k per bollard? I hope something else is happening with this project
Yikes! That’s a lot of $ in a city and County with massive budget shortfalls. I’m surprised (but grateful) the state is helping us out. Regardless, it’s yet another cost of the homeless crisis that we have not adequately addressed and some would argue have enabled in Portland.
Unfortunately when asked how much they spent on bicycle infrastructure ODOT will likely include this even though the ONLY reason that bollards are needed are cars and the drivers who can’t seem to keep them on the road and off the MUP’s.
Do you think they count the Bikes Prohibited from Freeway signs as bicycle or car infrastructure?
Lol. Howbout those crosswalk closed signs? That’s vital pedestrian safety infrastructure that’s helping stitch together communities!!
Indeed. The headline and the budget item should be “ODOT will spend $450,000 on infrastructure to keep drivers from driving places it is illegal to drive.”
I think it’s unbelievable that the city has to spend hundreds (presumably) thousands per concrete block along Powell to prevent people from parking in a parking spot (I’m talking about the frontage roads). Everything would cost so much less if a small percentage of road users would just follow the rules and not ruin it for everyone else.