Podcast: In the Shed #24 with Portland Mercury Reporter Taylor Griggs

I know it’s late, but I didn’t have time to get this one finished before I left The Shed around 2 today, so here it is!
It was so fun having Taylor Griggs back in the shed. Remember Taylor? She wrote for BikePortland from late 2021 to May of last year and then the Portland Mercury scooped her up. I only have a few minutes, so I’ll cut to the chase (and won’t capitalize)…
This episode is chock full of great stuff: Fake bike lane citations -under-designed bike lanes – a green ribbon bike network – riding to Troutdale for ice cream – exercise and e-bikes – portland tennis courterly – prank calls – SK Northwest and the Springwater trail saga – I-5 Rose Quarter
Links we mention:
- Deflating tires in the name of climate change
- Why e-bikes don’t give you “legs of steel”
- New path in Troutdale that Taylor rode
- New Biketown e-scooters
- Portland Tennis Courterly home page
- Jonathan’s op-ed on street racing
And here’s a pic of the fake citation Taylor’s friend is giving drivers:
Thanks for listening!
Listen above or wherever you get your podcasts. Have a great weekend and see you back here on Monday.
