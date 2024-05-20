First look: Ch’ak Ch’ak Trail in Troutdale nears completion

Newly paved portion of the Ch-ak Ch-ak Trail in Troutdale. View (I think!) is looking northeast east with Sandy River to the right. (Photos: Frank Stevens)
(Map: BikePortland)

An exciting extension of the 40-Mile Loop route in Troutdale is nearing completion. Reader Frank Stevens shared images of a newly paved path along the Columbia River just north of Blue Lake Park. The new path, which was officially named the Ch’ak Ch’ak Trail by the City of Troutdale in October 2023 (the name means Bald Eagle in the Chinuk Wawa language) hardens an unimproved dirt road that some cyclists have enjoyed for years.

As BikePortland reported in 2016 when the project was first developed, this connects a gap in the 40-Mile Loop and includes a total of 2.1 miles in new paths: a 1.8 mile segment from Blue Lake Park to Sundial Road (see green lines on map), and a 0.3-mile segment near Harlow Road adjacent to the Sandy River. The new sections of path connect to existing paths to create a three-mile connection from NE 223rd Ave to NE Harlow Road and I-84 where it crosses the Sandy River.

Looking east from NE 223rd with Columbia River on the left.
Screenshot
Looking southwest toward Marine Drive from NE 223rd Ave.

Most importantly the newly expanded path gives bicycle riders a safe, carfree alternate to NE Marine Drive, NW Frontage Road, and Graham Rd — all of which are high-stress, busy roads with a large volume of truck traffic.

The project is part of the Portland of Portland’s Troutdale Reynolds Industrial Park (TRIP) development. The 700-acre site used to be an aluminum plant and now the Port wants to create an industrial zone that the EPA says will support 3,500 jobs. The Port of Portland owns the property, which is adjacent to the Troutdale Airport.

According to a Port spokesperson, paving was completed last week and finishing touches and signage should be installed in the next few weeks. No official opening date has been released but it should be sometime soon! Stay tuned.

In related news, a separate project will connect this path directly to downtown Troutdale. The Sandy River Greenway Trail will connect to the existing path under I-84 along the west bank of the Sandy River. Construction on that project is expected to begin this summer.

Founder of BikePortland (in 2005).

Ken
Ken
14 hours ago

Are they planning to uninstall that dog prior to the official open?

GF
GF
14 hours ago

Nice Hot Black Asphalt..why did they not die this stuff Green or paint the giant mural over then whole thing..why not build these trails out of the pervious concrete…

Charley
Charley
13 hours ago

On one hand, RIP local gravel ride.

On the other, that pavement looks buttery and beautiful!!! Great location, too.

EEE
EEE
8 hours ago
Reply to  Charley

It really was a great gravel connection. Super easy, super fun, and only slightly hidden. I’m more curious about that large block of riparian habitat (owned by the county?) between the industrial sites. It was hidden before, but now per usual I’m guessing folks will drive into it with the nice new asphalt path.

Jeremy
Jeremy
3 hours ago

Nice breeze-way to bring all the lowlifes that are down on 33rd up into Troutdale. Great thinking.

