I want legs of steel and worry my e-bike is holding me back

I have recently been thinking about returning to an “acoustic” front-box cargo bike. Yes, I might give up my much-loved electric-assist bike.
First, let me praise e-bikes to the sky! I have loved my Bunch e-trike. Having the e-assist has been a game-changer. It is so much fun. My husband says riding with the e-assist feels like riding downhill both ways, even when pedaling uphill with four kids in the front. That’s saying something! The battery power helps eliminate so many excuses and hesitations. With an e-assist I easily doubled, and perhaps quadrupled, the amount of biking I was doing. The e-cargo bike functioned more easily as a car-replacement, as we were happily able to replace most of our nearby car trips with the bike, and it doesn’t feel like a sacrifice. I don’t have to toil and sweat, or worry about running out of steam. The joy of coasting down a hill is the joy of every e-bike trip. I highly recommend an e-bike to everyone, especially bike newbies. An e-bike can really blast through biking barriers and hesitations and turn non-bikers into enthusiasts. And for those with fewer children, or kids young enough to all fit in the e-bike, the battery power can really help you get to your destinations a lot faster. The newer fancy e-bike models really zoom.
But I have been feeling stuck in a biking rut.
That is, I want to move past feeling like a beginner cyclist to feeling like a full-fledged biker. I want to do longer, harder rides. I want to be able to join rides that currently intimidate me. I have dreams of bike-packing and bike-camping. But I don’t have the muscles or fitness for those kinds of rides. In fact, after three years of riding, the last two years primarily on an e-trike, I don’t feel like I have gotten stronger at all. And I don’t have time to sneak away from the kids to do hours of solo training rides on my own bike.
My initial reason for getting a cargo bike was to give me a healthy and enjoyable activity to do with my children, one that could include all of us. Cargo biking allowed me to ride alongside my oldest kid, an energetic boy who wanted to ride his bike, but was previously held back to the stroller pace of his younger siblings. With the cargo bike, my son was challenged, I was challenged, and the little ones were happy to be riding along. I also hoped the cargo bike would provide the means to exercise with my children, instead of seeking opportunities to work out away from the family (which is really hard to manage consistently!)
When I had the chance to buy my current e-trike, it was a great opportunity to try out the e-assist, and I loved it. I grew as a biker, partly because the e-assist gave me a huge confidence boost, making longer and more frequent riding so much easier.
Now however, I have two independent riders, ages 10 and 9. My 9-year-old daughter doesn’t love physical challenges and she is a slower, more tentative rider. She is prone to bursting into tears if my bike pace is too fast for her comfort level. Next, her six-year-old brother is starting to ride his own bike, which dramatically slows our pace. In which case, the speediness of my e-bike is no longer useful. I can’t use the speed power, because I need to ride at the pace of my slowest independent kid riders. Furthermore, the e-assist removes me from the experience my children are having. I don’t feel the hills, or the distances, but they feel them. Giving up the e-assist would give us all a shared experience of the challenges of the ride, as well as put us at a more similar shared pace. We would be riding and sweating together, facing the challenges together.
As to the fitness: I find that although I ride more with the e-assist, I am not gaining strength or fitness and I haven’t even lost the weight I gained with my last pregnancy (baby is now age 2). I really want to improve my physical health and cycling stamina. Is the e-assist holding me back?
Why not just turn off the e-assist?
Yes, I could ride with “zero assist,” but if you have ever tried an e-bike, you’ll understand that it’s really not fun to ride it without the assist turned on. You can choose “zero assist,” but then you have to ride with the heavier weight of the battery; the e-bike is heavier, so it feels like an added punishment to ride without using the e-assist. And in my case, it’s even worse with a trike. The trike model is fine with the battery power, but without it, it feels especially cumbersome–not exactly agile and aerodynamic. For unassisted rides, I want the feel and maneuverability of a 2-wheeled bicycle. And let’s be real: when the going gets tough, any e-bike provides a strong temptation to push the power button for help. You might have the self-discipline to keep the assist turned off, and to power through a long ride and a grueling hill…but I don’t think I am that tough. If I can push the button for help on the hill, I’m going to push the button for help on the hill.
Would I trade my e-bike for a regular cargo bike?
Here’s the deal: it would be really difficult for me to afford a new cargo bike right now. And since I have a perfectly functional and enjoyable e-trike, it seems rather opulent to purchase an additional front-box cargo bike, not to mention the squeeze on garage space. Also, I recognize that I use a cargo bike like a minivan, which means I keep some supplies permanently in whatever bike I am riding–diaper bag, first aid kit, sweater, sunscreen, etc. I’m not going to hop back and forth. I’m just going to ride my cargo bike, whichever it is. So for a variety of practical reasons, I should settle on one big family cargo bike. If I sell my e-trike, I should have enough money to cover the bulk of a new acoustic cargo bike. But will I regret it? Will it be the dumbest bike sale and purchase I have made so far? Will I bemoan the loss of my e-assist and then poutfully drive my minivan instead of huffing and puffing on an unassisted cargo bike? Can I even do the local rides without the e-assist? Or am I too out-of-shape?
But if I really want those legs of steel, there’s really only one way to get them. It involves actually pedaling with my own muscles!
And, I remind myself, that is what I am asking of my older children. They don’t have a battery option. They ride on their own two legs. Shouldn’t I have the guts to join them?
What do you think? I’m ready to hear your thoughts. Has anyone switched from an e-bike back to an unassisted model? Why? Were you glad? Or did you regret it?
Thanks for writing this Shannon. It’s so wild you did because I just got my old, non-e-bike running well again and started riding it for this exact reason. I need the exercise! Since I stopped doing the fast lycra-type riding I’ve ridden my e-bikes exclusively and it gives me almost no cardio or strength training at all.
I have also wondered how the lack of physical effort required while e-biking would impact adoption… Because I have long known that one reason folks get addicted to cycling is the endorphins brought on in large part because of the exertion. Take that away, and you are missing a huge part of what makes cycling so amazing.
I think ultimately the answer is a hybrid approach. Use the e-bike when you need it, but also make time for non-motorized option. Of course that assumes you can have multiple bikes and multiple opportunities to ride them!
Shannon,
Come to bike happy hour or join BikeLoud PDX slack. We can help you figure out how to do all the things by bicycle. 🙂
It won’t let me respond to this from my other account for some reason, but I really want to comment, so here I am. I appreciate you writing this, Shannon. I think e-bikes are really crucial for people who don’t drive or want to drive less, especially if they have to travel long distances. I went on a 25ish mile ride to the other side of town and back the other day for a story I was working on and without my e-bike, I think I would’ve skipped the whole endeavor. Those of us who don’t want to drive should also be able to have the ease and ability to get around the city without training for a triathlon.
THAT BEING SAID, I feel you. A couple years ago, when I was biking constantly on my non-assist wheels, I was in the best shape of my life and recall feeling a lot more energetic than I do now. As the summer approaches, I’m going to make an effort to get out of my e-bike rut and ride my other bike. I’ve also started going to the gym and swimming, which has been very nice for me (and also showed how out of shape I really am).
But that advice doesn’t really address your specific conundrum. My inclination is that it sounds sooo hard to ride a non-electric bike with kids in the front, and I’d do anything I could to make that easier, and you also deserve to be comfortable—you already work so hard! I also bet you probably are getting stronger than you think. Anyway, that wasn’t really helpful, but I am glad you wrote about this.
Ok, I guess it did let me comment regularly. Ignore that.
I rode a mid-drive e-assist pedal bike for 6 months and had to quit when my aluminum frame broke at the seat tube (this is basically unrepairable.) I was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes before getting the ebike and my condition got steadily worse when I was using the ebike – the ebike got so addictive that I was even using it for local errand rides. I’d say (without much empirical evidence) that I was getting about 75% of the same exercise on an ebike as compared to a non-ebike.
Over the last 6 months of not having an ebike available for me to ride, just the old various mechanical wonders, my diabetes finger-pricking numbers have gradually improved and my daily mileage has increased even during the (normally mild Southern) winter here. Over the last two months I’ve lost over 25 lbs, about a pound or two per week, but that is mostly due to keeping my busy exercise regime steady and cutting over 800 calories/day by drinking less cow’s milk (I was a half-gallon/day hardcore addict but now I do only a cup or two per day.) I still weigh 320 lbs and have a long way to go before I’m no longer “morbidly obese” as my doctor puts it.
If you do want to lose weight and keep it off, do it gradually and by a change of lifestyle. I was “lucky” when I got my diabetes diagnosis in that I was still recovering from losing my sense of taste from Covid, so it made quitting eating certain foods easier, in my case pastries, sweets, junk food, and pasta which I haven’t touched in two years (I’m not even tempted any longer, even when they are in front of me and free.) If you lose weight quickly, you’ll likely gain it back just as quickly, and the loss/gain/loss cycle is really bad for your heart among other organs, it will shorten your life. Talk with a dietician and watch your intake of sugars and carbs, particularly of fruit and fruit juice (my downfall).
Good luck.
If you have five kids, then you already have legs of steel. 🙂
I enjoyed reading this, and I appreciate that you noted that riding an e-bike without pedal assist just isn’t the same.
It’s situations like this that make me wish for a more robust lease/rental/borrow system for family bikes – cargo bikes, electric bikes, trailers, etc. I purchased a Tern Quick Haul a year ago and I don’t ride it how I imagined I would. I hope you get a chance to update your fleet in a way that suits your needs.
This is part of why I chose a bike that was a lightweight intro to e-bikes for my first one. I got a Trek FX+2 and it only weighs about 40lbs, so with the assist turned off it just feels like a regular bike. I can carry it up/down stairs if needed, and don’t have to worry about what happens if my battery runs out mid-ride. The lowest assist setting is more of a gentle push, so I still get a good amount of exercise.
The only downside is because it’s lightweight, it also has a lightweight battery and using the higher assist settings drains it very quickly.
But otherwise I really enjoy it. There are times when it’s great to get exercise, but there are also times I appreciate being able to crank the assist (ex: steep hill, taking the lane, just want to go somewhere without getting sweaty, etc)
I kept my ebike for errands (grocery shopping, farmers mkt, getting home quick from a cold plunge, etc..) and use my acoustic bike for group rides and exercise. I missed getting exercise when only having an ebike. I always had a fear my ebike would break down far from home due to an electrical issue. On my acoustic bike, I do longer rides because with a tube, pump, multi tool, and chain breaker, I feel confident about fixing anything.
I wonder what I’m doing differently but I feel like my ebike is heavy enough that I can get as much exercise as I want. Maybe it’s because I live in SW and there are tons of hills everywhere I ride. Maybe it’s because I don’t have the right cycling form or whatever. I can tell I’m getting stronger over time because I use the e-assist less and less, and every now and then I find myself partway through a ride and realizing that I never turned it on. One of the surprises with an ebike for me is how helpful it is when I am riding r-e-a-l-l-y slowly because my kids are walking beside me or going around in circles or whatever. It is so much easier to ride slowly, and do the constant stop-start thing, on an ebike than on a regular bike, at least for me. Anyway, Shannon, I have so much respect for you getting out there with your family and I hope you never feel like you’re not doing enough in any way. It makes me exhausted just thinking about all the logistics that you cheerfully manage in every outing. You are a superhero!