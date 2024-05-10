Podcast: In the Shed with Eva & Jonathan – Ep 18

Eva Frazier and I are back after a one-month hiatus. Here are links to some of the stuff you’ll hear about on this week’s show:

Thanks for listening, thanks to our paid subscribers, and thanks to Brock Dittus (of Sprocket Podcast fame) for our theme music.

Founder of BikePortland (in 2005). Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. Car owner and driver. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, feel free to contact me at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.

