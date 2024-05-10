Podcast: In the Shed with Eva & Jonathan – Ep 18

Eva Frazier and I are back after a one-month hiatus. Here are links to some of the stuff you’ll hear about on this week’s show:
- Joshua and his amazing worldwide bike tour – @ukodus.8 on IG
- Shawn Granton of Urban Adventure League
- Bike overnights and touring stories
- Bike buses in Portland
- PPB bike squad expanding
- Mitchell Point Tunnel section of Historic Columbia River Hwy State Trail opening soon
- ODOT funding story I was ranting about
- Wonderful TriMet bus driver story Eva raved about
Thanks for listening, thanks to our paid subscribers, and thanks to Brock Dittus (of Sprocket Podcast fame) for our theme music.
Thanks for listening, thanks to our paid subscribers, and thanks to Brock Dittus (of Sprocket Podcast fame) for our theme music. Listen in the player above or wherever you get your podcasts.