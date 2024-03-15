Podcast: In the Shed with Eva & Jonathan – Ep 15

Eva’s back from Italy!

In this episode, she shares a bit about her magical time in the land of small cars, ancient roads, and wine tasting in Tuscany. Get this: Eva walked 98 miles in two weeks! That either sounds like a dream or a nightmare depending on if you have comfortable shoes.

We talk about the latest Portland Bike Count report and I share the top 10 (actually 11) busiest bike intersections in the city. Eva shares her dream of operating bicycle vending machines on high traffic corridors, and then things devolved from there.

We touched on tolling, freight lobbyists, my theory on what will happen with the I-5 Rose Quarter project, and much more.

Links from the episode:

Thanks to Brock Dittus of Sprocket Podcast fame for our fantastic theme music. Listen in the player above or wherever you get your podcasts. Thanks for listening!