Podcast: In the Shed with Eva & Jonathan – Ep 16

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
0

It’s Friday, and you know what that means… Yes it is time for our weekly podcast featuring the wonderful Eva Frazier and I! We were graced with Eva’s presence before she jets off once again — this time to beautiful Kearny, Nebraska where she’s got a date with a few thousand sandhill cranes.

In addition to amazing bird migrations, here’s what else we talked about:

  • Eva’s wife’s Robitussin-induced fever dream.
  • What is Eva’s favorite place to ride?
  • Albina Vision Trust and the highway caps.
  • Eva’s idea to charge property tax for on-street parking spots.
  • Sunday Parkways: The good, the bad, and the should.
  • Weekend lanes and automated bollards are the Next Big Thing.
  • Our big ideas for that sweet, sweet PCEF grant funding.
  • Thoughts about Jonathan’s upcoming interview with Portland Police officer and city council candidate Eli Arnold.
  • BikeLoud’s women biking survey aftermath.
  • Bike Happy Hour Birthday party planning.
  • And more!

Thanks to Brock Dittus of Sprocket Podcast fame for our fantastic theme music. Listen in the player above or wherever you get your podcasts. Thanks for listening!

Share this article

Share on Reddit
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Founder of BikePortland (in 2005). Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. Car owner and driver. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, feel free to contact me at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Latest Headlines

Podcast: In the Shed with Eva & Jonathan – Ep 16

Man hit while bicycling downtown has died from injuries

As Ladds 500 grows, organizer feels pinch of expenses

Jobs of the Week: Dirty Freehub, Community Cycling Center

Featured Story

An epic, carfree, Portland to Seattle, multimodal adventure