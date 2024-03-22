Podcast: In the Shed with Eva & Jonathan – Ep 16

It’s Friday, and you know what that means… Yes it is time for our weekly podcast featuring the wonderful Eva Frazier and I! We were graced with Eva’s presence before she jets off once again — this time to beautiful Kearny, Nebraska where she’s got a date with a few thousand sandhill cranes.

In addition to amazing bird migrations, here’s what else we talked about:

Eva’s wife’s Robitussin-induced fever dream.

What is Eva’s favorite place to ride?

Albina Vision Trust and the highway caps.

Eva’s idea to charge property tax for on-street parking spots.

Sunday Parkways: The good, the bad, and the should.

Weekend lanes and automated bollards are the Next Big Thing.

Our big ideas for that sweet, sweet PCEF grant funding.

Thoughts about Jonathan’s upcoming interview with Portland Police officer and city council candidate Eli Arnold.

BikeLoud’s women biking survey aftermath.

Bike Happy Hour Birthday party planning.

And more!

Thanks to Brock Dittus of Sprocket Podcast fame for our fantastic theme music. Listen in the player above or wherever you get your podcasts. Thanks for listening!