Red light for everyone is now default at one Portland intersection

The City of Portland is testing a new traffic signal technology that makes red lights the default. (Don’t worry, it’s only during late night and early morning hours.)
Last month, the Portland Bureau of Transportation flipped the switch on their first intersection with “rest on red” signal timing. Traffic signals on SE Powell Boulevard at 28th Avenue now display red lights in all directions during late night and early morning hours (10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekdays or 7 a.m. on weekends) when no drivers are approaching. Previously, this intersection displayed green lights during late-night hours.
Powell Blvd is a state-owned highway with a long history of crashes and speeding. City data shows it’s Portland’s second deadliest street (behind only Marine Drive). The crossing at 28th is adjacent to Cleveland High School and is a designated crossing for walkers and bicycle riders. In addition to this new signal technology, it has a center median island, a bicycle-only signal, and other elements owing to its important role in the 20s Bikeway route.
PBOT says the new technology aims to, “slow down drivers on one of Portland’s deadliest streets.”
Here’s how PBOT explains the new signal operations:
When a person driving a vehicle approaches a “rest in red” intersection, the traffic signal may stay red until it detects that the driver reached the intersection. Assuming no cross-traffic is approaching, the traffic signal will turn green to benefit people that are driving within the speed limit.
This change communicates to people driving on Portland’s second deadliest street to slow down as they’re approaching the traffic signal, which will turn green before they come to a complete stop (as long as they’re driving at or below the speed limit).
The “rest on red” pilot was a recommendation from PBOT’s 2023 Vision Zero Action Plan update. If all goes according to plan, PBOT will expand the pilot along SE Powell and other locations. Learn more on the city’s website.
Funny, they’ve essentially created a 4 way stop, but wayyyy more expensive
Not really. A 4 way stop would be an absolute nightmare here from roughly 7am to 10pm. The backups would be insane and would destroy the adjacent neighborhoods with massive amounts of cut-through traffic.
As someone who briefly rides on 82nd every morning around 6am they really should extend this time to 6:30 or 7 am on weekdays. People fly down the street because of the total lack of traffic.
From their website apparently they already had another rest in red. I hadn’t heard of this when the bridge was originally opened.
I like this idea! I’ve lived just a bit below Powell for ten years, and summer nights w/ windows open meant listening to drag racing all night. A red light right smack in the middle of that drag strip might just do the trick.
But who will enforce it? Cars run solid reds at the intersection by my house at almost every light cycle.
Shot out traffic cameras photographing cars with no license plates aint gonna do it.
Cops could care less to ticket anyone. I really get the feeling they honestly hate everyone in this city and wouldn’t shed a tear over any of us getting killed by a red light running driver.
I still have to pay a shit ton of taxes every year to pay their salaries, though, I can’t say what I’m getting for that. It’s definitely not a responsive police force that represents and respects the community they are hired to serve. They are MIA all day.
Interesting. The PBOT post suggests they use “microwave detection” to detect motor vehicles “several hundred feet away”. If this truly detects (law-abiding) vehicles early enough to give them a green before they need to start braking, I think it’s great. If not, the last thing we need is early morning delivery trucks spewing even more diesel particulates as they come back up to speed.