The problem with Powell Boulevard

Another senseless death of a vulnerable road user on an urban highway controlled by the State of Oregon has led to more pleas from advocates to make changes. And just now, the Portland city commissioner in charge of the transportation, Jo Ann Hardesty, added her voice to the chorus.
“Enough is enough,” Hardesty said in a statement Thursday. “In the immediate term… ODOT can make changes to Powell and other urban arterials today… ODOT must implement safety improvements as soon as possible for the safety of Portlanders and all who travel through our city.”
Hardesty said she wants to see changes like the ones suggested by The Street Trust in their statement yesterday. Specifically, they have called for a protected intersection design that would create physical separation for vulnerable road users.
Yesterday as I biked home from the intersection where Sarah was killed, I got a phone call from ODOT Region 1 Public Information Officer Don Hamilton. Hamilton knows SE Powell and 26th well. In 2015 he went so far as to attend a protest at the intersection held two days after a bicycle rider has his leg torn off in a collision with a truck driver at the same location.
Hamilton said he was aware of demands for accountability from The Street Trust and Bike Loud PDX. “People are saying ODOT has to answer for what happened,” he said. “But we still don’t know what happened so it’s premature to blame us.”
“We need to know if Powell played a role, and if so, what role, before we can decide if there’s anything further we can do,” he added. “I don’t know if conditions on the road can be seen as a factor.”
According to our Fatality Tracker there have been 10 fatal traffic on SE Powell between 24th and 62nd since 2017 — six of them are on the stretch between 24th and 37th.
Regardless of what happened Tuesday, does ODOT not believe that the current design on Powell Blvd is inherently dangerous?
Hamilton carefully evaded that question and would only say: “If there’s something we can do we, we will do it. It is a busy road, there are a lot of dangers, and everyone needs to be very careful.”
We still don’t know exactly what happened between Sarah and the driver of that truck. Because one party in the collision cannot speak for themselves, because there are many conflicting witness accounts that don’t add up, and because even video evidence doesn’t always show everything, there’s a chance we might never know.
What is clear so far is that the design of Powell Blvd at 26th Avenue and the safety of people who use it are completely at odds. It’s a ticking time bomb. And ODOT holds the fuse, a match, and a cup of water that could put it out. So why do they just stand there and let it burn?
As I talked to ODOT’s Hamilton, he kept saying “It’s a very busy road… it’s so dangerous,” as if the road is a force of nature his agency has no control over. The same way someone might look at a school of sharks and say, “It’s a lot of sharks… it’s so dangerous.”
The difference in those two examples is that one we have control over, and the other we don’t. We — or in this case specifically, ODOT — has control over this situation. They decide how a road is designed. And design influences how a road is used.
In this case, so far it appears that neither person involved in this tragedy did anything egregiously wrong.
At the Portland Bureau of Transportation Freight Advisory Committee meeting this morning, The Street Trust Executive Director Sarah Iannarone said, “I want us to do everything that is possible to prevent these in the future. That is why I want to place blame on the infrastructure…. Because whether or not there is human error involved on anyone’s part, we need to do things as a community to prevent harm when human error is a factor. Humans err, that is what we do.”
ODOT erred when they made an intentional decision in 2018 to make SE 26th and Powell less safe for cycling, so did The Street Trust when they went along with the compromise (which Iannarone apologized for at today’s meeting). There used to be a large, green-colored bike box on the corner where Sarah Pliner was killed. ODOT chose to remove that bike box and strip the bike lane of its legal status in 2019 (even after their own consultants told them widening the bike lane would be a feasible option). The purpose of a bike box is twofold: Provide space between drivers and bike riders during red lights, and to give a visual warning of potential bike rider/driver conflicts. A bike box probably wouldn’t have kept Sarah alive; but it doesn’t change the fact that ODOT made this corner less safe and now someone is dead.
I asked ODOT PIO Don Hamilton why ODOT removed the bike box. “We were trying to direct bicycle to a safer crossing on 28th. We certainly were not intending to make bicycle traffic less safe,” he replied.
So why not just put up signs pointing to 28th and keep the bike box? I asked.
“I see what you’re getting at,” Hamilton replied, ever cautious with how he chooses words during our conversations. “We made a decision to make sure that the facilities that we had at 26th directed traffic as best we could to 28th Avenue… You understand what we were doing right? I see your point though, when you remove something, are you are making it less safe? I get that. I see what you mean.”
ODOT often has no trouble seeing what we mean. They just usually don’t agree with our solutions.
At the intersection where Sarah died, the solution must address how truck drivers turn (or if they’re allowed to continue doing so).
Today, the way truck drivers make the turn from northbound 26th to eastbound Powell is extremely dangerous. A ticking time bomb. Several very knowledgeable people I’ve spoken about this recently have said the same thing: “I can’t believe this doesn’t happen more often.”
Even saying “It is a busy road, there are a lot of dangers, and everyone needs to be very careful” is very telling. Powell and the rest of the legacy urban highways in Portland (and nationwide) are dangerous for non-drivers by design. Every single street, road or highway that has ever been designated as a “throughway” or the like exists to give preferential treatment to cars and trucks moving as quickly as possible through the area. This has always come at the cost of safety and comfort for people outside of automobiles. It will never change until the preferential treatment to automobiles if fully taken away – because that is the root cause of the danger.
As much as we criticize ODOT with US 26 at 26th, PBOT has just as many busy double-lane super dangerous stroads (for example, 122nd and outer Division). It would be an interesting experiment that would be watched nationally if the city banned all city streets from being double-laned, that every city street must be one-lane only in each direction, preferably with a 15 mph speed limit, with the rest of the street width being used for purposes other than traffic flow.
Where does this intersection rank in the listing of the most dangerous within the city of Portland? How about among ODOT intersections within the city?
Maybe if ODOT chose safety over speed, safety over efficiency, safety over convenience, there would have been a different outcome. Sarah is right. the infrastructure is the problem. ODOT paid someone to design it like this. And ODOT operates it like this. ODOT places the safety of people who walk and ride bicycles at the bottom of their priority and speed, efficiency and convenience of large trucks at the top.
Just yesterday, driving southbound on SE 26th, I observed a car driver encroaching upon the E-W & N-S sidewalks, at a red light, when there is a signed no turn on red there. When the light turned, they bullied the multiple pedestrians who were using the crosswalk. I see this behavior regularly at this intersection and I rarely saw it when the bike boxes were there. If ODOT was truly about safety of all users, they would admit this mistake (that you Sarah at The Street Trust — it means a LOT) and change it. Tomorrow.
Yes, I also see car drivers encroach on the bike boxes all over town. Yes, paint is not protection. BUT I think it does matter. I think that it at least indicates that our ‘government’ or ‘society’ *expects* a car driver to WAIT for the other road users. That yes, they DO get to ‘go first’.
FWIW, this bolsters concerns I already had about the work ODOT is doing on Hwy 43 on the west side of the Clackamas River near Oregon City. They are building a MUP with the expectation that cyclists will be encouraged (forced?) to use it (which would involve crossing OR 43 TWICE in 0.5 miles if you’re a cyclist heading south bound) or we get to share a roundabout with freeway merging traffic. Guess where the blame is gonna lie when someone gets hit there? The cyclist who didn’t use the meandering route?
The two photos show how ODOT radically cut back the SE corner, resulting in a much larger corner radius, to allow trucks to more easily make the right turn northbound. This not only allows car drivers to speed around the corner, but arguably allows truck drivers to take that corner at a higher speed. They even acquired land on that corner to move the sidewalk back for their larger vehicle turning area.
Exactly Doug. It’s reasonable to say that what ODOT did on that corner made it less safe. But I can also see that the larger radius makes it less likely that a truck driver’s rear wheels will hop up onto the curb in a turn. If given the choice, I can see why ODOT would prefer a larger radius and no curb hopping versus a more narrow turn with curb hopping. Both situations are dangerous. Both designs are dangers. Which is why, IMO, the solution here is to prohibit truck drivers from making this turn. Or, a separate signal phase for bike/walk so that we prevent any mixing of traffic.
There’s just no reason for semis to be using inner city streets. I work very near here. There are regularly 53′ High Cubes being pulled around, and quite quickly, too. That’s absolutely insane.
i tend to agree. We really need leadership from someone who’s will to say stuff like this to the powers-that-be.
The reason is that the rail yard the trucks depart from is right there – unless you’re proposing we move the rail yard out of the inner city….
If we prohibit trucks from turning onto Powell here, where are you proposing to move that action to? Coming out of the rail yards south of Powell, there are few alternatives besides putting them on even more residential streets….
Thanks as always, Jonathan. The statements from Hamilton are so frustrating, and as Andrew pointed out: telling. How can Hamilton not see that Powell is a busy road because it’s DESIGNED to be a busy road. Removing safety improvements like bike boxes, etc. is a signal to drivers that this area is for them and them only (something he sort of seemed to get from his other quote). Drivers can (and do) drive 40-50mph with impunity if they wish to.
It is a deliberate choice by ODOT for Powell to be a dangerous, high-speed corridor of auto traffic through this neighborhood. Powell doesn’t have to be this way.
I live just a couple blocks south of Powell, at 35th and Holgate. This will sound way overly dramatic, but Powell serves as a de facto Northern Border for me. Crossing it is unpleasant enough (and I’m not even getting into the danger element) that I head other directions. Woodstock and Sellwood are my stomping grounds instead. I mean this isn’t 100%… I will get brave and make it to Little Beast for a beer, but I’ll visit Double Mountain and Gigantic 10x more often.
One radical vote for tunnels underneath.
Unless you have information that you are not sharing with us, it seems premature to make this statement.
ODOT has a “Blueprint for Urban Design” (from 2019 ? :/) the document states: “This directive is mandatory for all urban projects planned, designed, constructed and maintained on the state highway system as defined by the six urban contexts within the Blueprint for Urban Design.” there are 355 instances of ‘bicyc’ or ‘bik’ in the 153 page document.
there are 9 instances of the word SHALL in this document. here are some good ones:
“This directive establishes that the Blueprint for Urban Design is the definitive resource for urban design on the Oregon state highway system and it SHALL be used to plan, design, construct and maintain highways in urban locations under jurisdiction of the state… Where design guidance and criteria in the 2012 Highway Design Manual or other ODOT manuals do not align with design criteria within the Blueprint for Urban Design, the Blueprint for Urban Design SHALL be the governing guidance and criteria until such time that all other manuals are updated to include the content found in the Blueprint for Urban Design….
The Blueprint for Urban Design shall be used on all urban projects as defined by the urban contexts listed within it.
For projects that have not completed the Design Acceptance process, but are in the latter stages and nearing Design Acceptance Package submittal, the State Traffic/Roadway Engineer shall make the decision for the use of the Blueprint for Urban Design as the primary design criteria for the subject project upon region request…
On-street bicycle lanes shall include the widest street buffer that can be accommodated and should include physical separation (e.g., flexible delineator posts) where feasible. Consider raised bicycle lanes where appropriate. When a raised buffer is used to protect the bicycle lane, the width should be 6 feet if parking is adjacent or if signs or other features are anticipated.”
Which is pretty much what they did on rebuilding Powell from 119th to 136th, even though the street is one lane in each direction plus a center turn lane with periodic pedestrian islands, plus they added badly-needed sidewalks.
That intersection used to be a lot more dangerous before they introduced left turn lights, and that only happened after those two back-to-back incidents so many years ago. I liked how they put in those bike boxes, but was really confused as to why they got rid of them when they declared 28th to be the designated bike route and shortened the curb for pedestrians. Something changed over the last few years as I started seeing more large trucks making that turn onto 26th from Powell to get to the train yard. They even added boxes so cars would not stop at the line to accommodate those wide-turns. There needs to be an alternative route for these trucks, it’s too dangerous for such a tight turn. I still ride 26th northbound but now only take 28th southbound.