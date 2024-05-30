Biketown for All program scales back to stem costs after exponential growth

When Biketown for All launched in 2016, it was hailed as a way to bring the benefits of bike share to Portlanders who otherwise couldn’t afford it. Now the City of Portland says the program that offered free membership and free rides to qualifying participants, has become a victim of its own success.
The Portland Bureau of Transportation announced today they’re making changes to “ensure the long-term financial sustainability of the program.” The City says they will change enrollment eligibility immediately and launch a new pricing structure on June 11th. Biketown is operated by Lyft and sponsored by Nike.
Currently Biketown for All offers participants a free monthly membership and unlimited 60 minute (or less) rides. The new system will give people a ride credit of $10 per month. PBOT spokesperson Dylan Rivera told BikePortland that, “The ride credit is enough to cover the average Biketown for All rider’s use, given the ridership patterns we’ve seen over the years.” Rivera added that if users park at a Biketown station or anywhere in area east of 72nd [the Super Hub Zone] they would avoid fees and might never pay anything.
Starting June 11th, rides will be 5 cents per minute after the credit is used up.
Eligibility criteria will change, effectively immediately. PBOT says in order to focus on Portlanders with the lowest incomes, they will no longer offer Biketown for All to all college student aid recipients. Only Pell Grant recipients will be eligible. And being a member of the TriMet Honored Citizen program isn’t enough to qualify, you must also receive TriMet’s low-income and/or unemployment assistance.
These changes don’t impact current Biketown for All members but will go into effect once their membership renews.
Under the new rules, PBOT estimates that the average Biketown for All user would pay $5.40 a year in out of station parking convenience fees, based on the average for Biketown for All riders.
One BikePortland reader shared with that us that this news is a “Huge kick in the teeth” because Biketown for All has been a “lifesaving addition” to their transit regimen. “Losing that basically unlimited access is going to make life a lot harder for a lot of folks, especially in a town that refuses to provide 24 hour bus service,” the program participant said.
In a press release today that buried the news below-the-fold, PBOT said the changes are needed because of exponential growth in the program. According to PBOT there were 169 Biketown for All members in 2020 and today there are 4,270. In 2023, Biketown for All riders took 376,000 trips (up 82% from 2022), a number that represents 59% of all Biketown trips taken that year.
These changes come about one year after PBOT raised rental prices to cope with costs of maintaining their all-electric fleet of 2,000 bikes.
For more on the changes, see BiketownPDX.com.
I really think we should be using PCEF funds to expand BikeTown city-wide and greatly lower the cost. Bike share in Stockholm is $25 a year.
me too!
This is a huge bummer, BikeTown is great but it’s sort of annoyingly expensive. Makes me wish the city had a municipally owned and operated bike share without fancier e-bikes. Sure, an e-bike is nice to have for a bike share but just a three speed cruiser would be fine for most of the sort of trips I think about using a bike share for. It would certainly be less money to maintain a system more focused on easy to maintain regular bikes.
Maybe that extra money saved could go towards expanding BikeTown for all, rather than curtailing it
Too bad.
I’m skeptical of their math (although I didn’t see the data). $10 barely covers one ride, I don’t know how that can cover the average user’s monthly use. I’m wondering if they (cynically) used the true average (mean), which is probably lopsided by a lot of people who use it once or twice a month as a convenience (and probably even less in winter), which means the people who actually rely on it for regular use are just getting a huge price hike.
Others have mentioned how expensive it is, which I 100% agree with. The last time I used it I was in a situation where I taking my own bike was not an option, or at least wouldn’t be super practical.
The options I was left with were bus, Biketown, or ride share. The bus only costs 2.80 but for that trip takes 35 minutes and includes a transfer. Bike and ride share were both 15 minites. I took the biketown which I figured would be cheaper, but it ended up being $8. It was a rainy day so I got a bit wet too. I cynically looked to see how much an Uber would’ve cost – just about $10 including tip.
I’m a bike weirdo so I’ll probably always take the biketown but I don’t think most folks would trade the comfort and convenience of the Uber for a $2 savings, and it shows if you spend any time in the nightlife zones around town. They are absolutely lousy with Ubers – usually parked in the bike lanes. Do we really expect people to choose the more eco-friendly and socially responsible option if it costs the same or more than rideshare?
This is deeply disappointing. Explosive growth of a program like this should result in *more* funding, not less. We know that displacing car trips saves the city money and improves the experience of everyone using our roads, and we know that this program does that effectively and that it’s beneficial to its users.
Cutting funding here indirectly incentivizes more rideshare use and ultimately acts as a step backwards from the city’s stated goals. It feels shortsighted at best.
This is absolutely infuriating. BIKETOWN For All was the rare public/private partnership that actually, genuinely helped folks, and to see it take this hit is painful.
Being able to have unlimited rides up to 60 minutes has been HUGE for me, especially for filling the many gaps in TriMet service.
This is Nike and Lyft nickel-and-diming Portland’s poorest riders and we should not fucking stand for it.
I am very upset about this. I have been sharing this program with anyone who will listen, and have seen a lot of people begin a less car-dependent relationship with our city with biketown for all. Putting these changes into effect just as the weather turns dependably nice and tourism spikes is also another jab. More bikeshare! More people experiencing the city by bike! Less Ubers with their hazards on blocking bike lines! The police don’t need another million dollars to suppress the public! Get it together, Portland! We can do better.