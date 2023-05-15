PBOT scales back Skidmore bike lane plans

This past Friday afternoon, while many of you had already started your weekend, the Portland Bureau of Transportation released details on significant changes to their Northeast Skidmore Street Corridor Safety Project.
Instead of a protected bike lane from NE 33rd to 37th on Skidmore adjacent to the north side of Wilshire Park, the revised design will have a protected bike lane for just one and will have sharrows (shared-lane markings) the rest of the way. Here’s what happened…
There are neighborhood greenways on 32nd and 37th avenues; but there was a seven block, east-west gap between the two of them. In July of last year we shared how PBOT wanted to connect these greenways and create a safer bike crossing of the off-set intersection at 33rd (a major neighborhood collector). That project on 33rd led to discussions with people who live in the Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood about how best to create safe conditions on Skidmore between the new bike lanes on 33rd and the existing neighborhood greenways on 32nd and 37th.
In January we shared PBOT’s initial design concept for Skidmore. It included a two-way, 12-foot wide space for a bike lane between 33rd and 37th. It would be protected with plastic wands and would run curbside right next to Wilshire Park. People would still be able to park on both sides of the street and the existing driving space would be narrowed from 40 to 28-feet to slow people down. PBOT also planned to remove a handful of parking spaces to improve visibility at the intersections.
PBOT knew creating a dedicated bike lane next to a park and making this dramatic of a change to a neighborhood street would require some deft communications. So, in mid-February, they mailed postcards out to 1,000 residents and held a meeting with the Beaumont-Wilshire Neighborhood Association. At that meeting, some folks gave PBOT an earful. “So this is supposed to be a neighborhood park yet you’re talking about reducing parking spaces? That doesn’t sound very neighborhood friendly,” one of them said. Others were worried about parking their cars away from the curb. “You open a door one way and you might hit a car, then open the door the other way, you might hit a bicycle.” (And if you read BikePortland comments, you’ll note that it was more than just neighborhood residents who had quibbles with the design.)
But the PBOT project manager handled the pushback with aplomb and it appeared the project would go on as planned. I hadn’t heard anything about it until Friday afternoon and assumed the design was finalized. I was wrong.
The new design will create a bike lane on Skidmore for just half a block, and there will no longer be a floating parking lane. The driving space on that one block between 33rd and 34th will remain the narrower 28-feet, but will expand to 40 feet east of 34th. PBOT will add a speed bump at 34th “to slow vehicles speeds before the transition from a shared street to the bike lanes.”
PBOT’s rationale for the change was that the shorter bike lane will allow their maintenance crews to get the striping done at the same time they do the repaving work on 33rd, thus ensuring the main thrust of the project — making it safer for bike riders to connect to the new crossing on 33rd — happens sooner rather than later. But PBOT also acknowledged that the pushback played a role (“community members had mixed reactions to the initial design”) and that doing less for a bikeway now could leave open the possibility for more later (“the updated design allows future projects to consider a range of options, including a shared street neighborhood greenway with full traffic calming improvements or a multi-use path along the park. Multiple options remain available for a future capital project”).
Interestingly, several of the “project goals” on the PBOT website have changed along with the new design.
In March, PBOT said the two-way bike path would eliminate conflicts with drivers on Skidmore. That sentence has been removed. They also removed passages about how the narrower road would reduce speeding and improve safety by narrowing the crossing distance for people on foot.
The new design is expected to be constructed sometime this summer.
PBOT’s parking protected bike lanes leave much to be desired, on a relatively quiet bike boulevard street like Skidmore they don’t seem to be the right tool for the job. These lanes elsewhere in the city are quickly filled with leaves and detritus, and they obscure visibility when fully parked up. I think there’s a time and place for them, but PBOT’s execution has me preferring buffered lanes and other traffic calming measures.
PBOT is a complete and utter joke. The outreach was absurd to start and then allowing some NIMBY’s to veto the project and instead doing a pointless, non-protected (the stupid little pieces of concrete do not equal protection.) for a block is just the most impotent thing I can think of from them.
We CANNOT allow land owners to decide how safe streets are. Prioritizing their ability to drive a block to the park over the safety of the thousands of people moving through that corridor every day just shows that PBOT doesn’t care about you, they don’t care about me, they don’t care about children crossing the street to get to and from the park. They literally only care about people in cars.
I am so tired of PBOT announcing things they have no intention of doing and then doing the bare minimum that they planned to do the whole time. Very similar to the 72nd avenue improvements that are years behind schedule and now plans have been whittled down to a fraction of what was initially promised. If you aren’t going to try and make our streets safer just say so and quit pretending to care.
This is good news, the proposed design is much more appropriately scaled and responsive to design conditions. I still think PBOT is missing the point. The dangerous part for people biking is crossing and travelling along 33rd. I think bike lanes on each side of the street is a safer choice, but this sort of works. IMO, the smarter move would have been concrete lane separators instead of plastic wands- people drive like idiots on NE 33rd. Skidmore east of 33rd is fine- the bike lanes are not likely to get much use, and if they are used, they still introduce an awkward/unsafe transition less than a block east of 33rd. This weird little 2-way lane will be hard to use travelling west.
In an alternate universe, PBOT cares about and understands pedestrians cyclists and park users (or the fact that there is park here!0 and create a design that supports them. Skidmore is overly wide, and the ped crossings from the north to the park are not great. A simple painting project could create pedestrian refuges (curb extensions, with our without the curbs using planters, or wands or something else). These would be at all N/S intersections on the north and south sides of Skidmore to control parking, maintain sightlines, and shorten crossing distances. In-between the ped refuges, change the parking to head-in parking facing the park. This supports people visiting the park for sports games and picnics. Hopefully, PP&R would be inspired to add some accessible entrances to the park from the neighborhood. If there is room, keep the parking on the north side of Skidmore. Whatever is left on Skidmore become a 2-way street with sharrows, but it is permanently narrowed and has great sightlines. Add a half signal at 33rd with bike lanes on each side of 33rd and you are ready for everyone!
Lots of people not just NIMBY driver types weren’t big fans of this project. I know we don’t have much choice but to hope that PBOT actually wants to make this project better with a wider multi-use path. My hope is that PBOT puts a temporary diverter at 37th and Skidmore to reduce the cut-through traffic which the Alameda Bike Bus has to navigate regularly.
I don’t understand the parking complaint. Doesn’t driving to a neighborhood park pretty much defeat the purpose of, you know, giving people a place to recreate within walking distance?
Ohhhh, a whole half block bike lane? That’ll help big time! Thank you for preserving car parking at the expense of street safety. Platinum level!
“community members had mixed reactions to the initial design” means the neighborhood association stepped in and made their views known to PBOT engineers, who have the final veto on any PBOT project anyway. The squeaky wheel get the grease as usual – welcome to city government 101.
PBOT shouldn’t just take away parking without giving something back to people who live on Skidmore. In exchange for taking out parking, they should depave one of the blocks. Otherwise, they should implement the “Tillamook protocol,” i.e., hold a listening session at the park and then do what they already planned to do despite what the local residents want.
Skidmore there is a fairly tranquil street and easy to bike on. 33rd is heavily used and a real challenge for biking. Might make sense for PBOT to focus on the 33rd aspect and thus the first block of Skidmore.
In fact, conditions on Skidmore are so mild that it’s not clear to me why it even matters if there’s a bike lane there.