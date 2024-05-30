ODOT wins $11 million federal grant for final segment of Historic Highway project

The $52 million project will restore this old viaduct at Ruthton Point, sans the car access. (Photo: State of Oregon)

The Oregon Department of Transportation has inched closer to their dream of reconnecting the Historic Columbia River Highway between Troutdale and The Dalles. The “King of Roads” was dedicated in 1916 but fell into disrepair when I-84 was built. Already three decades into their effort, ODOT wants to re-open it as a 73-mile “world-class bicycle and pedestrian experience,” with a mix of carfree paths and low-volume shared roads.

Today, Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jerff Merkley and Ron Wyden along with House Representative Earl Blumenauer, announced an $11 million grant from the Federal Highway Administration that will help pay for the final, 1.7-mile carfree segment of the epic project. The grant was awarded through the Biden Administration’s Nationally Significant Federal Lands and Tribal Projects Program.

Mitchell Point Tunnel construction is almost done. ODOT publication shows Ruthton Point section on the right.

Specifically, this funding will help ODOT complete a section of the project between Mitchell Point and Ruthton Trailhead in Hood River. Beginning just east of the newly restored Mitchell Point Tunnel segment that’s nearly complete and slated to open this summer, the Ruthton segment will cross under I-84 with a new tunnel next to the existing undercrossing on Mitchell Point Drive. After traveling east on the north side of I-84, the new path will connect to Hood River via Westcliff Drive, ending at Ruthton Trailhead with circular bus loop, a small parking area, restrooms and picnic benches. A highlight of this segment will be restoration of a historic viaduct at Ruthton Point that overlooks orchards and the Columbia River.

The total project cost is $52 million, so ODOT will still need to secure the remaining funds to stay on schedule for its completion in 2027.