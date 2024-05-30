Weekend Event Guide: Let Bike Summer commence!

Sun, fun, it’s all happening! (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Who’s ready for the weekend? Well sorry there’s still one more day. But seriously, Saturday is the Big Day when the 2024 Bike Summer will launch with the annual Kickoff Ride. If you’re on iOS, I highly recommend grabbing the Bike Fun App to plan your rides for the next three months. Here on the Weekend Guide, I’ll share the classics and a few rides that look interesting of the full Bike Summer calendar. And of course there is always stuff happening that’s not a part of Bike Summer.

So here is our guide to the best rides this weekend…

But first, a big “Thank you!” to this week’s Event Guide sponsor, the Gorge Ride on June 15th. This ride is such a gem and I can’t recommend it enough. Organized by nice folks with your experience and the health of the Gorge at heart. Learn more and register here.

Friday, May 31st

Anatomy of a Soundsystem – 5:00 pm at Woodstock Park (SE)

If you’re like me, you are fascinated by mobile sound systems. The way some folks are able to mount speakers and thump tunes while they ride is so impressive. Well, my guy Andrew has the wildest set-up in Portland and he’s ready to share all his tips and tricks with you! More info here.

Saturday, June 1st

Sunrise Coffee – 5:15 am at Mt. Tabor Park (SE)

Get a jump on Bike Summer by joining the “coffee outside” fans for this early morning peak at the rising sun from Portland’s fave volcano. More info here.

Breakfast on the Bluffs – 9:00 am at Skidmore Bluffs (N)

If sunrise is too early, roll over the bluffs to get your community coffee and treats. Bring something to share — whether that’s breakfast treats or your Bike Summer ride flyers. And Grilled By Bike will be at the same location, so expect a big party! More info here.

Terri Sue Webb Naked Ride – 11:00 am at Coe Circle (SE)

9th annual ride will keep the legacy of body freedom activist Terri Sue Webb alive and nude. Get some practice in for the World Naked Bike Ride. More info here.

Bike Summer Kickoff Ride – 3:00 to 5:00 pm at North Park Blocks (NW)

Come early to enjoy a DJ, dancing, merch booths, and more! There will be cool people to meet and all types of fun unexpected surprises. And at 5:00, we ride! More info here.

Bad Bitches Bike / Cowboy Carter Ride – 8:00 pm at Laurelhurst Park (SE)

This look like the after-party to the Kickoff Ride, with time in between to put on your red carpet finest and toast the start of Bike Summer in high fashion, or just high fun, or both. More info here.

Sunday, June 2nd

Cycle Cats Vancouver Loop – 10:00 am at Vera Katz Esplanade (SE)

Ride with a great group of folks on a moderately paced ride (but no-drop!) up to Vancouver and back. Perfect chance to learn the route if you’ve never done it. More info here.

Belmont Goats Ride – 10:00 am at Parkrose/Sumner Transit Center (NE)

Join an experienced ride leader from Portland Bicycling Club on a 25-mile route at 13-15 mph that will include a bakery stop on the Columbia River and goat petting! More info here.

Slut Pedal – 2:00 pm at Irving Park (NE)

“Ride”This ride is centered around BIPOC and Queer S*x Worker, but ALL local dancers, S*x Workers, performers, sluts, and whores are welcome for this fun, community oriented ride and party event.” More info here.

— Did I miss your event? Please let me know by filling out our contact form, or just email me at maus.jonathan@gmail.com.