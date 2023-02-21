Portland bike advocates react to Biketown fee hike

Using bike share in Portland is about to get 50% more expensive.
Last Friday afternoon, Portland’s electric bike share service Biketown announced in an email to members that the company will increase the per-minute rental rate. Starting this Friday, February 24th, Biketown members (who pay an annual $99 membership fee to get reduced rates and free unlimited unlocks) will see their ride bill increase from $0.10 a minute to $0.15. Non-members, who currently pay $0.20 a minute for Biketown rentals, will now be charged $0.30 for every 60 seconds of ride time.
“This increase stems from the growing cost of ebike operations, and will help us continue to support jobs for mechanics, battery technicians, and others who help service our ebikes throughout Portland,” a statement from Biketown reads.
No changes are currently planned for the Biketown for All program, which subsidizes rides for people living on low-incomes.
Biketown’s announcement made waves on Twitter, with people who use the program voicing their concerns about the sudden change that was made with seemingly no public input. Portland transportation advocate Tony Jordan has been one of the most outspoken people in his condemnation of the price increase. Jordan elaborated on his thoughts in a post on LinkedIn:
“I strongly believe that shared electric transportation is the future. I believe that shared public e-bike networks in cities are the pillar of that…it’s extremely distressing to see my own city fumble the ball on this. Biketown should be treated like a public utility,” Jordan wrote.
“The lack of investment in this system is shameful. The lack of support for public bike share at every level of government is a complete failure. We are going to spend hundreds of billions of dollars on electric car parking infrastructure and almost nothing on something that would be truly transformative.”
Hannah Schafer, Interim Director of Communications for the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT), told BikePortland this decision comes from Lyft. (Biketown is operated and sponsored by Lyft and Nike in partnership with PBOT, and the ride share company handles day-to-day bike share operations for the city.)
“We firmly believe that bike sharing makes biking more convenient to more Portlanders, so naturally we would like to keep BIKETOWN memberships and rental rates as low as possible,” Schafer said in an email. However, she added, the rate increase is “within the company’s authority under its contract with the city.”
Portlanders aren’t the only people dealing with a recent increase in bike share fees. Lyft has raised prices even more significantly for its bike share programs in other cities across the country, like Chicago and New York.
Some advocates are calling on PBOT to invest more public money in these programs instead of relying on the whims of Lyft. People are also concerned that private companies like Lyft aren’t beholden to the public engagement process in the same way transportation agencies like TriMet (which is currently considering a fare increase of its own) are.
“The price of Biketown is already very high, and it’s incredible that it’s being raised by 50% with no opportunity for public comment and no substantial notice. That’s not the process we follow for changes to TriMet fares or the cost of on-street parking, and it shouldn’t be the process we follow for a supposedly public bikeshare system either,” transportation advocate and Biketown member Iain MacKenzie said in a message. “Lyft has been granted a monopoly to operate bikeshare in the City of Portland and in return we should expect more.”
Biketown has already received flack from some Portlanders because their fleet of bikes appears to be diminishing as the program expands into new parts of the city. It’s unclear if any earnings from the price increase will go towards purchasing and maintaining new bikes. If that were the case, would critics of the policy change their tune? Maybe, according to transportation advocacy non-profit The Street Trust (TST), which has partnered with Biketown over the last several months with the goal of increasing membership in the Biketown for All program.
In a statement to BikePortland about the price increase (which won’t apply to people who qualify for Biketown for All), TST’s André Lightsey-Walker said he and others on his team believe people would be willing to pay more for better service.
“[TST’s] top priority remains making sure people who need access [to Biketown] have it. From there, we need to ensure that the system is robust, the stations are fully stocked, and the bikes are in good condition so that Biketown remains a viable transportation option,” Lightsey-Walker said.
“We believe many riders who could afford it would happily pay the extra cents per mile if that ensures there was a Biketown available near them where and when they want to ride the system. The way to ensure Biketown’s long-term success is to ensure it’s a high-quality alternative to driving on which people can depend.”
But with bike supply still up in the air plus the price increase, some people might decide the service isn’t worth it anymore. This would be a real loss for a program with the potential to be a very valuable tool for transportation decarbonization and reform.
The data shows that once you get someone on a Biketown e-bike, it doesn’t take much to turn them into a fan. The program saw record ridership numbers in 2022, and people are (unsurprisingly) especially likely to try it out when it’s free to do so, like during Earth Day weekend last year.
Increasing fees by five or 10 cents per minute may not seem like much, but it’s a 50% price hike, and it adds up. Time will tell how the price increase effects how Portlanders use Biketown.
This will just push me to choose a bus ride over taking a biketown. My usual work ride already cost me a little more than a bus ticket, but now it’ll be nearly the cost of a full day bus ticket just to go one way and only save myself about 5 minutes, if a bike is even at the local station. If this truly expands availability, it’s probably a good thing but I am skeptical that this won’t just help them keep up with their current system.
This is extremely disappointing to find out that the contract was structured in such a way that Lyft could just hike fares 50% with a few days notice and no public process. Also, hiking the per-minute cost on existing members who already paid their $99 sounds like it shouldn’t be allowed under consumer protection laws. Hopefully they are at least offering partial refunds for anyone who requests one.
I definitely factored in the per-minute cost when I was trying to decide if an annual membership would pencil out. Seems like this should only apply to new members and renewals, and not mid-subscription.
It’s extremely disappointing that the city would sign a contract that so strong favors Lyft.
A quick Google search reveals that consumer protection laws typically require a 30 day notice for something like this, and an opportunity for people to cancel their service for a refund. Is there some reason that Lyft is exempt from this?
Jeez, it seems like PR 101 to couple these kinds of announcements with some kind of equalizing positive to soften pushback???
Wouldn’t take much for Lyft to announce that with the price increase comes a larger service area, number of bikes, or expansion of BIKETOWN for all.
But no, just dry hard pill and move on? Come on.
Really disappointing to see the city miss on the BikeTown program. Granting Nike/Lyft a monopoly on service and not having the ability to control rates is incredibly bad, and predatory price increases are the least shocking result of that.
But Portland has a rich history of allowing private companies to trample public transportation interests (outside of highway building anyways), so I guess this is just more of the same. Our spineless city council allowed private companies (PEPCO, Rose City Transit) to entirely dismantle our electric transit infrastructure – at a time when almost every other US city had some form of municipal control over transit. It’s no surprise to see our city fail on yet another efficient, electric public transportation option.
It was already too expensive my regular work commute would have cost me roughly $1,300 a year now it would be $1,900. I could buy a new e-bike every couple of years for that price. Not to mention there are no stations around me so it would add on a 5-10 minute walk to the nearest randomly placed bike. Charging $8 for a moderately easier ride that with the walk takes longer isn’t much of a selling point. Less maintenance I suppose.
I really miss paying a a few cents a minute to ride the old non-electric bikes. E-Biketown was already expensive and now it’s worse. How much will you spend just waiting to cross a street like Grand or MLK or by waiting for trains to pass by at Rose Quarter TC?
It’s ironic that Lyft is using the same logic as urbanists/schoupistas. By increasing the price to rent a biketown e-bike, Lyft argues that parked bikes will become more available.
As always, the rub is “for whom” does monopolistic pricing increase availability…
They’re not at all. They’re increasing the fares across the board, and arguing that the extra revenue will be reinvested into better service. That’s certainly possible, although in the absence of any transparency around the contract I wouldn’t say that it seems likely and certainly not guaranteed.
The argument in favor of something like performance based parking is that different prices are set in different locations and/or at different times in order to better manage demand. That’s a completely different concept.
Portland Schoupista and PRN organizers/members have repeatedly lobbied for plain vanilla parking price increases,***Moderator: deleted last phrase***.
Why are you adding scare quotes to your quote?
only because i have no idea what you meant by this jargony term.
If you’re not familiar with it, here’s Portland’s Performance Based Parking Management Manual, which dates from 2018 but which has largely been ignored. Page 40 on describes in more detail what I was referring to, which is a very different thing than what BIKETOWN is doing here.
“Hannah Schafer, Interim Director of Communications for the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT), told BikePortland this decision comes from Lyft…..However, she added, the rate increase is ‘within the company’s authority under its contract with the city.'”
It should surprise no one that, once again, PBOT defers to corporate interests- not the public interest- in how it develops contracts with corporations such as Lyft.
I met with PBOT during the first year of its pilot e-scooter program. I asked why city code allowed for the impoundment of improperly parked bicycles but a similar provision had not been added for e-scooters. The code reads:
16.70.330 Impounding Bicycles
A. A bicycle left on a street or other public property for more than 72 hours may be impounded.
B. A bicycle may be immediately impounded if:
1. It is parked in violation of this code and obstructs or impedes pedestrian or vehicular traffic; or
2. It is an immediate threat to the public welfare.
The response from PBOT staff was that this had been considered, but not implemented because bicycles belonged to individuals while most scooters belonged to corporations!
I thanked them for confirming my belief that they put interests of corporations above those of individual Portlanders!
The claim that the huge rate increases are out of the city’s control is disingenuous, as the city was a party to the contract and could have- and should have- insisted on some approval process for rate hikes, a cap on such hikes, or something that at least balanced the desires of a corporation with the interests of the people who live here and pay PBOT salaries.
Yes, this is a nationwide (and international) trend…ebikes are more expensive to buy, maintain, and service versus analogue bikes plus the additional labor (battery swap or recharge at shop), and powerbill to recharge e-bikes has increased steeply since the Ukraine invasion and pandemic. The shared micro mobility industry has a lot more miles and years of understanding the cost of “goods” sold when it comes to maintaining and operating conventional bikes and less so for ebikes and escooters.
Now the long term question (for non-municipal) systems, like Lyft, does the higher marginal cost of a fleet of e-bikes outweigh the reported 2x to 3x higher utilization and increase in per ride revenue? …Especially when such systems need to have a farebox recovery rate of 100% (or better) vs. municipal transit that is allowed/ mandated a much lower farebox recover rate (0% to 30% range in US).
And for the customer, up until now, the desire for better faster bikes (ebikes) has been an easy choice due to the minimal cost difference over conventional bikes.
But the chickens are coming home to roost for many systems (and communities) with ebikes: higher cost of ebikes (~$2400 for PBSC eFit or ~$5000 for Lyft bike vs ~$1200 PBSC Fit) plus battery replacement frequency and system planning/ operations choice of hot battery swap/ rebalancing to recharge (vs powered docks to recharge) and a shorter bike lifecycle (~5 years? vs 10 years). Time will tell.
Just a reminder that Lyft and Uber blatantly defied local laws to get a foothold in Portland, before our leaders caved to pressure from their lobbyists. This greatly harmed Portland taxi companies that employed veterans, immigrants and POC.
So after rolling over for these venture capital backed corporations on so-called “rideshare” services (great Orwellian newspeak!) we also handed one of those very same companies a lucrative bike rental contract… and tossed a marketing deal to the Big Orange Shoe Company, despite their well established record of human rights abuses.
Any Portlander renting a BIKETOWN should feel dirty. Even the greenwashing from PBOT, Eudaly and this very blog was not enough to get rid of its stench.
Could they at least make it so you get some kind of credit or kickback for returning the bike to a station? It’s already a thing for the subsidized biketown membership but why not let everyone in on that? More bikes ending up in stations/docks means fewer locations for mechanics to travel to, right? Also, availability of bikes has always been my problem with the system. I end up spending as much time walking around looking for a bike as I do actually riding one.