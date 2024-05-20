Two city council candidates will join us at Bike Happy Hour this week

Tiffany Koyama Lane (L), Jeremy Beausoleil Smith (R)

I’m looking forward to seeing everyone at Bike Happy Hour this week! Last Wednesday it was warm and the patio was full. We turned the misters on for the first time this year and it was glorious.

This week we have two special guests confirmed so far: city council candidates Jeremy Beausoleil Smith and Tiffany Koyama Lane. They’ll both be on the patio for meeting and greeting. And as per usual, we’ll give them an opportunity to share a speech and answer your questions.

Beausoleil Smith is running to represent District 4 (Sellwood and west Portland). On his website, he says he’s running for council because he can bring a, “careful balance between building the most robust Social Safety Net in our nation and being a good steward of the Portland taxpayer dollar.” Beausoleil Smith is a husband, parent, and works as a project manager in Portland State University’s Capital Projects & Construction Department.

Koyama Lane is a leading candidate in District 3 (southeast). She’s a public school teacher and union organizer. I couldn’t find a platform or any detailed proposals on her website. Koyama Lane says as a city commissioner she’ll, bring her values and leadership to lift up all Portland communities and fight for a safe, connected, housed city where everyone can thrive.”

Another note about Bike Happy Hour this week, I’ve decided to push T-Shirt Night back one week due to weather. It’ll be cool and cloudy this week, and next week (5/29) will be much better t-shirt weather.

Hope you can join us Wednesday. If you want to hear from these candidates, be sure to show up around 5:00 pm when open mic begins. Also, remember that open mic is for everyone so if you have something to share, step up and speak!