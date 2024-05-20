Monday Roundup: Street wars, leg debate, TriMet’s comeback, and more

This week’s Roundup is sponsored by Trike Fest, coming to Portland June 15th. If you’re curious about riding in a more laid-back style, you might love trikes. They’re fast and fun!

Happy Monday. Hope you had a good weekend. I had to make an unplanned visit down to Medford to be with my dad (again) in the hospital, so I missed all the Parkways fun. Looked like a great day and I can’t wait for the next one.

Here are the most interesting stories our community has come across in the past seven days…

Street Wars: As New York City gears up to implement America’s first ever congestion pricing system, this new column will set the table and share the perspectives that have shaped streets in the Big Apple. Who will win the war? (NY Times)

Going fast: There are a lot of factors at play in the ever-increasing speeds of drivers on our roads, and it will take more than just lowering speed limits to get them to slow down. (Vox)

E-bike regulations: A public policy expert makes the case for federal e-bike regulations to lessen confusion for consumers and bike makers. (Streetsblog USA)

Death by cycling: A new law in the UK would make causing the death of another person while cycling a major offense with a prison sentence of up to 14 years. Some lawmakers say it’s needed to hold riders accountable while advocates say it’s a distraction from more serious issues. (BBC)

Nice legs: Move over helmet wars, there’s a new debate to be had: Who has stronger legs? Runners or cyclists? (Runners World)

Dedicated riders: Another study, this time by retailing giant REI, shows that a lot more people would give cycling a try if we offered them a network of safe lanes to do it in. (Momentum)

TriMet’s comeback: Ridership numbers are looking good for TriMet and the agency points to their post-Covid “Forward Together” route revamp as the reason. (Portland Tribune)

Big car, big ticket: Montreal charges mega-cars more to park in residential areas, a move that is being hailed as one tool to combat “car bloat” — the annoying and unsafe trend of massive cars using more than their fare share of city streets. (Bloomberg)

Confronting road deaths: I like the idea floated by a road safety advocate in Washington that DOTs should treat the fatal crash crisis as a megaproject that must be funded and approached with the same political urgency as a freeway expansion project. (Seattle Times)

