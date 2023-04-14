Man arrested after driving stolen car at high speeds on Springwater Corridor bike path

The stolen car stopped on the Springwater just south of the Ross Island Bridge. (Photo: Portland Police Bureau)

The Portland Police Bureau says a man driving a white Kia Soul tried to elude officers and drove nearly two miles on the Springwater Corridor bike path around noon today.

According to a statement released this afternoon, the driver was observed going over 50 miles per hour on a popular part of the path between Oaks Amusement Park and the Ross Island Bridge. There was at least one report of a pedestrian being nearly hit. Luckily, we are not aware of anyone being hurt.

Here’s the full PPB statement:

On Friday, April 14, 2023 at 11:18a.m., a Central Precinct officer on patrol located a vehicle in the 7800 block of Southeast Oaks Park Way in which 2 people appeared to be passed out. The officer asked for additional officers and they set up spike strips behind the vehicle’s tires in case the driver tried to drive off. When the driver was woken up, he eluded the officer, driving over the spike strip and damaging a fence. As additional officers responded to assist, the driver proceeded onto the Springwater Trail. The vehicle was observed going in excess of 50 miles per hour on the trail and officers got at least one report that a pedestrian on the trail was nearly struck by the vehicle. Officers were attempting to deploy intervention strategies to stop the car when the driver jumped out and ran. Officers set up a perimeter and a K9 unit responded to assist with the search for the suspect. After a short search, the K9 located the suspect down an embankment on the Willamette River’s edge. When challenged, the suspect waded into the water to try to escape. Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office River Patrol and a Portland Fire and Rescue boat were requested. The officers convinced the suspect to come back to shore, where he was arrested. The suspect claimed that he swallowed narcotics, so he was transported by ambulance to the hospital for evaluation. After being medically cleared, Lucas R. Lujan, 23, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle (2 counts), Felony Attempt to Elude Police by vehicle, Misdemeanor Attempt to Elude Police on foot, Reckless Driving, and Failure to Perform the Duties of a Driver (property damage). The vehicle, a white 2011 Kia Soul, was recovered (photo) and determined to be an unreported stolen vehicle. It was returned to its owner.

People driving cars on paths in Portland is a problem that the City has struggled to contain. Last August the Portland Parks and Recreation bureau erected large iron gates on the Peninsula Crossing Trail in north Portland to prevent driving. And in January 2022, Parks erected large concrete barriers on the Columbia Slough Path for the same reason.

Anyone who saw this incident on the Springwater and/or was put in danger by the driver of this car should contact the police at crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-96312.