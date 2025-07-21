Monday Roundup: Protected intersections, fast e-scooters, and more

Hi friends (and everyone else).

Been saying this for years: “While many people consider electric bicycles just another form of recreation, they’ve proven to be potent transportation alternatives after natural disasters worldwide.” (Electrek)

BikeTrailerTown: Montreal’s bike share system now offers trailers along with e-bikes, which greatly expands the utility of the vehicles and gives Portland another goal to shoot for. (Montreal Gazette)

Protection at intersections: This is a great deep-dive into the Dutch-style protected intersections and their potential here in the United States. These make so much sense and should be seen as a requisite complement to protected lanes. (Bloomberg)

Driver violence: A man accelerated his car into a crowd of people waiting outside a club in Los Angeles in what appeared to be an intentional act of violence. (NPR)

Faster e-scooters: I love that there’s a company pushing the boundaries of speed with electric scooters. We let automakers flaunt speed all the time and we too often look down on the same when it comes to micromobility vehicles. I’d love to see more fast scooters on the streets. And l et’s make more—and much wider—low-impact travel lanes to accomodate them. (Wired)

Taking up space: An entire block in Manhattan is being used to park electric delivery bikes, in what appears to be an unsanctioned parking lot for the vehicles that even has overnight security. “It’s not any more of an eyesore to me than a car is,” said one local resident. (NY Post)

All white men and no bikes: US DOT Sec. Sean Duffy appointed 12 new members of the US DOT Advisory Board and every one of them is a white man and none appear to be from bicycle-related businesses or advocacy orgs. Duffy says the group will return our country to the “Golden Age of transportation.” LOL. (US DOT Press Release)

Good news about e-cars: A new study shows that electric cars create much less brake dust (and just a bit more tire wear particles) than gas-powered cars, removing one of the central critiques of e-car skeptics. (Electrek)

