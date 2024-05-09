Advocates wonder why Parks left cycling out of $4 million Rose City Park trail project

Some cycling advocates and riders are frustrated that cycling is being overlooked in a multi-million dollar trail project.
As we reported last week, PP&R recently launched their Rose City Recreational Trail Project — a $4 million investment into trails that could circumnavigate and bisect Rose City Golf Course and Rose City Park. The design and alignment of the trails is still undecided, but a project manager shared at the April 25th launch meeting that up to 2.3 miles of new trails could be built on the 168 acres of land. “So that’s a really robust trail system and it would be an amazing asset,” said Parks Capital Project Manager Jonathan Fain.
“Amazing” and “robust” perhaps, but not if you were hoping to bike on the trails.
Much to the chagrin of some cycling advocates, PP&R’s online survey to gauge public feedback on the project doesn’t include cycling among the seven answers to a question that asked respondents to share the types of activities they’d be most likely to engage in on the new trail. Another question asks folks to list their top three priorities for the project. There are eight choices, including “dog walking,” “bird/nature watching,” even “sitting and resting.” But “bicycling” was nowhere to be found.
“Shared-use trails that are open to off-road cycling play a critical part in providing access to nature and safe cycling routes for kids,” said Lisa Olivares, executive director of the nonprofit Northwest Trail Alliance (NWTA), in a statement to BikePortland. Olivares called the exclusion of cycling from the PP&R survey a “huge disappointment.” NWTA has spent years trying to create more dirt trail opportunities for Portlanders so people can “Ride to their ride,” and avoid costly, toxic, expensive, hour-long car rides just to enjoy a trail.
But beyond, NWTA’s core members, having places in neighborhoods where people on bicycles can enjoy unpaved surfaces closer to nature than a typical bike lane, could be amazing additions to our urban landscape. Think about a mom or dad who wants to jog on these trails and have their little ones trailing along on their bikes. Why not create a trail system that explicitly allows that?
Creating unpaved cycling experiences in the city is why NWTA was a key partner in the development of Portland’s Off-Road Cycling Master Plan, which was adopted by City Council in 2023. Notably, when council dedicated city funding to create the plan, then Mayor Charlie Hales intentionally put Bureau of Planning & Sustainability (BPS) — not PP&R — in charge. At the time, advocates who felt a historic anti-bike bias from PP&R, hailed the decision because they felt BPS would give off-road cycling the fair chance it has Rose City Recreational Trail Projectso often lacked.
That context is why advocates fear PP&R is up to old tricks and this $4 million investment in Rose City Park will once again leave them at the trailhead with nowhere to ride.
Even more troubling for NWTA and their allies is that the Off-Road Cycling Master Plan specifically recommends Rose City Golf Course as a site for bicycle trails. Page 91 of the plan states:
Recommendations
• Develop a natural surface loop trail for family-friendly cycling, walking, running and enjoyment of nature. Off-road cycling skill features (like rocks, logs, or skinny bridges) could be added along the sides. The loop trail could provide safe walking access along NE Tillamook and connect neighborhoods to the south of the golf course to Glenhaven Park. Creating a full loop may require on-street segments. Care should be taken to limit potential conflicts with the golf course. Metro’s Glendoveer Golf Course’s fitness trail could serve as a model.
and/or
A small bicycle park (about 5,000 to 10,000 sf). Bicycle parks have areas for family recreation and skill building. Given the continued use of the property as a golf course, the under-utilized slope between NE Sacramento Street and NE 72nd Drive on the northern edge of the property is the most suitable location for a bicycle park. Building a bicycle park or trail here will require coordination with the Rose City Golf Course and additional planning and community input.
At the public launch meeting for the Rose City Recreational Trail Project last month, PP&R Capital Project Manager Jonathan Fain was asked by a member of the public if bikes were going to be allowed on the new trails.
“My short answer is we’re not sure yet,” Fain responded. “We have heard from some people in the [advisory] committee that they would like that.” “The golf course staff is very reticent to have bikers on golf property,” he added. “But there again, that might be an opportunity to make better connections with 72nd and that bike lane. So we’re definitely looking into that.”
But if PP&R is open to the possibility of bike access and is “definitely” looking into it, why did Fain never mention bikes in his presentation at the launch meeting and why wouldn’t PP&R want to gauge interest in cycling in their survey?
We can often look to the source of the funding to find clues as to what types of uses should be planned for, and ultimately, allowed. This project’s $4 million budget is made up of $2 million from Parks System Development Charges and $2 million from Metro’s Local Share program, which distributes funds from their 2019 parks and nature bond measure. In section 6.4 of the Local Share Handbook, Metro states (emphases mine):
The bond measure includes a $40 million program to “create trails for walking and biking.”… Trail program funds are limited to projects already identified on Metro’s regional trails system plan map. These “regional” trails typically connect multiple cities, are wide, paved, and are designed with bicycles in mind… These include local in-park trails or any trails that offer people a way to experience nature close to home. Examples include a new bridge over a creek in a local natural area or a new mountain bike trail network within a local park… Local share-funded trails do not have restrictions on length, width, surface material or user type (such as bicyclists or pedestrians) as long as they are consistent with ADA guidance.
So we know Metro has no qualms about their money being used to fund bike trails.
That leaves PP&R on-the-hook to clarify why they’ve decided to not prioritize cycling in this project.
BikePortland asked PP&R Public Information Officer Mark Ross about the Off-Road Cycling Plan, why biking was not an option on the feedback survey, and why bike-accessible trails are not being considered in the design.
When it comes to the Off-Road Cycling Master Plan’s recommendations for cycling at this park, Ross pointed out that the the plan is merely “conceptual” and “does not create any City regulations or make a commitment to any recommended projects.” Projects recommended in the plan will require “site-specific planning… more detailed site analysis and design,” and so on, Ross shared, making it clear that city staff can whisk away plan recommendations at their whim.
Then Ross said “the City will not be excluding bikes” at Rose City Golf Course because PP&R worked with the transportation bureau on a recent project to improve safety on NE 72nd Lane. But I wasn’t asking about bikes being ridden through the golf course in general, I specifically asked about their inclusion in the trail project. I also never asked why bicycles were being “excluded,” — I’m simply curious to understand why PP&R chose to not prioritize them in the planning of this project.
Ross went on to explain that, “When this effort was discussed with the community it was presented as a walking trail; not a cycling or mixed-use path. While the survey does not specifically provide ‘biking’ as a preferred activity, there are ample open comment sections for folks to advocate for additional activities. This practice of listing prioritized options based on project opportunities and constraints, while leaving room for additional recommendations is aligned with our engagement practices.”
That might be acceptable practice at PP&R, but it sure seems fishy. And Ross still hasn’t answered my questions.
The concern I’m hearing from some advocates is that leaving cycling out of the initial framing was baked-into the planning assumptions from the very beginning — and they know from experience that that decision could have a big impact on what ultimately gets built. I’ve asked Ross to clarify PP&R’s decision making around how they chose to frame the project to the community and what specific “project opportunities and constraints” were in play that led to bicycling not playing a more prominent role in the launch of the project.
While Ross hasn’t answered those questions yet, he did say PP&R would include a member of NW Trail Alliance on the project’s advisory committee. And Olivares with NWTA will likely take him up on that offer.
“While it’s a huge disappointment to see bicycling completely left out as one of the recreational/transportation options in the community survey,” Olivares shared with BikePortland. “We look forward to working with our Parks partners to ensure the groundwork the City laid out by including this site in the ORCMP is brought to life.”
— The Rose City Recreational Trail Project survey is open through May 23rd.
Not sure of the details on why cyclists have been excluded on this project but IMO if local transportation advocacy groups (Oregon Walks, The Street Trust, Bike Loud, Bikebus, etc) were more inclusive and less ideologically extreme cycling would get more support from government entities such as PBOT and ODOT. I love cycling but the actions of these groups rub me the wrong way. I imagine many in PBOT, ODOT and the community at large feel the same way.
How would you say they’re ideologically extreme?
Just one example is that Bike Loud, Oregon Walks and The Street Trust signed onto a letter demanding less police and a closure of ALL Portland arterials to vehicles to protect the homeless. This is an absurd non-starter and shows the extreme ideology of the local transportation advocates. Unfortunately this type of behavior creates more enemies than partners.
https://bikeportland.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Response-to-Emergency-Declaration-on-sweeping-camps-FINAL.pdf
Nick, if you’re interested here’s a bikeportland post from March 2023 on The Street Trust. If you look at the comment section you will see there are a number of comments opining that The Street Trust is not/is no longer a beneficial organization.
https://bikeportland.org/2023/03/10/how-the-street-trust-thinks-oregon-should-tackle-epidemic-of-pedestrian-traffic-deaths-371253
This is an off-road cycling issue and it really has zero to do with any of those groups. And FWIW NW Trail Alliance, the group who this does have something to do with is about as mainstream as apple pie as evidenced by their excellent working relationships with every major land and parks agency in the state and their amazingly successful work on Gateway Green.
But these groups can and should be advocating for all forms of cycling should they not? To say they can’t use their influence to advocate for off road bike trails in Portland seems very limiting. Glad to hear NW Trail Alliance is a more inclusive/coalition building organization. In my opinion that will give a them a better chance of reaching their goals versus the more oppositional approach of these other groups.
Nonprofits can decide to advocate however they want. It’s not for you or me to decide. If you want to influence them, volunteer and become a member or join their board.
Ah yes, the known ideological extremists behind the local Bike Bus movement with their divisive demand that children should be allowed to cycle to school safely.
I get that. My issue is with Sam Balto who like Sarah Ianarone is against banning homeless camps on school routes. I can sort of see why as he leads bike buses in the leafy and camper free parts of Portland. It’s not the same in my neck of the woods where there are some truly frightening homeless camps on my kid’s school route. They now can’t walk alone, they need to be accompanied by an adult And frankly we now often drive.
Just as Parks doesn’t design basketball courts next to tot lots, sedate/passive recreation does not fit well with dynamic recreation. Bikes means e-bikes and once the nose of that camel is in the tent, road warriors on their one-wheels will be repurposing the space for their very dynamic form of recreation. Clearly Parks have designated trails adjacent to the golf course as sedate/passive.
Of course, Like at Riverbend,nature park, cycling advocates will disregard limitations and do whatever they want.
I present to you: a basketball court (green roof with skylights) next to a tot lot (playground to the south): https://www.google.com/maps/@45.5466891,-122.6416027,126m/data=!3m1!1e3?entry=ttu
24th and Klickitat
That is a Catholic Church, not a city park and the play structure is across a wide concrete path from the court and is used by the church preschool kids not the general public as a rule.
Not exactly a gotcha comparison.
I overlook a multi-use park path from my window, and have been on it at least twice per day for years. It’s shared with virtually no problems with every type of trail user imaginable–people walking, running, biking, groups of competitive runners doing sprint interval training (hardly “sedate/passive”!), old people with walkers, people in wheelchairs, prone bikers, kids learning to ride bikes and trikes and scooters, babies in strollers, toddlers learning how to walk, dogs, people on e-bikes and e-scooters, Parks maintenance staff driving pickup trucks, occasional groups of dozens to thousands of bikes on group rides, occasional walks and runs with hundreds to thousands of people…
It was designed that way on purpose by Parks. There are similar trails all over the city, and the world. They work fine.
I don’t buy that. The golf course is surrounded by roadways. The sound of cars lacking mufflers, let alone any car, will drown out any bicycle rider. This is a proposed loop trail on the edge of the golf course.
The 3 wheel patent Mercedes moto car, if allowed to thrive on our horse and bike paths, will make way for daily F1 racing on overly smooth asphalt. There are designated places for these jay drivers, and this dynamic recreation racing, safely outside of populated areas. Clearly, the city has designated our horse and bike paths as sedate/passive.
The funny thing is, for a city that is struggling, quickly adopting mountain biking could be game changing for Portland. Admittedly yes, cost is an issue so feel free to make the equity argument. Portland Parks also seems to think that golf and racecar tracks are items that the public should subsidize, keep that in mind.
Back on topic, with NICA racing becoming more and more popular, Portland is seriously hitting its own kneecaps with a hammer by making riders travel out of town. Mountain bikes are maintenance intensive, more so than road/gravel/commute, and developing a community around racing means that people who are tight on time drop their bikes at a shop. Furthermore if people are driving to Hood River to ride, they’re probably gonna stop in Hood River to get a bite or fill up their car when it hits empty. You have to create the community that you want, and for some reason, Portland is super into creating a community focused on nimbyism towards using a bike off road. Bellingham and heck even Issaquah are close examples of local trails in a wet place. I grew up in a tiny conservative town and even their city council has realized the benefits of having a 10-15 mile trail system and a partnership with the local mtb advocacy group to build/maintain trails. And perhaps that is my main takeaway…. Portland is just simply too politically tightly wound to performative action and us vs them mentality that there will never be a real conversation on mountain biking in the city. I truly hope I am wrong, but, from a point of view that’s been taking a break from PDX enjoying trails daily…. It’s time to move on.
Props to the people haggling the city/county (nwta), I truly hope that somewhere somehow a partnered relationship can be nurtured with CoP or Metro.
Imagine what could be if Rose City Golf Course were deleted and Rose City Park took its place. There would be ample room for walking-only paths, off-road mountain bike paths, a bike park, skate park, an outdoor amphitheater, playgrounds, and lots of space for residents, flora, and fauna alike. It’s sad that it feels like there’s just fighting over the scraps. Very reminiscent of how discussions around street design tend to center on arguing over whether a fraction of space should be allocated to bikes, pedestrians, or transit, while 99% of the space is given to cars.
In case it’s not obvious I think golf courses are dumb.
Golf courses provide natural habitat for birdies and eagles.
I wonder, will the resulting project be ADA?
So you asked Parks why biking wasn’t included as a potential use of the trails, and the reply was:
It’s frustrating that Parks doesn’t understand that that’s not answering the question, it’s confirming why you asked it!
Also frustrating is that I’ve been involved in several previous projects with Parks where they’ve similarly, arbitrarily limited the project before it’s even off the ground. The result is that the project becomes a messy fight ending in a compromised project.
Sorry to post multiple comments, BUT….
I just read your summary of the Metro bond measure where you quoted the purpose of the program: to “create trails for walking and biking”.
That struck me as weird since I had in my mind that I’d read something yesterday from Parks that the program was only for “pedestrian trails”. So I went through my browsing history and found it–in the Parks public presentation slides:
https://www.portland.gov/parks/documents/rose-city-park-recreation-trail-project-community-meeting-1-slides/download
On page 9: “METRO GRANT REQUIREMENTS..2. Provide Free to Use Pedestrian Trails”.
Parks cut “…and biking” from the description. That looks like a direct lie from Parks to the public about how Metro’s funds can be spent. I’d like to hear Mark Ross’ response to that. (By the way, I respect him and also don’t like that Parks put him in a position to have to deal with this.)