Parks bureau shares latest designs for trail system in Rose City Golf Course

View from Rose City Golf Course looking southeast toward McDaniel High School. PP&R is considering two trail alignments in this location, one would stay to the left, the other would dive into those trees on the right. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

The City of Portland has has reached a key design milestone for the Rose City Recreational Trail project. This is the project that will build new biking and walking trails and paths in Rose City Park and Rose City Golf Course.

According to a project update released by Portland Parks & Recreation last week, the $4 million project will build a total of 2.2 miles of new paths around and through the park. Boundaries of the project are NE Sacramento to the north, NE Tillamook to the south, NE 60th/62nd to the west, and NE 78th/McDaniel High School to the east. The project consists of three distinct trail segments that would create a loop around the park and golf course, as well as a north-south trail along NE 72nd Drive which bisects the parcel.

As you’ll recall, there was a bit of a dust-up with this project when it first went public one year ago. Parks planners initially overlooked the inclusion of bicycle users on the new paths and it took some pressure from BikePortland coverage and local trail advocates to correct the oversight.

The trail plan is broken into four distinct segments: the Primary, Trail, the Bluff Trail, the 72nd Connector Trail, and the Back Nine Trail. Below is a short summary of each one.

Map overview. View looking east on the Bluff Trail with NE Sacramento on the left and the golf course on the right. (Photo: City of Portland) Detail of new path and trailhead at NE 65th near Tillamook. Detail of new switchbacks where NE 72nd Drive and Sacramento intersect.

Primary Trail (Red): A 1.2-mile, 10-feet wide paved path that will be fully ADA-accessible and open to bicycle riders. This will be the main off-street, east-west route across the site. There will be ramped entry points at NE 62nd, 65th, and 80th. PP&R plans to build a trailhead and kiosk with new signage and tree plantings at the NE 65th entrance (near the old Rice Elementary School building).

Bluff Trail (Green): A 0.6 mile gravel and natural surface trail that will vary between three and four-feet wide. This trail exists today on a bluff just below NE Sacramento Street, but PP&R will update and restore it with a more consistent surface, bump-out areas, new fencing, seating and rest stops. Bicycles will be allowed on this trail.

72nd Connector Trail (Yellow): A 0.4 mile gravel surface trail that will connect to the existing one-way road on NE 72nd Drive (that was recently updated as part of the 70s Neighborhood Greenway proejct). At the northern end where it connects to the bluff, PP&R will create a series of switchbacks to create an easier grade to NE Sacramento. Boulders will separate the road from the new path and there will be new seating, fencing, and even a row of new bike racks for park users. Bicycle riders will also be allowed on this new segment.

Back Nine Nature Trail (Blue): This is the closest thing the new trail system will have to singletrack, but for some reason I don’t yet understand, PP&R says bicycle riders are not allowed. The current plan is for a 0.8 mile gravel trail to complete the loop in the northeast corner of the golf course. This is in the most remote section of the golf course. I’ve asked PP&R for clarity on their decision-making since last summer, because the initial plan was for the alignment to go along the outside edge of the property and bicycle access was still under consideration. Now they appear to have switched to an alignment that dives into a grove of trees. PP&R said this week both alignments are currently under review. I’ll share an update on the bicycle access question when/if I hear back.

These new paths and trails will be a very exciting addition to the biking and walking network and will give folks a much safer and pleasant option than local streets. I imagine all of them being well-used and well-loved by locals as walking, jogging, and slow cycling paths.

It would be a real shame if the Back Nine Trail prohibits cycling, because it would mean folks couldn’t complete the loop. Perhaps they can construct both alignments and have one for cycling and one for walking. Or folks can simply share the trail.

From here the designs will be reviewed by PP&R staff and leadership. Once all the feedback is accounted for, the permit process will begin and other city bureaus will need to sign off on the designs. Once that process has played out, 100% designs will be completed. Stay tuned for more project updates this summer. If you have questions and/or want to connect with PP&R staff with feedback, find contact information and more details on the official project website.

If all goes according to plan these trails will be constructed next fall.