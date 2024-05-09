Podcast: Eva, Shawne, and Armando talk Bike Summer

That warm bright thing in the sky got you thinking about Bike Summer (a.k.a. Pedalpalooza*)? You’re not alone. While the beloved bike fun fest doesn’t kickoff until June 1st, it’s seems to be on everyone’s mind.

That’s why my “In the Shed” podcast co-host Eva Frazier connected with friends Shawne Martinez and Armando Luna recently to talk about it. Eva put this episode together late last month while I was still down in Medford in the hospital with my dad and I recorded the intro from my motel room on April 9th. It got lost in the shuffle along the way and hasn’t gotten the billing it deserves. So if you’re not one of our loyal podcast subscribers, you might have missed it.

So sit back and relax with some of the best folks in our community. You already know Eva (former co-owner of Clever Cycles and current BikeLoud PDX board member), and you should know Shawne and Armando. Shawne is the amazing bike dad who’s written several stories for us over the years and is a must-follow on Instagram at @Tigard_Stripes. And Armando (@dudeluna) is known as Portland’s Bike Fun Mayor and is a mainstay at bikes events citywide.

In this episode, they chat about…

how basketball can help you become a safer bike rider

fender etiquette

great Bike Summer ride memories

memories of their first Bike Summer rides

why Armando isn’t a Naked Bike Ride guy

leaf blower noise and how gas lawnmowers support kids riding bikes in Oregon

and much more!

Thanks to Brock Dittus (of Sprocket Podcast fame) for our theme music.

*Note: Pedalpalooza and “Bike Summer” are synonymous, but in case you’re confused why they are both used, here’s the deal: Bike Summer was the original name when festival first came to Portland in 2002. Local folks loved it so much, they did it again in 2003 and called it “Mini Bike Summer.” Then in 2004, with the Lollapalooza music fest making big cultural waves, the name was changed to “Pedalpalooza.” 20 years later, the organizer is feeling like the “- looza” thing is a bit played-out so she’s wanting to refresh and prefers to use Bike Summer. But really, either one is fine! – Jonathan