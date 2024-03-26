Sneak peek at new carfree path entrance to Mt. Tabor Park

Looking south toward Division. (Photos: Jonathan Maus – BikePortland)

On Monday, April 1st, the Portland Parks & Recreation bureau will realize a 113-year-old vision when they open a new southern entrance to Mt. Tabor Park.

The year was 1911 when a plan for Mt. Tabor was drawn up by Emmanuel Mische, who worked for the Olmsted landscape architecture firm and went on to become superintendent of Portland Parks. Mische’s plan shows a “Maple Entrance” between what is now Southeast Division Street and SE Lincoln.

Fast forward to the Mt. Tabor Park Master Plan, which was updated in 2008, and we see a fully fleshed-out concept drawing for the path that will open next week. All that was missing was funding. When voters approved a $68 million Parks bond measure in 2014, planning for the new path began in earnest.

Mt. Tabor Park has always lacked good access from the south. For folks who live in the South Tabor neighborhood, there’s about a half-mile distance between access points from Division (at SE 60th and 68th). Not only was another entry point needed, but SE 64th — smack dab in the middle of two existing entrances — is the route of the Portland Bureau of Transportation’s 60s Neighborhood Greenway, which will connect Mt. Tabor to the Springwater Corridor path and is due for construction later this summer.

Looking north toward SE Sherman. Relaxing at one of the art nodes. The diagonal scoring gives is a plaza feel. Stone and poem by Adam Kuby. Looking north into the park across SE Division. People were eager to use it! Looking north from the southern terminus at Division. Looking south toward Division on the infiltration swale bridge. Looking north from the art node adjacent to Division. Looking north from northern end of path where it meets SE 64th and Sherman. Looking south on the path toward SE Division/SE 64th.

On Monday I got a tour of the new path from Portland Parks Capital Project Manager Evan Callahan. We started at the corner of SE Lincoln and 64th, the northern terminus of the Mt. Tabor Maintenance Yard Project that the new path is a part of. As part of a major upgrade to this maintenance and nursey facility, Parks seized the opportunity to build the path and update SE 64th Avenue. Callahan said the path and road elements of the project cost about $1.9 million.

The path closes about a one-block gap in SE 64th Ave that used to be blocked by the maintenance facility. It’s only about 450-feet, but the impact for park users will be vast. Landscaping and construction crews were busy putting finishing touches on it yesterday and fences were up on both sides, but folks were already finding their way onto the path. It’s just such a natural and intuitive entrance. Mische was clearly onto something.

The path itself makes a slight bend between SE Division and SE Sherman. There are ample plantings on both sides and a new bridge that takes users over a large stormwater infiltration swale. There are three “art nodes” by artist Adam Kuby, who specializes in stone works set in nature. The nodes are at both entrances and just north of the swale bridge. Each one includes a seating area, Kuby’s stones etched with poems set around a tree, and a change in paving texture (diagonal scoring that gives it the feel of a plaza). The path is also lined with lampposts that reflect the same aesthetic to existing ones in the park.

Callahan mentioned one of the challenges of the site will be keeping drivers from taking cars on the path. At the northern entrance, they initially installed just one steel bollard, but have since installed another. There will be three bollards at the southern entrance.

With the incline from Division into the park, bicycle riders and other types of rollers will need to ride with courtesy and caution in what will likely be a busy environment shared with walkers and runners. The textured pavement adjacent to the art nodes and the bollards at each entry should help with that.

The biggest concern I have with this project is how it connects to SE Division and 64th Avenue south of the park. PBOT has recently installed a marked crosswalk and temporary median (with plastic posts and curbs) that Callahan said has made an immediate difference: “This crosswalk just went in and we’re seeing people use it and our staff uses it coming into the [maintenance] yard. Even in its temporary state, we’ve seen a huge increase in people using it.”

The crossing of Division at 64th, looking north toward the new path. The new sidewalk and green street stormwater treatments looking south from SE Lincoln. The newly paved street looking south from Lincoln toward the new path entry. Amazing amount of swales. Looking north on newly paved section of 64th from SE Sherman. Crossing SE Division.

Unfortunately for bicycle riders, the transition to the curb cut and crossing is not direct. As you come south on the new path, you’ll need to slow way down and turn left to use the crosswalk, and then move back to the right as you continue south on the greenway on 64th. That initial left turn is very tight if you stay on the paved path and sidewalk. If you cut the corner, you’ll be in decomposed granite (fine gravel).

“It’s a tight spot with this curb-tight sidewalk as well, but that conversation is ongoing in earnest with TriMet,” Callahan shared.

The good news is Parks is working with TriMet (via their Division Transit Project) and PBOT to improve the connection at Division. Callahan said PBOT plans to install bike parking staples on the curb where the path comes out (effectively stopping bike riders from just rolling into Division) and will install a “Bikes Use Crosswalk” sign. Reached for comment today, PBOT said they’re providing feedback on designs for an updated crossing at 64th and Division that’s currently planned as part of the TriMet project.

In addition to the new path, Parks has repaved and built a new sidewalk on SE 64th between SE Sherman and the main park entrance on SE Lincoln. I haven’t confirmed with PBOT yet (will update this when I hear back), but I assume they’ll add sharrow markings on that one-tenth of a mile section.

Stay tuned for a short video that will give you a better understanding of some of these issues. And remember, this isn’t officially open until this coming Monday, April 1st. Once you try it, let us know how it works for you.

View video below posted to Instagram: