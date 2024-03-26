Get crafty, toast our co-host, and be a movie star at Bike Happy Hour this week

Just some of last week’s crowd on the Gorges Beer Co patio. (Jonathan Maus – BikePortland)

I hope you’ll consider joining us at Bike Happy Hour tomorrow (Weds, 3/27). I realize it’s Spring Break and lots of folks are not on their normal schedules, but BHH will continue on as per usual. And we’ve got a great night planned!

As you might have seen on Instagram this week, BHH regular “Lady Max” Nash is bringing her kit and caboodle of craftyness to share with all of us. Max and her Flat Tire Creations have made several appearances at BHH over the past year and you might have seen her really cool, holiday-inspired creations. Max has a knack for turning old inner-tubes into beautiful things and she’s got a special craft planned for us this week.

Name cards have become a cherished tradition at BHH and Max will be helping folks create cool lanyards that keep yours conveniently displayed around your neck in style (see below). And of course as Max often does, there will be lots of opportunities to add additional flare. Max says, “You decide the length, whether to hole-punch with hearts/stars/flowers or not, and which clip color and style you want (5 to choose from).” She’ll have bike charms available for a few bucks. It’s free to take part in craft night and Max has a pay-what-you-can system with a $10 recommended fee to keep things rolling.

From Flat Tire Creations on IG. Carey and her friend Jack. (Jonathan Maus – BikePortland)

Max has tons of fun ideas for bicycle-inspired art and accessories, so stay tuned for more craft night announcements.

Also this week we’ll sing a special “Happy Birthday” to BHH co-host Carey Booth (above, right). Carey is a fantastic human that volunteers for events and organizations all over Portland and we are very lucky to have her involved with BHH. When I’ve had to miss a night, Carey has stepped up and been an awesome host and name card passer-outer. Let’s toast Carey tomorrow night!

Also this week, there will be an option to roll down to the Central Eastside after BHH to be an extra in an indie movie being filmed in Portland. A Simple Machine is a film by Portlander Mark Hoffman and it’s based on the book by excellent writer and bike nerd Evan P. Schneider (of Boneshaker’s Almanac fame). I visited the set last week and it was so exciting to see a movie being shot locally that has a bicycle as its central character. The film tells the story of a man who faces big decisions about how to live and when he fixes up an old bike it helps him understand how simple (and cheap!) his life could be.

On Wednesday, Hoffman and his crew need a large crowd of bicycle riders for, “a very cool scene that will showcase Portland and the Biking community.” They want us to meet at 349 SE Morrison (under the bridge) at 7:30 pm and gather for a parade that will have a police escort. Any type of bike and person riding it are welcome. Lights and/or bike decor are encouraged. The mood of the scene is fun and festive. Look for the white trucks. (Note: Film scenes often take a while to materialize, so expect to be there for a bit. Bring some snacks, a jacket and whatever else you need to stay comfortable! Don’t complain, it’s the price of fame!).

I’ll see you tomorrow (Weds, 3/27) on the SE Ankeny Rainbow Road Plaza from 3:00 to 6:00 pm. Depending on the weather we’ll either be indoors at Ankeny Tap & Table (if it’s really wet) or on the patio of Gorges Beer Co.