Let’s talk about running on neighborhood greenways

A few days ago a reader emailed to share that a person riding a bike shouted at them for running on Southeast Clinton Street. “I was yelled at by a cyclist to run on the sidewalk,” the person (who also rides bikes) shared. “I responded that no, I would not run on the sidewalk because it was a neighborhood greenway.” After this random argument with a stranger, the person got home and took stock: “Was I the a**hole here?” she asked me. “Is it legal to run in the road on a neighborhood greenway?”
I figured it’d be a great question for the Ask BikePortland column. But as I got the post together, I realized I’d actually already answered that exact question in 2012 (there are 17,882 posts on here, so yes, I will often forget what I’ve already written!). But what I didn’t have in 2012 was the ability to make a video and share it on social media. So I made a video instead and shared it on Instagram and TikTok this morning. Watch it below:
So what’s the answer? Turns out Oregon law (ORS 814.070) says if you are a “pedestrian” (or runner) you must use the sidewalk if one is available. And if there’s no sidewalk, you must stay as far to the right “as practicable.” Since SE Clinton has a sidewalk, technically the cyclist in the above situation was right. It’s similar to the mandatory bike lane law some of you might be familiar with — and just like how activists are working to erase that law, I’d love to see an effort to change this one so that pedestrians could have a bit more legal right to be on the road.
After all, sidewalks (similar to bike lanes) are often obstructed and unfit for running, and riding right next to parked cars is stressful and dangerous. Not only that, but as I point out in the video, City of Portland policy is to create greenways so they prioritize not just cyclists, but everyone who isn’t inside a car.
You might hear all this and think, “Who cares what the law says, streets are for people and cyclists should just be nice to each other and chill out!” and I’d agree with you to a certain degree. But keep in mind that if a collision were to happen, what the law actually states is very important. Once a case gets to court, or an insurance adjuster’s desk, or a cop’s report, what it says in the ORS will determine who is at fault and who bears responsibility for any damages.
Running on sidewalks sucks most of the time, and on greenways in particular, where the blocks are short and sidewalks are an obstacle course.
Sounds like this person on a bike is still is suffering from a desperate scarcity mindset created by driving.
Besides, there called side”walks” not side-runs, duh.
I really don’t mind people running in the street on the greenways. I just wish they’d use lights or reflectors at night.
Lights please. Reflectors only has caused me at least one near collision (while I was riding my bike)
You were obviously going too fast for the conditions.
/s
This is often the refrain people say about cars, so why not apply to bikes as well?
I don’t mind people running on the greenways, but keep your dogs on a short leash, please!
Sidewalks in this city can be horrible for running in many places. Broken sections, cars blocking the way, bushes/trees. You can’t really keep up a consistent/fast pace on the sidewalks.
That is so cool! Thank you for sharing it!
A couple of times both as a community advocate and as a government employee, I’ve had to read the Federal Americans with Disabilities Act or ADA, from 1992 and the various updates since then. Among the numerous pieces of this civil rights legislation which trumps both local and state regulations (and trips up local governments continuously) is that if a sidewalk does not meet federal ADA requirements, any user is legally allowed to use the adjacent street, even if they are not noticeably “disabled”. Similarly, there were provisions that allowed bikes to be put on buses under any circumstance, so transit services who wanted to “head off lawsuits at the pass” responded by adding bike racks to the front of their buses and invite bicycle users to use them. Let’s see, ADA was made law in 1992 and TriMet started adding racks in 1993? Do you really think that was coincidental?
This points to a need for bike highways. Imagine how fast Sandy, Burnside, and Foster could be as bike speedways.
And the best thing about good protected bike lanes is that they don’t preclude motor vehicles from using those same arterials!
Probably 12-15 mph.
Oh man, not only did you cover this in 2012, but I commented on the article back then as well!!! Here was my “case” for why I run in the road almost exclusively. I honestly don’t remember the last time I ran on a sidewalk, I still go right out my driveway into the street and onwards. That said, I do appreciate the explainer.
Major Portland runner here. I put in more miles running through town (~3500 last year) than biking, including commuting by foot eight trips week (bike in Monday morning, and back Friday afternoon).
Here is what makes a good running route: A. No cars, B. Cars that can I can see, and that can see me. While I do as much running as possible away from cars – Waterfront, Springwater, Tabor, Forest Park – it is a necessity to put in some miles on the roads going to and from these destinations. When I do so, and inevitably pass through hundreds of intersections, I want to be out in the open on the roadway. Darting into the street off of, and back onto, the sidewalk is way way way more dangerous, especially on the east side where sidewalks are buffered from the street with parked cars and foliage.
I’ve never been yelled at by a biker, or hit by a car. Much closer to the latter, though I would prefer the former.
And as added bonus: the road is softer, and more consistent, than the sidewalk.
100%
Most drivers don’t stop in front of the sidewalk anyway. They’re conditioned to not look for anything besides other cars. It’s waaaaay safer to just run in the road where the cars they might actually look for are. I’ve even stopped running against the flow of traffic. I’ve had enough encounters with the hoods of many right turning drivers to know better.
One of the things that I love about Portland is how I can go out my front door and run basically as many miles I want on calm streets and few interruptions. This is easy to take for granted, but is actually incredibly unique and special in the states these days.
Thanks for bringing up these two very important points! Drivers don’t stop or even look for people coming off of sidewalks. And right turning cars are a menace if you are running against traffic, like many people advocate. Drivers only look for specific things and it is not people. The more people can put themselves in the places that drivers look, the safer it is.
This applies doubly to bike riders, who are traveling much faster than a runner.
Sometimes it makes more sense to run in the road because of people walking or other obstructions. However, numerous times now I’ve encountered people running in the bike lane when there are wide, high quality empty sidewalks. This situation creates dangerous conflicts when there is a car coming up behind me and a runner is coming at me. I believe it’s because they have been misconceived that asphalt is better than cement for your knees.
The side path law does have a clause about leaving the bike lane for unsafe conditions. I would think that running on a sidewalk is, intrinsically unsafe. Sidewalks are not flat, sooth surfaces. They have all sorts of uneven ground where tree roots lift them up or other factors that create smaller trip hazards. Running at speed requires a level of sure footedness that sidewalks can not offer.
Also, even if it against the law, give me a break! Share the road. Give respect to others as you wish to be respected. There’s not much different here from a driver yelling at a bike rider to get off the road. That driver may not notice the debris and rocks in the bike lane. They’re just angry that we’re there. It’s antisocial and, in the wrong circumstances, drives home the false narrative that you ran into at the road closure with the angry guy in the truck.
According to ORS 814.070, “A pedestrian does not commit the offense of pedestrian with improper position upon or improperly proceeding along a highway when the pedestrian is on a narrow residential roadway if:
“(a)The pedestrian does not create a traffic hazard; and
“(b)Signs are posted giving notice that pedestrians may be present upon or along the narrow residential roadway. Signs posted under this paragraph shall be posted at each end of the portion of the narrow residential roadway where pedestrians may be present.”
Since greenways are intentionally located on narrow residential streets, all that’s needed is to blanket the area with signs. Sounds like a great opportunity for a tactical urbanism project!
For more context, the statute defines a “narrow residential roadway” as a residential street not more than 18 ft. wide. According to Portland’s Pedestrian Design Guide, this excludes on-street parking. SE Clinton has parking on both sides and certainly seems to qualify under this definition.
I am biking in the street, I am running in the street.
I also hope you are driving in the street!
I live on a Greenway street. Even with speed bumps people blow through at 40 MPH all the time. IMO, It would be dumb to run on my Greenway street.
I encounter tons of walkers and runners on my morning commute to work from Montavilla and generally don’t mind them being in the road. The only times I have problems is when they’re completely oblivious or stubborn and don’t yield the right of way forcing me to either slow down or stop so I don’t enter the path of an approaching driver. Occasionally they’ll also spread out across the entire road but that’s what my very loud bell is for. It clears the way rather quickly.
I do appreciate all the runners adding various lights to their runs in recent years. Especially when I’m going over Tabor. I have a great light but the beam cutoff means it only illuminates peoples knees when I”m about 10 feet away from them. I still go a lot slower in the winter months because not everyone is lit up like a Christmas tree.
The cyclist here may be right about the law but I’d rather be wrong than right like that.
I don’t mind people running on greenways as long as I can still get by. Running (or standing, walking, smoking, sleeping, etc) in bike lanes is a different story. One of my favorite attributes of a greenway is that it’s so hard to block, unlike bike lanes. I don’t have to worry about delivery trucks or runners or trash cans or piles of bark chips.
Sounds like the yeller here is a Walter.
Walter: “Am I wrong?!”
Dude: “You’re not wrong, Walter, you’re just an a-hole”
Walter [smugly]: “Ok, then.”
Can children play in the street? I thought one of the arguments for greenways was that it would slow traffic and allow the neighborhood to use the street. I would think that would include runners, walkers and neighborhood kids. Maybe I’m confusing two different city programs.
They can play, but only at walking speed.
Make sure your children have solid vehicular playing skills before you let them in the street.
Thank goodness I grew up in a small hick town where my buddies and I played baseball, football, frisbee, etc which required lots of running out in the streets.
Does anyone ever think Government has way too many rules and regulations? 3 binders for rules around trees and bushes alone.
How overbearing and oppressive our government has become.
Almost daily, I ride by a house where a couple of kids are usually out playing basketball. Haven’t made it yet, but one of these days I’ll sink the alley-oop…
I’m glad that people are walking dogs/strollers or running in neighborhood greenways because their presence makes it less depressing to see no one else cycling.
I vote for “people in the street.” Are kids legally not allowed to play in the street if there is a nearby playground? Or even if there isn’t one?
I support people running in the street, but I had a similar situation last fall. I was riding in the bike lane on Front and was overtaking a runner in the dead center of the bike lane. He had ear buds in so I dinged my bell a couple of time to let him I would squeezing past, and I got yelled at and sworn at! I have also encountered runners in the bike lanes on Interstate- I do not support that because they are too narrow.
A question for the bikeportland hive mind: What do think of runners with headlamps? I hate them because they invariably look at me/blind me. I read some comments in support of runners with lights, but lights where? It seems like a small red light on a wrist would be effective for visibility. A headlamp seems like it would not be bright enough to provide effective illumination on city streets at a running pace, but they are bright enough to provide a big old glare bomb to a passing cyclist
Thanks for the clarification Jonathan — seems like the law should be changed!
I don’t mind runners on neighborhood greenways, I actually appreciate them: they’ll slow down people who drive, and nudge them to be pay attention. Safety in numbers!