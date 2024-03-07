Weekend Event Guide: Singing, bikepacking, art of Foster, and more

Bikepacking curious? (Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Here are some fun things to do for bike lovers this weekend…

Friday, March 8th

Singing Through the Gorge – 12:00 noon at Ankeny Rainbow Road Plaza (SE)

Join Bike Happy Hour regular and musician Steve “Chezz” Cheseborough on a ride to the Gorge to attend the annual retreat of the Portland Folkmusic Society. (More info here)

Art of Foster Ride – 2:00 pm at Portland Mercado (SE)

Local filmmaker Amit Zinman is making videos of Portland’s classic loop rides and wants you to help make his scenes more beautiful. This is the first in a series so stay tuned for future versions. (More info here)

Midnight Mystery Ride – 11:45 pm at Apex (SE)

Should be a clear and brisk night — perfect for riding to a mystery spot with friends old and new. (More info here)

Saturday, March 9th

Hike to the Willamette River – 9:00 am at Ida B Wells H.S. (SW)

Join nonprofit SW Trails for a spirited walk/hike from Hillsdale down to the river where explorations of newly opened trail along the water could be in the cards. (More info here)

Milwaukie to Oregon City Ride – 10:00 am at Milwaukie Station Food Cart Pod

Get to know the Trolley Trail on this ride led by WeBike, whose events are for, “Women, trans, and non-binary folks, which includes, but is not limited to: trans men, trans women, cis women, agender, gender queer, gender fluid, gender nonconforming and Two Spirit people. (More info here)

Sunday, March 10th

Overlook Neighborhood Ride – 9:30 am at Stacks Coffeehouse (N)

Come together with neighbors to explore the ‘hood of Overlook and its myriad charms and you imbibe and treat yourself to yummy drinks and treats from a great local coffee place. (More info here)

Rocky Point Hill Ride – 10:00 am in North Plains (Wash Co)

Get into some punchy climbs as you explore beautiful farm roads above Highway 26 in Washington County with the always organized Portland Bicycle Club. (More info here)

Bikepacking Meet N Greet – 3:00 pm at Lords Luggage (SE)

If you have plans to head out into the wilds on your bike this year and want to get your questions about logistics and gear answered by nice folks with loads of experience, roll over to this event. (More info here)

— Don’t see an event? Please tell us about what’s going on in your neighborhood by filling out our contact form, or just email me at maus.jonathan@gmail.com if it’s easier.