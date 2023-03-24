Ask BikePortland: Are those EV charging cords on the sidewalk legal?

As electric cars become more and more popular, you may have the experience of walking along a Portland sidewalk and stumbling upon (maybe literally) a cord running from someone’s Tesla or Chevy Bolt to an outlet on their porch.
This situation might strike some walkers as irritating: isn’t there enough to worry about tripping over on Portland’s sidewalks, what with the pavement cracks and those little toy ponies some people tie to the metal rings outside their homes? (Hey, I’m just kidding. I love those horses.) And let’s not forget that for many people, bicycling on the sidewalk is the safest option.
Irritating as it may be, city policy does allow electric vehicle (EV) charging cords in the sidewalk right-of-way in certain circumstances. In 2021, Portland City Council approved an amendment to the Portland Bureau of Transportation’s Encroachment Manual to allow people who meet some requirements to charge their cars curbside, as long as the cords have an ADA compliant cord cover and “do not become nuisances.”
We’ve seen these cords popping up more often lately so let’s learn a bit more about the rules that govern them…
Prior to this amendment, the Encroachment Manual only allowed for landscaping and planter boxes to enter into the right-of-way, and people were required to seek a permit from the city in order to utilize this area. Curbside charging with a cord cover is now allowed by right (no permit is required) if residents meet all the following requirements:
- The residence must be located in a Single-Dwelling Residential Zone. Information and maps on zoning designations can be found at Portland Zoning.
- The residence must be located on a street classified a a Local Service Traffic Street. Information and maps on street classifications and the Portland Transportation System Plan can be found at PBOT TSP Classifications.
- The sidewalk area adjacent to the residence must have a running grade of ten percent (10%) or less. Information about Portland topography may be referenced to determine compliance with running grade requirement and is available online at ArcGIS.
- The residence must not have any off-street parking, such as a driveway or garage.
People who don’t have garages or other off-street parking facilities on their property would have a difficult time charging their electric cars if this policy weren’t in place. Still, the obstruction may be unpleasant for sidewalk users — especially people who use wheelchairs or other mobility devices to get around.
Earlier this month, Portland City Council directed PBOT to create rules to allow installation of electric car chargers in the public right-of-way to make it easier for people to use electric vehicles if they don’t have charging capacity at home. This is particularly meant to assist people who live in multi-unit dwellings by creating a reliable affordable public charging network. According to the rules of this ordinance, the EV charging stations in the right of way must not “present impediments to safe and efficient pedestrian passage, nor hinder ADA access.” The ordinance requires a minimum of a three-foot pedestrian through zone to be maintained, but a six-foot through zone is preferred.
“The installation of EV chargers shall minimize impacts and not conflict with other right-of-way users, including pedestrians, bicyclists, public transit riders, and others,” the ordinance states.
This is different from the encroachment rules, which enable EV cords to run across the pedestrian through zone without providing a passage.
In my opinion, it’s good to allow more people to charge their electric vehicles — if city and state policies are going full speed ahead with the EV embrace, at least they shouldn’t be restricted to people who have garages to charge them in.
On the other hand, Portland dedicates so much space to car storage, and this rule just allows them to cut in even more. I am excited about local programs hoping to take back curb zone space from cars and plant trees there instead, and if the city would do more of this — a la Amsterdam, where thousands of street car parking spaces have been overhauled and replaced with bike parking and playgrounds — EV cords in the pedestrian right-of-ways wouldn’t be such a big deal.
What do you think of this policy? Have you ever been bothered by an EV cord on the sidewalk? Let us know.
Taylor has been BikePortland’s staff writer since November 2021. She has also written for Street Roots and Eugene Weekly. Contact her at taylorgriggswriter@gmail.com
Taylor,
Did you know PBOT has a 5 year backlog to inspect a reported sidewalk hazard?! I can’t imagine they would do anything about a noncompliant extension cord.
They may not charge the owners with a violation, but I have a friend who plugged in his car with a cord across the sidewalk, and his car got charged.
Wow, what was his car charged with? Battery?
“And let’s not forget that for many people, bicycling on the sidewalk is the safest option.”
Except on streets like 82nd, this assertion is categorically false. Unless you are traveling at very low speeds, bicycling on the sidewalk is dangerous for cyclists and for everybody else.
Please don’t do it.
Yes Watts, why assume I would ever think bicycling fast on sidewalks is good? Obviously if people ride on sidewalks it should be done with extreme caution. But the idea that it’s “dangerous for cyclists and everybody else” I completely disagree with. What about kids riding in their neighborhood? Sidewalks are often best for that. And many major arterials in east Portland where the bike lanes are totally inadequate and offer no protection? The sidewalk is a wonderful option that should be encouraged more IMO until better quality bikeways are built.
I don’t know what you think, because you didn’t write the story. But the story says “And let’s not forget that for many people, bicycling on the sidewalk is the safest option.”
If “many people” mean small kids, then maybe the statement is defendable. If it is only referring to very special and limited situations, then maybe it’s true.
But generally, riding on the sidewalk is dangerous. Isn’t that a well established widely accepted fact?
Don’t get salty just because someone pointed out how disingenuously it was worded. The defensiveness here is just off the charts sometimes.
Riding bikes on the sidewalk at walking speed where it is legal, especially if there are no pedestrians, is often the safest way to get around. Especially if I have to go the opposite way on a one way, and/ or if I am mid block and have to get to the corner. Or if I am with kids and I have to move one block over (Or less because the streets aren’t aligned.) I don’t know why anyone would have an issue for me to exercise my legal right that doesn’t impact anyone.
I fully concede that sidewalk riding, even at high speeds, is completely legal outside of the downtown areas where it is not. This is not relevant to whether or not it is safe as it is commonly done. It is not.
I am not saying that there are never circumstances where riding on the sidewalk is the best choice, but as a general statement, it is dangerous and should be discouraged.
I can ride a 2 wheeler at well under 2mph, and in the 2 cases where I ride on a sidewalk I go the speed of the pedestrian in front of me. On my trike I can go even slower obviously.
I do this because crossing to the sidewalk at an intersection with a signal, then turning left into the property without crossing a busy street is *vastly* safer than trying to move from the bike lane to the vehicle lane then *sit* there with cars coming up behind me until there’s a big enough break in oncoming traffic to cross.
So I will ride on the sidewalk if it’s the safest way to get where I’m going, thank you.
Not really getting into if it creates more obstructions or not, it definitely shows that the city can easily create new rules for the things they want the other “haves” to have. When the council or their subordinate bureaucracies dither on why they can’t do something productive that would be helpful its clear that they just don’t want to.
Frustrating that we are moving forward with charging facilities in the public right of way. I get that people need EV charging infra, but I think chargers should be more like gas-station like locations than anything else. Obstructing the right of way with chargers is bad – even if EV adoption is a reasonably good goal.
I’m also not sure on the 3 foot width. The PBOT Pedestrian guide shows minimums of 6 feet for all corridor types (wider for “main streets”). 3 feet is noted in that guide as being too narrow for mobility devices, and almost too narrow for a person to walk comfortably through (they give 2.5 feet as a typical person’s walking width).
It’s ridiculous that EV chargers (for cars) are allowed to encroach on the pedestrian right of way at all. They really should be mandated to be on the street – at least we could use this opportunity to narrow some local roads that are already too wide. But no, Johnny Pedestrian will have to suffer again.
Not all renters have access to grounded plugs but many of those that do use these kinds of hacks to charge their vehicles. It’s weird that you object to something that is only present a few tens of hours per month when so many homeowners permanently block the right of way with bushes and shrubs. City code also requires that cables be covered with negotiable (and detectable) cable covers/blankets.
Why can’t folks go to dedicated charging stations?
Public charging stations typically cost 40+ cents per kwh vs ~12 cents per kwh to charge at home. Renters won’t replace their fossil-sludge-burning cars with an EV if it’s cheaper to fill up a tank. Moreover, a city where only homeowners with driveways are entitled to cheap at-home EV charging is one that further perpetuates class- and race-based disparities in transportation costs.
One of the reasons why it’s usually the haves pushing EVs.
I agree blumdrew, car infrastructure should be in the street. Here’s how Paris does it:
It makes sense to me to allow this.
It makes me wonder about all the hundreds of locations where restaurants ran (and still do) power cords across sidewalks to lights, heaters, speakers, etc. in their parking-space outdoor seating areas. Were those ever (or are they now) legal? They didn’t bother me, either, if done correctly (with a cord cover). And those were in much higher sidewalk traffic areas.
The cords are common enough in the winter in the northern states, for engine block heaters rather than for EVs – many apartments and homes even have external outlets near the street or in parking lots for just that purpose.
Seems like it would be easy to do a small cut in the existing sidewalk slab and replace with a poured (or even pre-fab) recessed channel. Put a metal grate on top.
Too bad, once again, we’re taking the half-assed do-nothing approach instead of pioneering a solution. Nothing says “performatively progressive” like the City of Portland.
I found another homeowner!
My landlord won’t approve installation of fiber internet but I’m sure they will let me dig up their sidewalk and install a metal grate charger conduit.
The cutting would not be hard: you could use a circular saw and a concrete cutting blade. Then cold chisel out the waste.
But fitting a metal grate might be tough for a DIYer, if the goal is to keep the walking/riding surface smooth. Part of the challenge would be the cross-trade nature of it- it’s a metal fabrication job *and* a concrete cutting job.
I’d say that if your suggestion were code, it would add some up front investment cost to the use of an EV. Not insurmountable! But I’d rather we get the gas cars off the road sooner.