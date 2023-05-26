Ask BikePortland: Are there right-of-way guidelines for riders on neighborhood greenways?

In this edition of Ask BikePortland we have a question from a reader about neighborhood greenways.
Here’s what they asked:
“Hi! Are there clear guidelines posted about the right-of-way for bicyclists on neighborhood greenways? The only verbiage I can find anywhere is “prioritizes bicyclists.” Had an encounter this week where a man in a pickup truck threatened us for being in the way in the neighborhood (he also lives on the greenway) and drove dangerously close to our bikes while doing it. Thank you.”
Thanks for the question.
Given the prominence of neighborhood greenways in the City of Portland’s transportation planning and network overall, you might assume they have some type of legal standing. Unfortunately, they don’t. At least, not on their own. There are some laws that refer specifically to “streets in a residence district” but they relate to speed limits and don’t directly connect to the presence of cyclists.
Charley Gee, a Portland-based lawyer and expert in bicycle law, says, “As far as I know the neighborhood greenways don’t carry any extra legal protections for anyone. A person driving a car in a neighborhood greenway has the same responsibilities as on any other street. And a person riding a bike has the same protections, but no greater.”
That being said, there are legal requirements for drivers on streets that have neighborhood greenway-like characteristics.
So the answer is sort of yes and no. Let me explain…
Here’s how the Portland Bureau of Transportation defines neighborhood greenway:
Neighborhood greenways are low-traffic and low-speed streets where we give priority to people walking, bicycling, and rolling. Neighborhood greenways form the backbone of the city’s Safe Routes to School network and connect neighborhoods, parks, schools, and business districts. Portland has more than 100 miles of neighborhood greenways in every part of the city.
And the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT, in their Driver’s Field Guide publication) says (emphases mine),
By law, bicycles are vehicles – and they have the right to ride in the roadway. Generally, they must ride on the right, in the direction of traffic. Typically, you’ll find bicyclists in a bike lane if one is available. But there are some exceptions. The center can be safer for bicycles. It’s legal for riders to take the lane when: avoiding debris or other obstacles; the road is too narrow to allow safe passing; they’re moving at or near the speed of traffic; they’re passing someone; or they’re preparing to make a left turn.”
The width of neighborhood greenways (“road is too narrow”) and the presence of parked cars and the door zones (“obstacles”) that come with them, mean you are allowed to “take the lane” and while you are doing so, someone would be in violation of the law if they passed you unsafely. With so many e-bikes being used these days, I also think more and more bicycle riders can operate “at or near the speed of traffic” on greenways given that they have a 20 mph speed limit. Some neighborhood greenways in Portland also have “Bikes May Use Full Lane” signage.
So even though greenways aren’t called out in Oregon law specifically, you do have some legal rights when riding on them. Beyond what I’ve shared above, keep in mind that the design of the streets and the policies that govern them were, in many ways, created specifically to prioritize bicycling. PBOT has done a very smart thing in their nearly 15-year quest to lower speed limits on residential roads. Former Mayor and PBOT Commissioner Sam Adams used the characteristics of neighborhood greenways (without naming them specifically) as a rationale both to give the City of Portland more authority to set speed limits and to lower the speed limits themselves.
In other words, instead of attaching legal rights to specific types of neighborhood greenway users, PBOT and the State of Oregon’s approach has been to essentially say, “We will use engineering, signage, and laws to create an environment on certain types of roadways so people drive safely and the environment is conducive to the types of users we want to encourage.”
Another thing worth mentioning is the presence of shared-lane markings — aka “sharrows.” These markings (a bicycle symbol under two chevrons) are ubiquitous throughout Portland side-streets and are used intentionally as wayfinding signs to point bicycle riders along routes that are designed to be safer than nearby arterials. But they also give you, as a bicycle rider, a bit more legal standing. (On a related note, check out the wonderful video on sharrows just released by the City of Eugene)
To sum up: There isn’t a specific Oregon law that governs neighborhood greenways, but there are clear legal guidelines about where you have the right to ride on residential streets that have all the characteristics (sharrows, relatively narrow cross section, lower speed limits) of greenways.
I hope this answer was helpful. Thanks for asking!
This is slightly misleading the law says:
The important distinction is the lane is too narrow not the entire road. This is the one that drivers need to be reminded of constantly. That one exception basically allows you to take the lane on almost every street in the city. A lane wide enough to be shared safely with a car is anywhere from 16 to 21 feet depending on the car. A Chevy spark being about 6 feet in width with mirrors and a Dodge Ram 3500 10+ feet depending on the mirror type.
This is assuming that:
There’s not many streets that wide here. I can’t think of one that has 21 foot lanes and certainly none on a greenway. Heck some greenways aren’t even 21 feet for both directions.
From your link:
According to Oregon law anyone who is riding on a neighborhood greenway at a speed “less than a speed established in ORS 811.105” and “fails to move the person’s vehicle off the main traveled portion of the highway into an area sufficient for safe turnout” …. “commits the offense of failure of a slower driver to yield to overtaking vehicle”.
(Yes, neighborhood greenways are highways according to Oregon law.)
Likewise 814.430 requires people riding on a neighborhood greenway to ride “as close as practicable to the right curb or edge of the roadway.”
“Bikes May Use Full Lane Signs” are needed on all neighborhood greenways because the function of sharrows is too vague in the MUTCD (e.g. does not give explicitly give a right to the full lane).
PS: I violate these laws and many other traffic laws that apply to people cycling constantly (and gleefully).
That interpretation flies in the face of an article that just came up on Bike Portland days ago:
https://bikeportland.org/2011/11/11/residents-riders-come-together-to-discuss-rural-road-safety-61831
It’s pretty clear that 814.425 and 814.430 must not be the last word here. I’m not a lawyer, so I don’t know why your surface level reasoning isn’t correct, but apparently it isn’t. The cyclist can ride in the road and does not need to get over.
That piece focused on roads with a double yellow line, a very different situation. There are many neighborhood greenways that are 32+ feet wide and would seem to fall under ORS 811.425 and 814.430.
I think the real question is why do neighborhood greenways not have any legal status (or even a listing in the MUTCD)?
I’m pretty sure they’re talking about actual highways with actual turnouts you know like the ones in rural parts of Oregon. Pulling over into a parking spot isn’t exactly the same thing. Two things that would disqualify this from applying that you overlooked are
Most greenways the other lane is available for passing. Also lets be clear in the real world usage of this the slower vehicle doesn’t have to pull over immediately for every driver that comes along. You wouldn’t be able to get anywhere on busier roads if that were the case. We’ve all seen an RV slowly crawling up a hill on some small highway that eventually pulls over once they have several drivers waiting to pass them or they just keep going because the passing lane markings are coming up.
I seriously doubt this has ever been enforced on neighborhood streets or that a judge would interpret it that way (maybe in Bend). It would apply to drivers too. Almost every day I have drivers going slower than the speed limit looking for parking. Can you imagine them getting a ticket for that?
My entire post is about how that doesn’t apply. That doesn’t apply if the lane is too narrow which by my math would be 16 to 21 feet. Maybe my quote was too vague
That seems correct to me. The average local street in Portland is 36 feet wide, with parking on both sides, leaving a remainder of about 20 feet, which is two 10-foot lanes with no centerline on a two-way street. Since a car and a bike can’t fit side-by-side in a 10-foot lane, the legal thing to do is to ride in the center of the travel lane while bicycling, roughly 5 feet to the left of the parking lane. Drivers can pass bicyclists by moving fully over into the opposing travel lane, which is perfectly legal as long as no oncoming traffic is coming down the road.
It’s my understanding that “highway” is defined as any road/street in the ORS (and by ODOT).
The narrowness seems ill-defined and there are quite a few greenways that are wide enough that they would not be so ambiguous. It’s really stupid that we have had these de facto bike streets for many decades and they still have no legal meaning.
I agree that it’s unlikely that any of these laws would be enforced which kind of argues that they are bad laws to begin with in the context of cycling.
I am sure you exaggerated the Rams width to make a point. But actual width of a Ram 3500 (at the mirrors) is 103.5 inches or 8.625 feet. The widest HD Pickup at the mirrors is the F350/F450 at 105.9 inches or 8.825 feet. In Oregon (and other states) the max width for any vehicle is 8.5 feet. My belief is that does not include the mirrors. The width of a box truck or semi-trailer is 8.5’ but we know the mirrors stick out farther. Anything wider than 8.5’ requires an extra permit and possible pilot cars.
Regardless, threatening with a car by driving dangerously (my words) is NOT ever ok. Seems they should be reported and if I were their neighbor, I may try and have a conversation that is not while I am on a bike and they are driving a car and see where we could get. It is so sad that this is a neighbor situation!
For me the bottom line is it doesn’t really matter if cyclists have any special protections on Grennways. The cold reality is that even if we did it’s unlikely there would be any police response, investigation or prosecution for something like this in current day Portland. I just try to avoid conflict and realize I’m a vulnerable road user when on a bike. Most days it works out fine.
Here’s a guideline that we actually need: ebikes that travel at automobile speeds shouldn’t use Greenways. They should be on arterials with the mopeds and motorcycles. I’m beyond tired of getting unsafely passed by someone doing 25+ mph uphill or being nearly hit by ebike riders blowing stop signs & entering greenways without giving any regard for bicycle traffic.
We have created and promoted the use of vehicles that have no business operating in human-powered transit facilities and it’s time we put an end to it. The conflicts will only increase.
Greenways are not “human-powered transit facilities”, they are roads. If you feel so strongly that greenways should be human powered, ban cars before ebikes.
People on ebikes, just like anyone else, should pass safely and respectfully.
I disagree. The principle should be that e-bikes should not operate above the legal speed limit. So if a greenway is posted 20 mph, that should be the limit for e-bikes. I have a very powerful e-bike, but it tops out at 20 mph. Why should I not ride on greenways that are posted 20 mph?
I’m trying to understand: do you have a problem with bikes riding at faster speeds than you expect? Or is it that you feel that all e-bike riders should be banned because some e-bike riders are disrespectful? If it’s the latter, how is that different from drivers who point to a bike rider being disrespectful and arguing that all bikes should be banned from roads? Also, are Greenways “human-powered transit facilities” in the sense that no artificially-powered transit is allowed there? I thought cars were allowed and that’s the point of this post.
Full disclosure: I use a class 3 e-bike once or twice a week for daycare dropoff & pickup. I fastidiously obey the speed limit, stick to or below 15mph on the paths (incidentally, I’m pretty sure that’s below the top speed I feel comfortable at on my acoustic bike, though of course I go slow to pass or in busy areas, because the paths in Eugene are built without regard for safety), and obey state law at traffic controls. The thing I love/hate about riding a bike that can go the speed limit on pretty much any street I’d ride on is that every ride confirms that almost every driver is speeding almost all the time. Even on the 20mph side street with major traffic calming near my daughters daycare, I’m usually passed by people driving 5-10mph over the speed limit. So I get confused when people complain about people biking.
I would rather see regulation on the sale of ebikes. I ride a pedal assist ebike that only goes 20mph max and I ride at normal bike speeds, just minus struggling up hills or being really sweaty. Ebikes are awesome for that. Anything with a throttle and cosmetic pedals should be classified as a moped and come with the legal requirements and responsibilities of one.
Without diverters on Greenways are just another example of thoughts & prayers for people riding bikes. Sad considering PBOT claims Greenways are the “backbone of the Safe Routes to School network”.
Bikes have the right of way AT ALL TIMES, what this article really needs to be about is how do we ABOLISH CARS!
My advice is to always ride in a position as close as possible to the sharrow markings, since those are literally meant to provide a guide for where to ride in the street, and legally they are meant to communicate that it is a shared lane situation. I often see people riding as far to the right as possible, which either puts them in the door zone next to parked cars or has them weaving back and forth when parking is less utilized, and I think that leads drivers to engage in unsafe close passing behavior. Much better to ride closer to the center and unambiguously take the lane.
I see there is a lot of debate about whether or not the law about riding along the right side of the road applies to neighborhood greenways, but I don’t see how that could be the case. A sharrow is always placed where the bicyclist is supposed to be riding, and in some cities they actually place them to the far right side of wide travel lanes, to encourage drivers to pass them. But if it’s placed in the center of the lane, or toward the center of a local street, that’s where you are supposed to be riding.
Our city councilors should pass an ordinance making greenways “no passing” for drivers, even if it means being patient and going slowly. Greenways are poorly-suited for cars and trucks to pass people on bikes. Dangerous and uncomfortable passes are a big problem for families and kids especially. Drivers shouldn’t be on a greenway for more than a block or two, so a no passing rule also helps with cut-thru and high speeds that degrade greenways.