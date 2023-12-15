BikeLoud PDX won’t protest bike lane removal this time around. Here’s why

As news broke this week that the Portland Bureau of Transportation would remove the new bike lanes on Northeast 33rd Avenue, many of the responses I heard online were, “When is the protest?!”
While PBOT’s first attempt to erase the bike lanes was meant with aggressive tactics, this time around the same person who stood in front of a striping truck and stared down its driver, is calling for calm. “I do not support blocking next week’s striping removal, and anyone doing so are not acting in the best interest of promoting biking for all communities,” wrote BikeLoud PDX Vice Chair Kiel Johnson in a letter to members sent out today.
Johnson said Portland bike advocates are justifiably angry, but that — unlike the initial protest when no one knew what was going on — “we need to acknowledge the multitude of truths; we need to recognize the truths of others in order to navigate and be inclusive of a city full of people with many different lived experiences.”
Here’s how Johnson framed the situation on 33rd and its “multitude of truths”:
“At BikeLoud we believe a city where everyone feels safe riding a bike is a more equitable city. The people in it are healthier and more connected to each other, the streets are safer and quieter, and the air is cleaner. Currently, too many of our streets remain dangerous places to walk, roll, ride a bike, and simply exist. Portland is also a city where people of color have been and are currently excluded from wealth and power – and that must change. All of those things are true and sometimes they come into conflict. This time, that conflict happened on NE 33rd, but it is not an isolated instance, and is in fact an ongoing experience for our neighbors of color, particularly Black people. Being able to acknowledge all of these truths does not make us weaker, as a community, it makes us stronger.”
Johnson is worth listening to because he’s been an independent, dedicated, and honest leader of bike advocacy in Portland for nearly 15 years. Put another way, Johnson has a lot of skin in this game and this is not his first rodeo.
After PBOT proposed major changes to the street in front of his home on NE 7th Avenue in 2018 that would have made it one of the most bike-friendly streets in America, Johnson and other residents swung into action to make sure the city knew the project had enthusiastic support. Then when PBOT heard opposition to the idea from some Black residents, they dropped the proposal and switched the entire bike route two blocks over. Johnson was disappointed, but he didn’t regret meeting neighbors, listening to Black residents who disagreed with him, and learning important lessons about what it means to build a community.
On 33rd Avenue, Johnson blames “PBOT’s failure” to do proper notification before installing the bike lane and he still feels residents will suffer because of the faster driving that returns when the bike lane is gone.
But instead of protesting its removal, he’s organizing an event this Saturday where volunteers will clean the street. “We invite you to come give the 33rd Ave bike lane one last ride and help us make it look its best before it is gone,” Johnson wrote.
I appreciate both Kiel’s and your perspective on this Jonathan, though I still am not entirely satisfied with a lack of protest. I understand this is a part of a larger pattern of behavior by the city with regards to ignoring Black residents, but the city also has a pattern of making cycling projects extremely controversial and then not following through on their actual goals of making cycling a safe and attractive option. This experience on NE 33rd highlights both of these issues at the same time – with PBOT managing to touch more than one nerve through sheer incompetence.
The city does a very poor job of centering why cycling infrastructure matters in instances like this. The entire public facing response here has been “we messed this up, so we need to take out this bike lane to fix our relationship with the community”, which they may need to do. But that statement also effectively says “our relationship with the community (in this case seemingly a handful of homeowners) is more important than vulnerable road users lives”. It touches a nerve because so many of us have seen so many stories of our fellow cyclists dying on the roads, and so many examples of clearly dangerous situations not being rectified until a few people have died at them.
I’d like to see PBOT handle controversy like this by actually talking about why the infrastructure is needed – publicly. Even if there ultimate decision is to remove this bike lane, I would still like to see better justification than “we can’t have a conversation with people in the community until we do”.
Some of us who have been around a while remember when the Black community voiced concerns about widening the then-standard bike lane on N Williams. The city pretended to listen, waited for tempers to cool and then somehow managed to design and implement a far more intrusive design complete with loads of green thermoplastic, bollards and massive lane reconfiguration.
Always thought that was a little weird. And I wonder how the folks that raised those initial concerns felt.
Your recollection isn’t quite right on that Jeff. The city did not “pretend to listen”. They stopped the entire process when the first concerns about racism surfaced, then they greatly expanded the advisory committee and basically changed the entire course of the project. The committee ultimately strongly supported the final design. So say what you want about the design (it’s not as good as it should/could have been that’s for sure!), but it’s the design the community was able to agree to.
If I recall correctly the concerns were largely based around gentrification. Over the years I’ve been unable to comprehend how the final design resulted in less of the G-stuff. In fact it sure feels like the opposite happened.
“he still feels residents will suffer because of the faster driving that returns when the bike lane is gone.”
Whether or not a bike lane should be added is up for debate, but also I would challenge the assumption that this treatment, as installed, would slow drivers.
Removing things drivers don’t want to hit, parked cars, and replacing them with unprotected, painted bike lanes has the potential to make this section easier to speed through.
This seems to be more of a rationalization/streamlining of a route into an industrial zone, than any sort of speed reduction design, and to the detriment of the adjacent property owners.
Yeah, drivers are waaaay more cautious around parked cars than people on bikes.
So Johnson feels it’s okay to remove bike infrastructure when some colors of people complain but not others. This is truly bizarre.
This is how equity works right? In this and other cases some colors (or other intersectional factors) are weighted more than others, and often the weighting is based on systemic mistreatment. If there was a different set of facts there might be a different outcome – say, a group of black cyclists that uses that street to commute and that complained about the lack of a bike lane. In that case the race on the equity scorecard might cancel out and you’re left with vulnerable road user vs over-entitled homeowner and I’d expect PBOT would install some bike lanes.
So as a society it’s ok that we weaponize gender, social status, income level, family dynamics, skin color, etc. so that if a couple people claim injustice where this is none, we just have to let them stop everything that is being done even if for the population at large the street will be safer in this instance and it’s not taking anything away from those claiming injustice? (It’s not like PBOT is coming along and taking 6′ from their front yards to make a bike path)
Just curious, as I’ve seen that happen on our university campuses, starting to see this in my workplace, and it appears we’re going to let it spread to all decisions made in society. To me that’s very sad.
No, you seem to be describing some form of reparations, not equity.
I actually laughed out loud when you suggested that PBOT cares about black people who walk or ride bikes. In instances where there have been black people who have opposed bike lanes, there have also been black residents who supported the bike lanes. PBOT was happy to ignore them, because PBOT considers the black community to have one singular opinion so that PBOT can get points for making decisions out of concern for the black community. Often, minorities within minorities are the most overlooked and invisible. PBOT’s reactionary style of complaint driven action fundamentally ignores people who are not part of a perceived simple majority or in the room yelling at them.
History matters,not just in the Middle East, but also in N and inner NE Portland.
In the early 50’s a thriving African-American community was leveled to make way for the Memorial Coliseum. In the 60’s that community was further decimated by the construction of I-5. But it didn’t stop there! In the 70’s that community whose commercial center had moved north on Williams Avenue was again leveled by an city sponsored urban renewal project to accommodate a new Veterans Hospital next to Emannuel Hospital. There is still a vacant lot there at Russell! A federal judge just ruled that a lawsuit brought by 20 descendants of that displacement have standing to sue the City and Emannuel. And all this after being Red-lined into inner NE Portland for decades.
Ao when I served on the Interstate Avenue URA advisory committee in the late 90’s, African-American members were adamant that no condemnation or displacement would occur. Despite strong language protecting current residents and businesses in the URA plan, the City failed to protect the most vulnerable, renters, from the impacts of rising home prices. And on the subject of bikes, perceived as a cause rather than effect of gentrification, I recall a fellow member chiding me for supporting the new bike lane on N. Vancouver which appeared without much process or input from residents. Pardon me, but this shit adds up!!
The city also wiped out the Jewish neighborhood downtown. In the 50’s the Portland Development Commission declared the downtown Jewish neighborhood blighted. 54 blocks were razed. Should Jewish voices also now have the right of veto for transportation projects they don’t like?
https://www.oregonlive.com/portland/2011/12/tales_of_jewish_south_portland.html
There should be an award for perpetuating structural disparities while getting back pats for appearing to care about historic injustice.
We’ll call it the Pbotty Award.
Groan