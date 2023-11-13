Podcast: In the Shed w Eva & Jonathan Ep 3

Eva Frazier and I are back with another fun episode of “In The Shed”! This one was recorded November 10th.
Here’s what we talked about:
- Our favorite musicals
- My interview with City Council candidate Steph Routh
- A quiz on the new Portland City Council District Map
- Congressman Earl Blumenauer’s retirement announcement
- Fashion: How we stay warm in winter
- Shop news: Eva makes house calls for Clever Cycles customers
- Eva’s pitch for why you should invest in generator lights
- Those damn bumps on the Eastbank Esplanade floating ramps
- WTH happened on 33rd Ave?
- Thoughts on Portland’s lack of protected bike lanes
- Hami Ramani and the importance of lovely infrastructure
- Eva’s friend hosted a mushroom potluck!
Listen in the player above or wherever you get your podcasts.