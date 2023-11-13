Podcast: In the Shed w Eva & Jonathan Ep 3

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
0

Eva Frazier and I are back with another fun episode of “In The Shed”! This one was recorded November 10th.

Here’s what we talked about:

Listen in the player above or wherever you get your podcasts.

Share this article

Share on Reddit
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Founder of BikePortland (in 2005). Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. Car owner and driver. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, feel free to contact me at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Latest Headlines

State legislator pushes ‘Trenton’s Law’ to address safety of young e-bike riders

Comment of the Week: Jurisdiction of bridges

Podcast: In the Shed w Eva & Jonathan Ep 3

Monday Roundup: Cars are awesome, the promise of Paris, and more

Featured Story

Five year prison sentence handed down in hit and run that killed Dustin Finney

Go inside the courtroom as Finney's grieving mother stared down the man who hit her son.