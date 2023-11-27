Podcast: In the Shed with Eva & Jonathan – Ep 4

Eva Frazier and I are back with another episode of “In The Shed.” This episode was recorded November 22nd (day before Thanksgiving) in the BikePortland Shed a few blocks from Peninsula Park in north Portland.

Thanks to everyone who’s told us how much you like this series! It’s nice to know folks like hearing it as much as we like putting it together. As per usual, Eva and I had a fun, informal chat about a wide range of stuff. In this video we talked about:

How I’m trying to capture video of these episodes so we can share them in a new way (but it didn’t work this week so I’ll try again next time).

How my art history degree helps me remember Portland’s new council districts (finally!).

My recent meeting with a council district 2 candidate.

The most popular tire size sold at Eva’s shop (Clever Cycles).

The ultimate accessory for my Tern work bike.

Our plans for winter warmth at Bike Happy Hour (any sponsors want to help?!).

Latest developments on the BikeLoud PDX v City of Portland lawsuit update (background here).

World Day of Remembrance event (for more, here’s my recap and podcast).

My mixed feelings about memorial events in general.

The failure of Vision Zero, and how to turn the tide.

Trail Blazers’ new minor league basketball team, the Rip City Remix.

Our favorite Thanksgiving side dishes.

What I’m grateful for.

Eva’s Thanksgiving plans.

Thanks for listening! We’d love to hear feedback and please feel free to suggest topics for the next episode. Listen in the player above or wherever you get your podcasts.