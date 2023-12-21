Podcast: In the Shed with Eva & Jonathan – Ep 5

Eva Frazier and I are back with another episode of “In The Shed.” This episode was recorded December 7th* in the BikePortland Shed a few blocks from Peninsula Park in north Portland. (*Sorry for the longer than usual turnaround. It won’t happen again!)
As per usual, Eva and I had a fun, informal chat about a wide range of stuff. In this video we talked about:
- Why Eva decided to sell her share of Clever Cycles and get out of the bike business.
- What we’d give as holiday gifts for bus bus operators, PBOT employees, anti-bike haters, and more.
- A bit of behind-the-scenes of how I do BikePortland.
- How we raised money for a new bike for a complete stranger.
- City council candidate Joseph Emerson.
- Commissioner Rene Gonzalez’s mayoral campaign launch.
- Why Portland needs an AI mayoral candidate.
- Eva and Jonathan’s past love of roller-skating.
- and more!
Thanks for listening! We’d love to hear feedback. Eva is coming back to the Shed tomorrow so I’ll have another episode before Christmas. Listen in the player above or wherever you get your podcasts.
Oh, if you’re taking questions: Favorite place(s)/routes to ride in Portland? Best bicycling you’ve ever done? Any piece of infrastructure that exists elsewhere that you would like to pick up and drop into Portland? Are we doomed to having to pick between Rene Gonzalez and Mingus Mapps for our next mayor? Is there an under-covered bike issue that more people should be talking about? What piece of Portland bike history do most people forget or never hear about? Lightning round: Sunrise/sunset? Disc brakes/brake pads? Beer/wine? Waterproof socks – y/n? Night rides or morning rides? What’s worse: atmospheric river or heat dome?
I like the In the Shed episodes! It’s like the bike version of my current favorite chat pod, Vibe Check.
Thanks Paige! Those are great questions and conversation starters. My goal is to set up a way for listeners to call in, so stay tuned for that. I’m so glad you like In the Shed!