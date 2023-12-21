Podcast: In the Shed with Eva & Jonathan – Ep 5

Eva Frazier and I are back with another episode of “In The Shed.” This episode was recorded December 7th* in the BikePortland Shed a few blocks from Peninsula Park in north Portland. (*Sorry for the longer than usual turnaround. It won’t happen again!)

As per usual, Eva and I had a fun, informal chat about a wide range of stuff. In this video we talked about:

Why Eva decided to sell her share of Clever Cycles and get out of the bike business.

What we’d give as holiday gifts for bus bus operators, PBOT employees, anti-bike haters, and more.

A bit of behind-the-scenes of how I do BikePortland.

How we raised money for a new bike for a complete stranger.

City council candidate Joseph Emerson.

Commissioner Rene Gonzalez’s mayoral campaign launch.

Why Portland needs an AI mayoral candidate.

Eva and Jonathan’s past love of roller-skating.

and more!

Thanks for listening! We’d love to hear feedback. Eva is coming back to the Shed tomorrow so I’ll have another episode before Christmas. Listen in the player above or wherever you get your podcasts.