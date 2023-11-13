Monday Roundup: Cars are awesome, the promise of Paris, and more

Welcome to the week.

Here are the best stories we’ve come across in the past seven days — from sources you can trust.

Let’s copy Paris: The amazing rise of cycling in one of the world’s greatest cities has happened in large part because officials “massively amplified the supply” of safe bikeways, which led to induced demand for bicycling. (Le Monde)

Size matters: When it comes to lane widths, a few feet can make a big difference in safety outcomes, says a detailed new study from Johns Hopkins University. (Streetsblog USA)

Really? Really?!: One of the world’s most respected media outlets managed to publish a story praising cars while making no mention of their impacts on road safety or the environment. Tone deaf, yet fascinatingly revealing. (The Economist)

By George: A noted columnist for a major American newspaper penned a rant against “climate scolds” and said warnings about oil use are nothing more than a scare tactic and that smart people will figure out how to keep the fossil fuels coming. (Washington Post)

E-bike licensing: Advocates in NYC are fighting back against a bill from city council that would require licenses and registration for all e-bikes by telling stories of people who rely on them. (Streetsblog NYC)

ODOT burning through cash: For an agency that says it has to cut back on plowing roads because of funding problems, it seems like a very inconvenient truth that 1) they almost always choose the most expensive projects (freeway expansions) and 2) go way over budget on them. (City Observatory)

Pick your poison: The march toward mainstream awareness of tire pollution continues as the Environmental Protection Agency recently joined the chorus of concern that it’s not just tailpipe emissions that makes driving so terrible for our planet. (Slate)

Motorized malice, manslaughter, and murder: Several important insights in this article about how the U.S. legal system treats car drivers who kill people. (LA Times)

“Wild [bike] parking”: It would be a wonderful problem to have so many people biking and locking up on light posts and other unauthorized locations that your city needs to launch an education and enforcement program to deal with it. Dreamy. (Guardian)

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.