Monday Roundup: Cars are awesome, the promise of Paris, and more

Let’s copy Paris: The amazing rise of cycling in one of the world’s greatest cities has happened in large part because officials “massively amplified the supply” of safe bikeways, which led to induced demand for bicycling. (Le Monde)
Size matters: When it comes to lane widths, a few feet can make a big difference in safety outcomes, says a detailed new study from Johns Hopkins University. (Streetsblog USA)
Really? Really?!: One of the world’s most respected media outlets managed to publish a story praising cars while making no mention of their impacts on road safety or the environment. Tone deaf, yet fascinatingly revealing. (The Economist)
By George: A noted columnist for a major American newspaper penned a rant against “climate scolds” and said warnings about oil use are nothing more than a scare tactic and that smart people will figure out how to keep the fossil fuels coming. (Washington Post)
E-bike licensing: Advocates in NYC are fighting back against a bill from city council that would require licenses and registration for all e-bikes by telling stories of people who rely on them. (Streetsblog NYC)
ODOT burning through cash: For an agency that says it has to cut back on plowing roads because of funding problems, it seems like a very inconvenient truth that 1) they almost always choose the most expensive projects (freeway expansions) and 2) go way over budget on them. (City Observatory)
Pick your poison: The march toward mainstream awareness of tire pollution continues as the Environmental Protection Agency recently joined the chorus of concern that it’s not just tailpipe emissions that makes driving so terrible for our planet. (Slate)
Motorized malice, manslaughter, and murder: Several important insights in this article about how the U.S. legal system treats car drivers who kill people. (LA Times)
“Wild [bike] parking”: It would be a wonderful problem to have so many people biking and locking up on light posts and other unauthorized locations that your city needs to launch an education and enforcement program to deal with it. Dreamy. (Guardian)
Really? Really?!: The first 1.5 paragraphs seems to paint a rosy picture of the little metal boxes killing us, but that’s as far as you get before you hit the paywall.
By George: Another paywall!
Archive.org is a good way around:
In praise of America’s car addiction (archive.org)
This is true. Our evening rush hour here in Greensboro rarely exceeds 20 minutes, for a city of 300,000 in a 1.6 million metro area that also includes Winston-Salem & High Point (the cigarettes are long gone.)
I have to imagine whoever wrote this is being purposefully obtuse. The point of a 15 minute city isn’t that 15 minutes is a magical number, it’s that basic needs should be within walking distance. Because that makes a community more resilient, more sociable, and less environmentally catastrophic – among other things too.
Scary. Next will be people citing the “15-minute city” goal as an argument against lowering speed limits: “Urban planners realize the importance having basic needs within 15 minutes of people’s homes. If you lower the speed limit on that road to anything under 40 mph, I won’t be able to drive to Costco in under 15 minutes”.
Then City Council members, who remember hearing about the “15-minute city” concept in a weekly update from planning staff, but don’t remember the details–will nod their heads and ensure people they won’t allow the staff to lower that speed limit, noting that not only will the 40 mph help these shoppers, it will also help preserve Portland’s reputation as a “green” city.
Size Matters: Apparently, according our local traffic engineer here in Greensboro NC, there is a federal requirement that the minimum lane width between the white lines must be at least 9 feet (and not from the center of those white lines). When our city repaves any major stroad they now put in 10-foot lanes (in reality 9.5 feet to 10.5 feet based on the centers of the white lines) as their SOP. On most state-owned NCDOT stroads within our city, the state will put in whatever the city mandates (often they’ll simply have the city do it with their machines and reimburse them afterwards), but on federally-numbered stroads and freeways will still put in 12-13 foot wide lanes, alas. Like many cities, the only time we can get new bike lanes is when a street is being repaved, so when our city lists the streets up for repavement, we spend hours talking directly with city engineers advocating for painted lanes on this street, buffered bike lanes and a road diet on that stroad, and sharrows on selected neighborhood cut-throughs. Speed pillows, speed humps, green lanes, and barrier-protected bike lanes are still rare out here and we have yet to get our first bike box, unlike Charlotte or Raleigh.
North Carolina roads are far superior to anything happening here in Oregon. Despite the few additions bike boxes per capita we have for us bike commuters and rec cyclists. We should be embarrassed here in Oregon and especially Portland. Was amazing driving and biking (using my dad’s bike) last month in NC, not dodging pot holes and low noise smooth freeways (appreciated while driving). As a bonus I did not have to dodge homeless camps, debris, and feces.
My biggest issue with the Economist article praising our car dependency is that they act like the 50% of those who now live in suburbs want to. We haven’t really built anything else for the last 70 years in the USA – it’s literally been illegal to. As a computer engineer most of the places I can work are way out on the fringes of our UGB and are 100% car dependent. Stuff like Orenco Station exist, sure, in a small bubble but look in any direction and you have car dependent suburbia that is insanely hostile to anything outside of car. To get anywhere outside of your “block” you end up on a 5+ lane monstrosity with heavy traffic trying to go 50+ MPH, trusting some paint to protect you from drivers who are probably on their phone. That and bunch of MAX stations that serve parking lots or empty fields. The worst was what they said about America suburbs being 15 minute cities by car already – overlooking the fact that a majority of them are also already [15 minute cities by BICYCLE](https://youtu.be/a4FOETC5oW4?si=QSw_FNAmUASCkd1F) as well. That is certainly the case for the majority of Tigard, at the very least. The issue is that getting around these suburbs outside of a bicycles physically feels wrong. Like you are doing something wrong. The amount of times your infrastructure just stops existing and you are thrust into a dangerous situation without any alternatives is really demeaning. It was not only built for the car, but it was also built to discourage any other transportation use.
What was great about that article was the mention that Wichita, Kansas and Greensboro, NC are car dependent cities without much congestion. I have been looking for examples of where car dependent planning actually managed to not have crippling congestion. I wonder how these cites stack up against the Strong Towns arguments.
I can think of plenty more highway-centric cities that don’t have much traffic. Youngstown, Toledo, Fort Wayne, Dayton, and Sioux Falls come to mind. Now none of these cities are particularly large – which probably is why the traffic isn’t bad more than anything else (Youngstown in particular has massively shrunk since most of its freeways were built).
The Strong Townsian issue surrounding car-centric planning is not that it creates congestion per se (though it does to some extent) – but rather that it creates a region where there is a whole load of infrastructure to maintain which the municipalities may or may not be able to maintain.
There are other reasons why car-centric planning is broadly bad outside financial solvency, but evidently in Portland even the financial insolvency of our city bureau of transportation is not enough to even consider the impacts of car-first maintenance and operational procedures.
As a former 17-year resident of Portland Oregon who has been living in Greensboro NC now for 8 years, and totally bike/transit dependent (I never learned to drive), I won’t say that Greensboro is just like Portland – they have very little in common. I do miss Portland’s literary culture and Powell’s City of Books, the nearby mountains, the vibrant walkable downtown, and the nicer bike facilities – but I’ll be frank with you, I do wish I had moved out here sooner. People here in Greensboro are simply nicer and more friendly. I almost never worry about right-hooks while bicycling. There are homeless here, tents even, but they tend to be concentrated only in certain out-of-the-way spots, a bit like Portland when I first moved there in 1997. The cost of living and rents are a fraction of Portland’s. You have to leave your bike unlocked outside for a week before it gets stolen. I have 4 train connections each way to Charlotte & Raleigh, plus two routes to Washington DC, Philly, & NYC (and literally a midnight train to Georgia.) Our downtown train station is not as big as Portland’s, but like Portland’s it is beautifully renovated (1926) and tied directly with the city bus shed (ours is a hub-and-spoke system) and Greyhound. We also have there our regional inter-city public bus system, PART (Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation) with $2.50 service to Winston-Salem, High Point, Carboro/Chapel Hill, Durham, and several smaller cities, something Portland sorely lacked. And like half of Portland, about half of Greensboro has no sidewalks nor reliable public transit – SW Portland and East Portland is as crappy as anywhere in suburbia, something that uninformed Strongtownian inner Portlanders seem to frequently and conveniently “forget”.
Wish I could convince my wife to move to NC with me! I’m jealous!
As I’ve mentioned on this board prior, I’m a cyclist and what i consider 50% bike commuter, yet I’m fed up of the rabid anti-car agenda from many bike activists. Every Oregonian could scrap their car tomorrow and e-bike for life but given the infinitiamially small fraction of the population we are this will have negligible impact on climate change.
Additionally investing on essential car highway infrastructure and safer biking lanes are NOT mutually exclusive. There are countless examples of grift, financial mismanagement and misappropriation of city/county/metro programs that could too be going to building safer and better bike infrastructure. JOHS, Portland Clean Energy Fund, $12 Million/yr on ‘Police Accountability’, the MultCo Pre-K program that the WWeek recently reported on, $30 Million+ for the city council re-org, 9:1 “Small donor matching” for any local/state political candidate. The list goes on.
Highway infrastructure spend is one of the few things that could actually help generate more money for the state!