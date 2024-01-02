Podcast: In the Shed with Eva & Jonathan – Ep 6

Eva Frazier and I are back with another episode of “In The Shed.” This episode was recorded December 30th in the BikePortland Shed a few blocks from Peninsula Park in north Portland.

As per usual, Eva and I had a fun chat about a wide range of stuff. In this video we talked about:

Thanks for listening. Hope you enjoyed it.

This episode was recorded Friday, December 29th at BikePortland HQ – aka “The Shed.” Thanks to Brock Dittus of Sprocket Podcast fame for our fantastic theme music. Listen in the player above or wherever you get your podcasts.

Founder of BikePortland (in 2005). Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. Car owner and driver. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, feel free to contact me at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.

Oliver
13 minutes ago

Love the pod! Your rapport is sooo good. Please kept them coming! I’d love to hear more about the bike industry, what is running a shop like, how to get stray animals to leave the store, etc

