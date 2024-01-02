Podcast: In the Shed with Eva & Jonathan – Ep 6

Eva Frazier and I are back with another episode of “In The Shed.” This episode was recorded December 30th in the BikePortland Shed a few blocks from Peninsula Park in north Portland.
As per usual, Eva and I had a fun chat about a wide range of stuff. In this video we talked about:
- Historic photos of Joe Brown’s Bicycle Shop and his Lloyd Center Field Day event
- BikePortland’s 1896 Bike Map (have you ordered yours yet?)
- Eva’s Book Recommendation: Two Wheels North
- Should Bike Happy Hour have a book club?
- Review of BikePortland’s Top Stories of 2023
- My ride with City Council candidate Angelita Morillo
- People camping on bike paths and how I think politicians should respond to it
- My family Christmas costume party (see a photo!)
- The burden of unanswered emails and BikePortland’s very long story idea list
- What Eva’s new bike fragrance will smell like now that she’s a retired “mogul”
- and more!!
Thanks for listening. Hope you enjoyed it.
This episode was recorded Friday, December 29th at BikePortland HQ – aka “The Shed.” Thanks to Brock Dittus of Sprocket Podcast fame for our fantastic theme music. Listen in the player above or wherever you get your podcasts.
Love the pod! Your rapport is sooo good. Please kept them coming! I’d love to hear more about the bike industry, what is running a shop like, how to get stray animals to leave the store, etc