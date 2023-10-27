Podcast: In The Shed with Eva and Jonathan

Eva and I are back for another chat. We had so much fun last time, we decided to sit down in the BikePortland Shed. This episode was recorded just a few hours ago.

Here’s what we talked about:

  • Portland city council race and district 3 candidate Angelita Morillo (who I met with this morning).
  • What’s better: Fenders or rain pants?
  • Why Eva doesn’t ride an e-bike
  • Why I stopped raffling off free bikes
  • Eva’s latest “nerd overlap” Venn diagram and how it explains why Brompton riders love ponchos
  • A pedal-powered pipe organ (ICYMI)
  • The Verboort Sausage Fest
  • Reflections on my NYC Trip
  • Why Portland Trophy Cup is so amazing
  • and more!!

Hope you like this format. I will still do other things on the podcast like more formal interviews and reports from the field, but I want to keep “In The Shed” as a regular, informal space where Eva and I can talk about random stuff in a very casual way. Maybe next time we’ll invite a guest in to join us. For now, have a listen and let us know what you think. If you have things you’d like for us to talk about, just let me know.

