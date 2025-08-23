Podcast: 16 short interviews from the MADE Bike Show

In this episode I share 16 short interviews with folks I bumped into at the MADE Bike Show on Friday, August 22nd. The show runs through this weekend, so you should totally go check it out if you’re hearing this any time before August 25th!
Sit back and enjoy fun chats with:
- Mike Smith, co-founder of No. 22 Bicycle Co
- Natalie Peet, bikepacking racer repping Slow Southern Steel
- Gary Fisher, MTB icon
- Dave Bonilla, Portlander and @daverave64 on Instagram
- Molly Lofton and Megan Dean, Moondust Apparel
- Mark DiNucci, Portland framebuilding legend
- Brad Davis, Nomad Cycles PDX
- Oscar McBain, UC Davis Campus Bike Shop GM
- Wendy Downs, Inside Line Equipment
- John the Johnster, cool Portlander who I follow on Instagram
- Dylan Wiggins, Right Hook Finishes
- Brad Wilson, Wilde Bikes
- Dave Levy, Ti Cycles
- Brian Tucker, Yellow Bird Thread Works
- Brenda Martin, another cool Portlander!
Listen in the player above or wherever you get your podcasts. And don’t miss my full photo gallery here.
