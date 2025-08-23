Podcast: 16 short interviews from the MADE Bike Show

Some of the folks featured in the episode. L to R, top to bottom: Brad Davis, Brad Wilson, Gary Fisher (center), Mark Dinucci, Oscar McBain, Megan Dean, Natalie Peet, Mike Smith, Wendy Downs, Dave Levy, Dylan Wiggins. Not pictured: David Bonilla, Jeremy Gomez, John the Johnster, Megan Lofton, Brenda Martin. (Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

In this episode I share 16 short interviews with folks I bumped into at the MADE Bike Show on Friday, August 22nd. The show runs through this weekend, so you should totally go check it out if you’re hearing this any time before August 25th!

Sit back and enjoy fun chats with:

Listen in the player above or wherever you get your podcasts. And don’t miss my full photo gallery here.