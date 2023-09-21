PBOT Director Millicent Williams apologizes, says she ‘moved too fast’ on Broadway bike lane

PBOT Director Millicent Williams just apologized for her role in the Broadway bike lane scandal.
Below is a statement she just read at the start of today’s monthly PBOT Budget Advisory Committee:
“As you may have heard in the media last week. I sent an email directing staff to make modifications to the Broadway bike lane. That email understandably has led to a lot of concerns for people who are dedicated to making our streets safer, both PBOT staff and the general public, including, I’m certain, many of you.
I want to apologize to you. I moved too fast. I often do that… I moved too fast on this and have heard all of the many, many voices who’ve reached out and expressed their concern for slowing down now. Thank you for your feedback. And we’re going to evaluate our options.
It’s been over a year since we finished the project and we continue to hear concerns from hotels and business owners and recognize we need to make this bike lane and corridor better. The fact is that this bike lane was built as a quick-build project, and as you all know, the budget for those projects are very limited and doesn’t always result in our best work.
There are several other items that informed the decision. But what you will likely hear, as we continue to discuss some of the things that I shared with the team, is that it’s not just about bike safety. It’s not just about all of the automobile drivers’ safety. It’s not just about pedestrian safety, but it’s also about our ability to maintain that road. And what we’ve heard from our maintenance crews is that it is incredibly challenging for us to maintain the road in a way that reflects the best of what PBOT has to offer.
And so we’re encouraging the team to go back and evaluate the opportunity to reimagine the corridor to make sure that it becomes the corridor that you would like for it to be and that we expect that you would want for it to be. So what this will look like is an opportunity for us to explore and we’ll be engaging the community to ensure that we are making the best — and the right steps — as we move this work forward.”
Later in the meeting, she said, “I was not directed by the commissioner to do anything that I’ve done.”
So far the response to her statement from committee members has not been positive.
BBAC member Kara Helgren was first to respond to Williams’ comments. “Unfortunately, I I don’t feel Director Williams, that with your leadership, PBOT is really committed to finding safer ways for people to use streets. We’ve had so many deaths this year, and now there’s discussion about taking out a protected bike lane.”
Another member of the committee has asked her to resign.
This story will be updated. Please check back Friday morning.
Seems like a lot of backtracking now, typical. Thanks again J. Maus for calling them on their lack of foresight. If Mingus thinks he’ll be mayor now with this betrayal, he’s definitely living in the clouds.
One question, how can you change a major project when you hardly have the money to do minor projects?!? ♂️♂️
We’ve got deadly roads all over the place but Williams is personally taking charge of removing a bike lane cause bikes are scawwy for hotel guests.
OMG, the pivot to throw quick-build under the bus, to frame it as a maintenance issue. Wow.
“Folks, think of the hard working PBOT maintenance workers and how much extra work they have to do to maintain your silly non-car, bike infrastructure. It’s your fault they’re missing Billy’s baseball game and dinner with the kids.”
While I suppose it’s nice to finally see an apology, which likely would never have occurred without her email getting published on this very site, she immediately pivots to talk about vague business concerns and maintenance issues being as much or more important than safety. It’s sort of a “both sides” approach that frames two things as being equal and needing to be balanced, where I think what advocates are pointing out is that they really shouldn’t be. I would say that for sure it makes sense to build something that is safe that is also something businesses like and can be easily maintained. But if a truly safe design adds some maintenance cost and makes some businesses annoyed, that seems like a worthwhile trade-off.
If PBOT can find a way to make small tweaks that help the situation, sure, go for it. But I’m concerned that instead they are going to spend a lot of staff time and limited transportation dollars wasting time doing a full re-evaluation of a project that by and large has been a success and honestly a model for getting most of the benefit at a low capital cost, rather than waiting 5 to 10 years and spending millions for a perfect design (4th Avenue, anyone?). Imagine if we had waited until we had the money to build the final version of Better Naito, and had missed out on more than 5 years of having the benefit of the facility, just because some businesses and the PBA were annoyed about a slight decrease in auto capacity?
COTW
This statement is frankly so full of bs that I can hardly read it without my blood pressure spiking. And I’m late for dinner, so I’ll keep it brief.
Throwing quick build under the bus? Check.
Calling bike lanes a maintenance concern? Check.
Implying that business concerns (that are likely barely related) are on the same level as human lives? Check.
Hit job just like the baseless attacks on Gonzalez during the last election.
Expect more of this. The far-left political establishment is very, very threatened right now.
Jonathan, thank you so much for continuing to cover this. I personally believe this bike lane debacle to be a harbinger of things to come, with much further reaching implications to our bike and ped network as a whole. It doesn’t appear that BBAC Meeting minutes or recordings are consistently posted for the public after the fact, so I’d like to share my public comment delivered at the BBAC Meeting today.
“Director Williams, the effort to remove swaths of the protected bike lane on SW Broadway, that was just completed in 2022, is unacceptable. Even more egregious, is the attempt to do so with no public engagement, while at the same time pausing the fully funded and in-progress project to install safe pedestrian & bike infrastructure at the Rose City Park Golf Course in the name of more robust public engagement – despite public engagement already having been completed and despite the Roseway Neighborhood association being supportive of the change. One might come to the conclusion that the goal is simply to degrade efforts of improving multi-modal transportation infrastructure and reduce safety at all costs. I have a hard time believing that the funds being used for the review of or removal of a brand new protected bike lane were earmarked for that purpose. What budget process was followed to allocate these funds? What needs had to be sidelined in order to pay for this? I am requesting that this review be halted, and that our very limited funds be used where they are actually needed. Moving forward with this will directly contribute to continued neglect of other transportation needs and to degrading safety. Actively working to put human lives at risk in one breath while discussing Vision Zero in another is impermissible.”
My impression from the meeting is that any public engagement initiated for the SW Broadway bike lane will only be to check the box, and that the destruction of large portions of the brand new protected bike lane will move forward. I am of the belief that Williams brought up ‘maintenance issues’ because she is utilizing funds earmarked for maintenance for this effort when it is unlikely that it meets the criteria for the use of those funds. I plan to look into it. Regardless, using any funds for this is a waste of resources and fiscally irresponsible. Meanwhile, the remainder of the meeting was spent outlining how PBOT doesn’t have enough funds to go around. I am starting to understand why.
Williams: Sorry I got caught, but here’s why I’m right and you’re wrong
Maintenance?! GMAFB. Drivers are constantly destroying PBOT infrastructure that is replaced without blinking. If they don’t want to replace break away pieces, make it indestructible or at least hard enough that drivers make an effort to avoid destroying it.
Her “I moved too fast” sounds like “I forgot regular people can’t keep up with me”.
As a regular person, I’m now working on catching up to her in regard to understanding that safety goals should not outweigh maintenance concerns.