Over 80% of drivers speed near an elementary school, so PBOT will take away two lanes

Like the parents of a child unable to safely use a dangerous toy, the Portland Bureau of Transportation is taking away two of the four general purpose lanes on Northeast 148th Avenue from car drivers. It’s a move any parent can relate to: Behave badly, get privileges taken away.
The street redesign currently under construction will update the striping on a half-mile section of NE 148th — from NE 146th Dr to Halsey. Despite the presence of Margaret Scott Elementary School at the intersection of 148th and Sacramento, PBOT traffic data shows that 86-93% of all drivers are going above the posted 35 mph speed limit. That’s over 5,500 cars per day speeding in front of a neighborhood school.
To make matters worse, the nearest marked crosswalk is a 10-minute walk away from the school.
This lack of safe infrastructure for walking and biking, combined with the selfishness and wanton disregard for other peoples’ safety displayed by so many drivers, gives PBOT all the justification they need for re-allocating road space (without even getting into the fact that our city’s adopted plans call for prioritizing walkers and bikers above car users).
In addition to reducing the number of general purpose lanes from four to two, the project (with funds from the Fixing Our Streets local gas tax) will build a new sidewalk on school grounds, update the bike lanes, and add a striped, median-protected crosswalk.
Currently this stretch of 148th has standard-width (5-6 feet wide) buffered bike lanes. The new plans will create a much wider buffer zone. The bike lanes will remain paint-only, but the added separation and reduced driving space should lead to much less stressful conditions (and can be hardened in the future).
And because NE Sacramento (which is adjacent to the elementary school where the new sidewalk and crossing will be installed) is a future neighborhood greenway, PBOT will construct a two-way bike lane on the east side of 148th in order to facilitate crossing the off-set intersection. That short section of bike lane on 148th will include plastic curbs and flex-posts for separation.
PBOT says the decrease in driving space will also decrease speeding and the new lane configuration will match the existing, two-lane cross-section north of the project’s boundary on 148th.
On the project website, PBOT says a person walking in east Portland is 2.3 times more likely to be hit by a driver than a person walking in inner Portland. “East Portland’s wide streets have historically prioritized motor vehicle speed above everything else, including safety,” the site states.
This project is currently under construction. This week, PBOT crews had already begun striping the bike lane. Learn more at the project website.
— Note: The original design would have created a median-protected crossing on the south side of the Sacramento intersection, which would have connected it directly to the new sidewalk and school. I asked PBOT to explain why they changed the crossing location to the north side of the intersection. Here’s the response from Public Information Office Dylan Rivera:
“At first, we did plan to build an improved crossing of 148th on the south side of Sacramento, where the school campus is located, which would have required installing a median island in the left turn lane on 148th at Sacramento.
This is a school served heavily by school buses for transportation. Reynolds School District Transportation and Margaret School Elementary School management strongly preferred maintaining the left turn lane at Sacramento to facilitate school bus time reliability. We evaluated other options, like re-routing the buses, but ultimately decided to put the crossing on the north side of the intersection. Due to funding limitations, this project is installing an enhanced crossing with islands, lighting, and ramps on one side of Sacramento, but not both sides. The catchment boundary area of Margaret Scott Elementary school currently does not serve students from the east side of NE 148th.”
The headline presents this as a case of retaliation. I think that’s both inaccurate and unhelpful for building support for safety projects overall.
And it makes no sense to put a marked crosswalk at a location that has no sidewalks, while leaving the other side, which will get a new sidewalk, unmarked.
thanks for the feedback watts. I’m trying some different framing to see how it feels. I personally think a change in the narrative toward a more direct communication about what’s happening on our streets is necessary. I think more people need to understand what’s happening out there and I feel the headline is accurate and necessary.
And it is a case of retaliation! Too many people are speeding, so PBOT is retaliating (in some sense) by removing two driving lanes.
When I lived in East Portland, the Wilkes neighborhood that this is in was advocating for such a change. On the other side of the stroad is the Summerplace retirement community. Why would you have such a major 4-lane stroad between a public school and a retirement community? The explanation is pretty simple – 148th was to be a major interchange (along with 122nd & 162) for the I-80 Mt Hood Freeway. The county was planning ahead. But the freeway was never built, so the stroads are now these overwide neighborhood collector street, allowing pass-through traffic to go full throttle through 1970s-designed residential superblocks. Later, after the city annexed the area, the neighborhoods kept pushing the city to reduce the number of lanes on Glisan, Halsey, Division, Stark, Foster, Holgate, 122nd, 102nd, 148th, & 162nd. The city responded very very slowly, at a snails pace. Any street with 3 lanes each way was reduced to 2 (Division), but it took numerous pedestrian deaths on Glisan to finally get the lanes reduced from 2 to one each way. Still waiting on Stark and most other stroads.
A better explanation is that 30 years after annexation, PBOT is finally realizing that these huge Mt. Hood Freeway stroads are not designed for pedestrians and do not reflect city transportation Vision-Zero values, and are finally responding to neighborhood requests to reduce the number of excess lanes, for pedestrian and car traffic safety reasons, aesthetics, and to reduce long-term city maintenance costs.
A more mundane explanation is that 148th has already been narrowed to one lane each way south of Glisan and north of Sacramento, and this is one of the last sections that needs lanes reduced before the project gets completed.
I certainly appreciate reframing things away from “accidents” and dangerous conditions just being the natural consequence of our “modern” world and transportation system, but I also find the antagonistic take between motorists and PBOT here a bit weird. It seems to me that PBOT planners and engineers are responding to a dangerous condition by remediating what’s making it dangerous with evidence-based street design features, which is just what engineering is. I don’t “punish” people by “taking away their toys” when an HVAC system is causing comfort issues; I work on finding a solution to the problem and implementing it in order to create a more comfortable and efficient building for all of its occupants.
I could live with the headline, but I think the opening paragraph (“Like the parents of a child unable to safely use a dangerous toy, the Portland Bureau of Transportation is taking away two of the four general purpose lanes on Northeast 148th Avenue from car drivers. It’s a move any parent can relate to: Behave badly, get privileges taken away.”) does not do any of us any good. It’s not a useful metaphor, inasmuch as drivers don’t want to feel infantilized, and the lesson here is as much for PBOT as for the drivers … stroads are dangerous, and especially so in a location like this.
Maybe that idea of lessons learned would have been a better opening hook, something like: “Elementary schools are all about education, but one of the most important lessons being learned at Margaret Scott Elementary is happening just beyond the school grounds. And it’s one that can be life-saving: better street design is key to curbing reckless driving and preserving kids’ safety. Recognizing the dangers of the current street design adjacent to the school, the Portland Bureau of Transportation is removing two of the four general purpose lanes on Northeast 148th Avenue, which are currently dominated by speeding vehicles.” Please feel free to use that, amended if you like, in a revised opening.
Thanks for the feedback Lois.
I will stick with my framing and headline for now. I actually don’t care as much about bad drivers’ feelings as some other folks might. I mean, if the label doesn’t apply to a specific driver, why would they care? I try to always add a “some” or “many” qualifier so that folks know I’m not talk about all drivers. Seriously, if you are a good driver, none of the mean stuff I say about drivers should bother you. Right?
And just in general I am done with trying to not offend bad/asshole/jerk/selfish/childish drivers. Those folks need a talking-to and they need to do some self-reflection and the time for being nice and coddling them is long past.
I thought Lois’ opening was excellent.
It’s not about being mean or offending; it’s about presenting PBOT as being oppositional to drivers. It’s simply inaccurate, and if that narrative spreads, it will make it harder for PBOT to do more good work because people will react more strongly to future PBOT safety projects. (“Hey! They’re collectively punishing us!” rather than “Safety project for the safety of schoolchildren”.)
Inaccuracy and complicating safety projects are the downsides of your framing; I’m not sure what you see as the upsides.
I’m still considering your feedback, but I think we still just disagree on this.
You know what’s “mean and offending”? The way a majority of people drive! It’s high time they heard some pushback about it. I think we can do that in a way that makes some of the look in the mirror a bit more. That’s all I’m trying to do.
And I am not here to “present PBOT” as anything in particular. I don’t work for PBOT. I don’t work for an advocacy group. I’m independent for a reason, and one of them is so I can think and act independently. What I am writing is not a matter of accuracy. It’s a media headline, it’s not inaccurate or accurate, it’s just a headline and words. And technically, PBOT is in fact doing the lane reduction for drivers because they are speeding! So in many ways my take is 100% accurate, it’s just being framed in a way that clearly makes you and some others uncomfortable or that you don’t agree with. That’s fine!
I still like it. And I’ve explained why.
People respond to how roads are designed. Why did PBOT build a four lane highway next to a school in the first place?
PBOT seems to believe that they can design roads to encourage people to go 45-55mph and then sign them as 25-35mph roads and people actually go that speed.
Speed limits should be an after thought in road design. We know what makes people go 25mph and its not providing them wide-open roads.
I hear you and I understand what’s going on here cc_rider. My intent with this framing is to try and shift the blame away from road design and toward individual responsibility — something I feel is sorely lacking in our quest toward safer streets. I’m sick of some drivers just saying, “Well the road design sucks!”. The road design and history is what it is. When you drive a massive box of steel around other people, you need to do so with care and respect and caution. I don’t care what the design is or what the speed limit is.
I think a bit of antagonism is needed. What we’re doing now isn’t working. Many drivers need to hear the truth and look in the mirror and take some responsibility for their selfish, childish behavior.
Maybe it’s the ghost of early aughts bicycle discourse haunting me, but it seems only appropriate that we refer to these negligent, irresponsible drivers as “scofflaws.”
I’m with you on that. Road design is important, but individuals are ultimately responsible for their driving behavior.
That’s not going to work. Think how many motorists kill or injure themselves in cars. They don’t even care enough to keep themselves safe, much more other people.
Most people don’t care about the people around them. It’s just the plain truth. They don’t care about your truth because they don’t care how their actions effect you. Most motorists are more concerned with not getting a scratch on their car than they are killing someone with their car. The car is the crowning achievement in human selfishness and is popular because it allows us to be totally selfish.
We know what works. Build roads that don’t allow people to go fast. Punish people that still break law extremely hard. That’s it, that’s the whole thing. Anything else is a waste of time and money.
You are preaching to the choir with your points here. Not everything is either/or. I think shifting some of the narrative toward something that will force people to take stock of their behaviors is a good thing and that it can coexist with a continued push to redesign streets in a way that forces them to drive better. And if we do the first thing well, it will be easier to do the second thing.
When most drivers don’t feel like they’re doing anything wrong, do you think it will be more or less easy to make big changes to roads?
You say, “Build roads…etc..”… But that is extremely difficult and it isn’t happening fast enough! I think part of the reason for the slow progress is because Americans are way to reluctant to call the kettle black and just tell bad drivers they need to get their shit together.
The posted speed limit on a street adjacent to an elementary school was 35 mph, before adding on the usual 11 mph?
Presumably a large percentage of the students at Schott Elementary live on the other side of the street. This is mind boggling.
About the intersection design: Is the city going to add sidewalks to the north side of Sacramento and the west side of 148th? Why the crosswalks to street sections without existing sidewalks? Why nor just go straight across 148th?
When I tell my students the whole class will be punished for the misbehavior of the few, I get a lot of pushback. Maybe it’s time to ticket the guilty and leave the rest of us alone. We don’t need more traffic jams in front of schools.
That is a little more than a “few”
There is no need to have a road that makes it easy to have two lanes of fast moving traffic. It isn’t even “punishing” anyone. It’s just making a narrower road.
Even if you ticketed everyone and people chose to drive the speed limit across the board, why would you have this four lane monstrosity (with a 35mph speed limit!) next to a school? It’s just built wrong.
I don’t know what I think about the framing, I like it in some ways, but the drivers aren’t actually being “punished” so there is no need for the pearl clutching.
But what if the misbehavior is by 86-93% of the class?
I think we can all agree that more and enhanced sidewalks, crosswalks, and bike lanes in the direct vicinity of a school is a lauded infrastructure project if the only concession is that this section of 148th is simply designed to match the already-implemented 1-lane each way configuration of 148th either side of this school’s area.
Besides, 4-lanes are hardly the answer to traffic jams in front of schools, as McDaniel High School and 82nd can attest.
That’s called “collective punishment”, and it’s morally abhorrent.
It’s also not what’s happening here, despite the baiting headline.
How many people die every year due to your students misbehaving in class? Speeding cars near bikes and pedestrians are extremely dangerous, hence the need for a more serious solution to the problem.
LOL. Now people will just speed in one lane instead of 2. Actions like this MUST be combined with traffic enforcement if we want them to have any chance of success. PBOT needs to drop the anti-enforcement dogma they seem so attached to. Infrastructure change (while helpful) alone will not reduce our record setting traffic violence in the new Portland.
Jimmie,
There is no “anti-enforcement dogma” at pbot or anywhere else in this town for that matter. That entire narrative comes from a very real concern that police enforcement is not the best tool for every job and that there are very real concerns and statistics that show a direct correlation between traffic stops and the shooting deaths of Black people by armed police officers. PBOT is very pro enforcement! As are every activist I know. It’s just how we do the enforcement that matters to people. Let’s use cameras, let’s retrain police officers, let’s use non-armed staff to do some of it, let’s design roads that are self-enforcing, let’s educate drivers and improve the licensing and regulatory environment, and so on.
Have they restarted their crosswalk enforcement efforts?
Nope.
Jimmie, the redesign on SE Foster may be a good analog to show how a 4 to 2 (or 5 to 3) conversion works. Those road designs tend to be the most dangerous. Foster had almost no median island crosswalks. It also had an extremely dangerous level of driving (e.g. speeding, passing on the right) as with 148th. Once the road diet went in, capacity filled up and the 25 mph speed limit began to enforce itself.
Now Foster has had a huge business resurgence in the last few years. If it had separated bike lanes, we might see more cyclists. People who want to go fast can take Powell. People who want to travel locally, can choose Foster. The design may not have been perfect, but it has been a huge benefit to the people living in the neighborhood as well as the businesses along Foster.
Why is PBOT still building buffered bike lanes, especially in front of an elementary school? “we can harden them later” = we don’t care if you die now. I don’t live in this neighborhood so it doesn’t affect me personally, but I am so tired of the same old status quo bike lane installation. Has PBOT learned nothing from all the deaths in the last year? Or do they just not care?
I’m not a PBOTer, but I can tell you there definitely care. A lot! From their perspective, it’s a matter of getting something on the ground now and “claiming the space” with the funding they have in hand. Adding some sort of hardening element would cost more and might make these changes not happen at all. There’s always a balance at PBOT between scope (the geographic size of the project) and quality/expense. I’m not excusing the lack of protection or saying I agree with PBOT’s decisions, I’m just trying to share what they might say if they could speak freely.
Why isn’t this area a School Zone with 20mph limits when school is in session? Add a photo radar to the mix and get real speeds down into the mid 20’s.
It’s a school for crying out loud. If we can’t be bothered to slow down when kids are present, if it’s just too much hassle, then the human race isn’t worth much.
Photo radar should be mandatory in every school zone, and they should start issuing tickets well before drivers reach 31 MPH.
In my neighborhood I find that the parents/guardians who are dropping off or picking up the kids at the nearby elementary school are the ones that speed the worst because of course they are late or something.
So it’s parents speeding by schools for crying out loud . . . .
I would frame it as PBOT taking responsibility for its choices—the width and number of lanes, length of straightaways, signal timing, and all the other ways PBOT has set up its street—that determine how fast drivers go and whether people will have safety or not.