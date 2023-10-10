An opinion on ‘vehicular violence’ published in The Oregonian

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
1
Lois Leveen at a protest outside Portland City Hall on August 7th, 2023. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Portlander Lois Leveen, a volunteer with non bike advocacy group BikeLoud PDX and regular at Bike Happy Hour, has published an opinion piece in The Oregonian that calls on local officials to get serious about what she feels is the root cause of our traffic safety crisis: drivers of motor vehicles.

“I love living in Portland. But I’m fed up with having my safety threatened every time I leave my home,” Leveen writes in an op-ed published Sunday.

Leveen is an author and health humanities expert who’s no stranger to elevating her voice for safe streets advocacy. You might recall her participation in the counter protest to Commissioner Mingus Mapps’ press conference back in August. At that event, in the plaza outside City Hall, Leveen repeatedly shouted down Mapps and other speakers.

Her opinion piece attempts to make the case that the real danger on our roads is not just drivers of cars, but the cars themselves. “Pedestrians and bicyclists are often perceived as those most vulnerable to death or injury at the hands of motorists, leading people to believe they are safest in a motor vehicle. Yet 32 of this year’s 49 deaths have been motor vehicle drivers or passengers,” Leveen writes.

As a remedy to what she refers to as, “vehicular violence,” Leveen says transportation leaders and elected officials should work together to ban right turns on red, create a citywide 20 mph speed limit, prohibit car parking at intersections to improve visibility, and use more automated enforcement cameras.

“If Portland is able to reconfigure streets to increase restaurants’ revenue with on-street dining spaces, surely we can reconfigure them to ensure public safety,” Leveen writes in the final sentence. Read the full opinion piece on The Oregonian’s website.

Share this article

Share on Reddit
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Founder of BikePortland (in 2005). Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. Car owner and driver. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, feel free to contact me at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Mick O
Mick O
1 minute ago

Here is proof that one can be clear, direct, and eloquent all at the same time. Thank you, Ms. Leveen!

0
Reply

Latest Headlines

Podcast: Come along on the Bike Town Hall Ride

An opinion on ‘vehicular violence’ published in The Oregonian

‘Apples,’ a poem for Sarah Pliner on the one-year anniversary of her death

Meet creators of ‘Urban Trails Network’ at Bike Happy Hour this week

Featured Story

The Ride: To the Oregon coast and back via Nestucca River Road

A classic adventure from Portland to the coast.