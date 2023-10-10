Podcast: Come along on the Bike Town Hall Ride

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
0

If you missed the recent Bike Town Hall ride, you’re in luck! In this episode, I share a few interviews I took while pedaling around southeast Portland, and snips of the remarks made by the various folks who spoke along the way.

If you don’t have a clue what I’m talking about, you must have missed the post yesterday where I recapped this annual event.

Now that you’ve read the printed recap and browsed the photo gallery, grab some headphones and listen to the audio version. You’ll hear from: PBOT staff working on cool projects, a Portland Fire Captain on the valuable role of Portland Street Response, Oregon House Rep (and future Senator?) Khanh Pham, an east Portland advocate who speaks in his native Navajo, and more.

Listen in the player above or wherever you get your podcasts. Browse past episodes of the BikePortland Podcast here.

Share this article

Share on Reddit
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Founder of BikePortland (in 2005). Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. Car owner and driver. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, feel free to contact me at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Latest Headlines

Podcast: Come along on the Bike Town Hall Ride

An opinion on ‘vehicular violence’ published in The Oregonian

‘Apples,’ a poem for Sarah Pliner on the one-year anniversary of her death

Meet creators of ‘Urban Trails Network’ at Bike Happy Hour this week

Featured Story

The Ride: To the Oregon coast and back via Nestucca River Road

A classic adventure from Portland to the coast.