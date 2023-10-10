Podcast: Come along on the Bike Town Hall Ride

If you missed the recent Bike Town Hall ride, you’re in luck! In this episode, I share a few interviews I took while pedaling around southeast Portland, and snips of the remarks made by the various folks who spoke along the way.

If you don’t have a clue what I’m talking about, you must have missed the post yesterday where I recapped this annual event.

Now that you’ve read the printed recap and browsed the photo gallery, grab some headphones and listen to the audio version. You’ll hear from: PBOT staff working on cool projects, a Portland Fire Captain on the valuable role of Portland Street Response, Oregon House Rep (and future Senator?) Khanh Pham, an east Portland advocate who speaks in his native Navajo, and more.

Listen in the player above or wherever you get your podcasts. Browse past episodes of the BikePortland Podcast here.