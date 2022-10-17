Another death on outer SE Stark, where a new traffic signal didn’t come soon enough

Another person is dead after using outer Southeast Stark Street. Portland Police say someone walking at SE 146th was hit and killed by a driver just before 7:00 am this morning.
This is a recurring nightmare on Portland’s deadliest stretch of road.
13 people have died while traveling on a less than two mile long section of SE Stark between 122nd and 160th since 2017. Eight of the victims were not inside cars. Just last month, 26-year-old Ashlee McGill was standing on the sidewalk waiting at a bus stop near SE 133rd when someone decided to race their car and they ran over and killed her.
This section of Stark is so dangerous that in 2018 the Portland City Council invoked an emergency rule to lower the speed limit. But it’s clear speed limit signs won’t stop the deaths.
What makes this morning’s tragedy sting even more is that the Portland Bureau of Transportation has a $20 million “Safer Outer Stark” project ready to go but it continues to be delayed. They started outreach and design of the project in 2019 and, as we reported back in September, PBOT says it won’t break ground until 2024. That’s a painful delay that means more people will die before any planned changes are made.
One of the key elements of that plan (which was completed in December 2020) is a new signal and safer crossing at 146th — the same intersection where the person was hit and killed this morning.
PBOT was also supposed to install a new automated enforcement camera just two blocks away at 148th last fall. As of August of this year, the official PBOT Fixed Speed Safety Camera website said the camera would be installed in “early 2022.” Unfortunately that location has recently been scrubbed from the website and it appears PBOT is still grappling with delays that have plagued this program for years. Reached today for an update on that camera, a PBOT spokesperson said it has been installed by hasn’t been activated yet. There remains no date for when it will start issuing citations.
PBOT successfully passed a bill in the 2022 Oregon legislative session that will allow non-police staff to process camera citations. That law goes into effect January 1, 2023 and is expected to help speed up camera implementation. Will it help? That remains to be seen. We’ve uncovered some squabbling between PBOT staff and the camera equipment vendor that might be adding to the delays (we’re working on that story).
Regardless of the causes, the slow pace of change to address traffic violence on our deadly streets is maddening.
No one else should die on outer Stark (or anywhere!). What else we can do to keep people safe? Why doesn’t PBOT install concrete barricades to narrow the driving space and improve behaviors? Don’t these deaths warrant more substantial emergency measures? Will anyone in City Hall stand up and demand action?
I have four children (including this website) and live in north Portland near Peninsula Park. Contact me at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.
Because PBOT values motorist speed an access over human life. It’s just that simple. I know that I come across as hugely cyncial but I just have no patience left for PBOT and ODOT’s silly greenwashing projects.
A signal wont change the reality that Stark is designed as a drag strip. People use Portland’s streets exactly as they were designed. Todays death is just the cost of doing business for a motorists first organization like PBOT.
Until PBOT actually prioritizes safety above all, the dying will continue. Paint is not protection. Speed limit signs are not protection. Speed bumps aren’t protection. Hard, evidence-based infrastructure should be the only acceptable project for activists. Instead we cheer gutter lanes and beg barrels.
“Evidence based infrastructure” should be retired; it does not mean “safer”. Most streets in Portland were built according to designs and principles that had considerable evidence backing them up. It’s just the particular balance between competing values of safety, cost, speed, volume, et. al. were not what you would want today, many decades after the roads were built. That balance is a political question, not a scientific one.
Just as I don’t want folks from E Portland telling me that inner Powell needs to carry more/faster traffic to make their commute to work easier, I think it’s a bit arrogant for activists who live in other parts of the city to tell residents in E Portland what’s good for them. If you live there, this comment does not pertain to you.
Let’s hear what folks there want, and elevate those voices. If they want slower, safer streets, then I’m all in. If they value the tradeoff between safety and speed differently than I do, I think we should listen. It may be that distances and travel times are so much more significant than where I live that a bit more risk is tolerable.
There’s nothing wrong the term ‘evidence-based’, its clear from my comment that I’m talking about evidence-based safe road design rather than evidence-based ‘as fast as cars can go’ infrastructure.
Why? Commuters shouldn’t decide how safe or fast a road is and neither should residents. Everyone is a resident of somewhere and we all travel throughout the city.
Who gets to decide risk? Say residents of one part of the city value fast speeds for cars. When I travel through on a bike, I then have to deal with the risk that I had no input on.
Roads do not belong to the people in the neighborhood and they don’t belong to drivers. Roads belong to us all.
That’s why PBOT/ODOT needs to develop evidence-based road designs that value human life as the first priority and then implement them rather than letting random people dictate how safe the roads are based on their own personal preferences
This is a philosophical issue, and I know I’m in the minority here, but I believe that while roads do belong to all of us, different people have different levels of “skin in the game”, and that those who live (or in some cases work) in an area should have a greater voice over what happens there than someone who rarely visits.
This idea probably seems less controversial when talking about someone in Medford expressing an opinion over the Rose Quarter project (I think most of us would agree that while they may equally “own” the highways in Portland, they should have less sway over how they’re designed than Portlanders do). I believe it also holds between neighborhoods as well, if to a lesser degree.
If you’re going to impose your values onto others, it seems only right you should be equally willing to let them impose their values onto you. There are many people around the city (but not me) who think streets like Hawthorne and Division have swung too far away from their role of carrying vehicles.
And when someone from afar travels through your neighborhood, they have to deal with the congestion and pay the time cost that they had no input on.
You say, “who gets to decide risk?”… I say “those who have to live most closely with the consequences”.
This is important. The current set of benefits and burdens are intentional. They may not have all been the intent of the design or approach (few intentionally design for deaths and injuries), but given the years and decades of evidence on how these treatments perform, continued tolerance is based on an assessment of the balance between benefits and burdens (as well as the costs of changing this balance) as approximately correct by enough people—a perspective somewhat distorted by lack of information on the scale of the problem and personal risks that if corrected could tilt the general public and its politicians towards caring about this a bit more.
The plan for Safer Outer Stark includes curb-protected bike lanes, signalized crossings, medians, all that good stuff. The plan is really good, it’s just taking a long time to implement. I think the article is wise to focus on the pace of implementation, rather than the content, because the plan itself is quite good.
Another grim statistic.
This area was annexed by the city between 1986 and 1991, over 30 years ago. According to the County, this area has among the highest property taxes per value of property in the city, yet gets the lowest value of city services overall. It has a far higher poverty rate, a greater ethnic, BIPOC and racial diversity rate than the rest of the city, and a much larger percentage of youth. Locals and the county government have long accused the city of using this area as a cash cow to pay for downtown city improvements – keep that in mind when you see sudden improvements for the Central City in Motion while people keep getting killed on outer Stark, outer Division, outer Glisan, 122nd, 148th, 162nd, and so on. It took the city 10 years to implement the 130s greenway even with full state funding, and the 4M is still unfinished.
This ain’t 26th at Powell, this is far worse.
And no one cares.
I’m sure the street trust, oregon walks, and bikeloudpdx are having an emergency meeting to plan a “human-protected crosswalk” action. Wear white shirts everyone!
While we are finger-pointing, lets add some more context. The county (Multnomah) doing the accusing in this unsubstantiated telling seems to have a remarkably short memory for an institution, especially as the institution that set the stage for the mess going on in mid-county right now, including performing the equivalent of what ODOT and PBOT have done with 82nd Ave—jurisdictional transfer—for several similar streets (Stark, 122nd, Division, Glisan, Halsey, Holgate—all the most dangerous sections of our region’s most dangerous streets) but with no cash to address their deficiencies.
You speak of abundant and instant projects in the Central City: Central City in Motion has been going on the better part of a decade (do you remember how long it took to even get going??) and only recently have we started seeing improvements; the years-long wait from project idea to construction (or even from having a plan set and money in hand to construction) seems to have more to do with being in the city of Portland than what neighborhood of the city you are in.
As for lopsided investment, Central City in Motion is said to cost $72M, once completed; so far, approaching $400M has been spent on or allocated to East Portland in Motion projects alone. This is an incomplete picture to be sure (we could look at transit, for example: for every streetcar line in inner Portland, mid- and east- county have gotten a MAX line), but a helpful illustration of where the city seems to be spending transportation dollars on marquee projects.
The point is that this is more complicated than “Inner Portland bad. Takes money from east Portland, spends on bike projects downtown, does nothing for us”. I’m tired of unnuanced, fact-light, incomplete, and/or ahistorical takes on east Portland, the past and ongoing investment, and who is to blame. We don’t need to spread anymore cherrypicked narratives that do little more than enrage and provide more excuses for chips on shoulders. Many of the right folks are awake and spending gobs of time, attention, and money on the area. The transportation outcomes in east Portland are still horrendous, so there is clearly a lot more work to do. But a misunderstanding of how we got here that feeds a sense of enduring and hopeless disempowerment in a zero sum game doesn’t add constructive energy to putting out a fire everyone wants to see cold.
Great point about the annexation basically being a giant jurisdictional transfer but with no money to actually make improvements. Most people probably don’t realize that the property tax limitations passed in the 90s made it so this area could never properly generate enough taxes to pay for needed improvements. Plus, no property taxes whatsoever go to transportation anyway, so it really was a giant unfunded transfer from the County to the City. And the County is responsible for the design of these massively wide roads in the first place. It’s understandable why it has taken so long to finally get the needed investments.
And yes, also a good point that Central City in Motion pales in comparison to East Portland investments. Outer Powell is like $150 million, Outer Stark $20 million, the recent Outer Division project was also massive $10s of millions including the FX Line improvements. No street in Central City in Motion is getting those kinds of dollars.
Land value tax would solve this.
Perhaps installing speed bumps would reduce the risk of speeding vehicles:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KotMBAHhkQQ&ab_channel=SpeedBumpOlympics