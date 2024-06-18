Ride along with me through Sunday Parkways Northeast

(Video and photo gallery (below): Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

I hope everyone had a wonderful time at Sunday Parkways. I was out there Sunday and enjoyed every minute of it. The people, the serene streets, the parks full of vendors and vibrancy — Sunday Parkways showcases Portland at its best. And it’s the Portland I want to make more common than just 15 hours a year!

This was the second of three open streets events organized by the Portland Bureau of Transportation this year. The next one is September 22nd and will be focused on southwest Portland. You can learn more about the events on PBOT’s website.

In my video (watch it above) you’ll see folks dancing to DJ Prashant’s Bollywood beats, hear a short poem from writer and Street Roots vendor “Dumpsta D,” get to pet sweet little pup “Ocho,” meet William Francis from Community Cycling Center, sit down with a volunteer from Extinction Rebellion (whose name I didn’t get for some reason), and a few other scenes and surprises. You can watch it above or via our YouTube channel (which you should totally subscribe to!).

Scroll below the ad for the photo gallery.

Thanks for checking out my work. If you think this type of coverage is important, please become a paid subscriber or advertiser and support BikePortland today!

