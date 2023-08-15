See cool bikes, win MADE show tickets, enjoy new beers, and stay cool at Happy Hour tomorrow

Last week’s patio scene. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Yes I know the weather has been less than ideal for being outside, but you know how they say, “Misery loves company”? Well, that seems to have been made for us this week as we gird ourselves for some time outside at Bike Happy Hour tomorrow (Weds, 8/16).

I hope you’ll join us for community commiseration and conversations as we embrace cooler temperatures (it won’t even reach 100 degrees tomorrow!) and celebrate the excellent bikes of Portland. Yes it is a special “Show & Tell” Happy Hour where we’ll share our love of great bikes and the people who create and build them.

As I mentioned last week, the big MADE Bike Show is coming next week (August 24-27) and to help stoke the stoke, we want you to bring your cool, custom (or customized) bike and get ready to show it off. Whether you’re the lucky few who owns a handmade bike from a custom framebuilder or you’ve just added extra-special details to your beloved commuter, we want to see what you’ve got. (The funny thing about this is I usually take a walk through the racks each week and do this myself anyways, because I love all the neat bikes that show up!).

Van’s Strawberry. Robert’s ridiculous vintage Colnago tandem. Van’s Merz! Mini-velos. Cielo MTB! Robert’s Merckx. Scott’s Slingshot. Jerrid’s fun Surly. A few of the neat bikes I’ve seen at previous Happy Hours.

To spice things up a bit more, MADE Bike Show creator and head honch Billy Sinkford will be our special guest. He’ll give away swag and a few tickets to lucky winners. There’s also a very good chance you’ll get to meet and chat with a local builder or two.

Speaking of spice, Travis (owner of Gorges Beer Co and Ankeny Tap & Table) just told me they’ve got two new beers on the menu that are great for hot days: Golden Eagle Golden Ale (4.0% ABV), named after the king of eastern Oregon’s skies, “this ale is light, while remaining powerfully flavorful with notes of red currant, strawberry, and citrus”; and Augtoberfest Festbier (5.3% ABV), a late summer favorite at Gorges, “this German lager has a rich yellow color with a malty, bready sweetness and a super smooth finish with spicy, herbal and floral characteristics.”

And don’t fret the heat! We’ll have the misters on full-blast, there’s AC inside if you need a break, and I’m bringing two super-soakers just in case.

See you on the patio tomorrow!