MADE Bike Show coming to South Waterfront later this month

We’re just about two weeks away from the inaugural MADE Bike Show when Portland will become the center of the framebuilding universe. Over 200 custom bicycle builders from around the globe will descend on Zidell Yards in the South Waterfront for four days from August 24 – 27.

(In tandem with MADE, we’re hosting a special edition of Bike Happy Hour next week (8/16). More details below.)

This event will cement Portland’s reputation as a place that appreciates handmade bicycles and the people who build them. Whether you’re in the market for a new bike, custom bike curious, a lover of quality, handmade products — or if you just love bikes and bike people — you don’t want to miss this event!

The Zidell Yards warehouse and outdoor beer garden on the Willamette riverfront will be a perfect setting to take it all in. Even organizer Billy Sinkford (who you might recall from our chat on the BP Podcast back in June) has pulled out all the stops to make this show something Portland can be proud up. In addition to all the great bikes and people, here are some pro tips about the event:

Use code BIKEPORTLAND (yes, all caps) to get 15% off your ticket.

Volunteer at the event and get a t-shirt and one day free admission.

Biketown rental discount with all ticket purchases and a pop-up Biketown station right near the entrance.

Free valet bike parking from Go By Bike!

Big after-party is Saturday night on the riverfront where you can hang with builders, win great prizes, and take part in a raffle for a Fairdale bike that will benefit a local nonprofit.

And this coming Wednesday’s Bike Happy Hour is a special “Show & Tell” edition. Bring your custom/freak/personalized/special-to-you bike and show it off! Billy will be there to answer questions and raffle off MADE Bike Show swag (including free tickets to lucky winners). We will also take portraits of you and your bike to share with the world on social media. And last but best — a few local framebuilders will be in attendance. As Bike Happy Hour regulars say, “See you next week!”

Check out MADE.bike for all the info and don’t forget to use the BIKEPORTLAND promo code for 15% off your tickets.