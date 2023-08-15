Bike safety 101: Let’s help folks feel better on their bikes

What do we talk about when we talk about bike safety? It’s a topic that is so fundamental — almost trite — to so many of us that we rarely address it on BikePortland these days.
That’s why I was happy that the folks at City Cast Portland asked me about it for the latest episode of their podcast. Host Claudia Meza asked me some important questions that I know I didn’t answer completely, so I figured I’d share them here so you can add to and improve my responses.
The thing that stuck with me from our conversation was how new cyclists feel about the dangers on our streets and what they can do to mitigate them. What I mean is, I always feel uncomfortable when media folks ask me, “Are the streets safe for cycling?” because I know my personal feelings about it are very different than other riders — especially people who are new to cycling and/or Portland.
With Pedalpalooza in full swing, and judging by all the newbies I meet at Bike Happy Hour each week (see you tomorrow, right?!), I know there are a lot of folks just coming into cycling that could really use some tips and advice on how to feel and be safer.
So… Below are the questions Claudia asked me. You can hear my responses by listening to the podcast episode (above). And I’d love to hear your responses in the comments. If any of you take the time to share your thoughts, this post could be a good resource for a lot of people. Here are the questions…
- Have you noticed commuting by bike getting more dangerous in Portland?
- What are some other safety concerns you see while riding?
- How can bicyclists find the safest routes to get around?
- Are there any routes that are way too dangerous for bicyclists?
- Are there any apps or websites where people can plan their trips?
- What are the three things you check for before heading out on ride so you’re not accidentally creating a hazard for yourself?
- What can drivers be doing better to ensure riders’ safety while sharing the road?
Like I said in the interview, even though fatal bike crashes have remained at zero or very low for years now; every time tragedy strikes — regardless of it happens to a walker, driver, or whoever — cyclists feel it on a visceral level. The more we help each other navigate those feelings and share tips and resources, the more confident, safe and relaxed everyone will be out on our streets.
Thanks for sharing your insights and perspective.
I know this isn’t on you, but I think using “safety” as a term conflates the two very different types of safety that are required for a city to be a successful biking city. On one hand, there’s the issue of safety as it pertains to infrastructure and driver behavior: people need to not going get hit by drivers while biking or crash on a massive pothole. On the other hand, there’s the issue of safety from surroundings while biking: people need to be sure that they’re not going to get mugged, harassed, or assaulted by other individuals while they’re riding their bike through any area. I think it’s too common to combine these two into one category, when they are in reality describing two disparate issues with completely different solutions. Any holistic discussion of “safety” while riding needs to consider both of these definitions, or we’re never going to move the needle.
Not personally. I’ve only been here since 2021, but I’ve found it to be pretty steady. Mostly nice, with a weekly-ish bad encounter with a driver. My commute is SE (Brooklyn) to downtown, bus to Tigard, then bike home.
Bad drivers and poorly connected bike infrastructure is probably the biggest issue. There’s lots of pretty good bike routes, but almost all of them have places with stressful connections. Clinton is a great greenway until the crossings with 50th and 52nd. 16th is nice, but the crossing at Burnside is terrible (and Hawthorne is annoying too). Bad drivers in Portland usually just sort of aren’t looking where they are going in my experience.
I did most of this by trial and error, though there are maps as well. I think that every cyclist has different levels of tolerance for car traffic, so this influences route choice to some extent. I’ll happily bike down Belmont, but wouldn’t go uphill on it.
Is the Pope Catholic? Powell, Cesar Chavez, Barbur, Sandy, MLK, Grand, that stretch of Hawthorne between 12th and 22nd, 82nd, Stark (especially east of 205), Holgate (especially bewteen McLoughlin and 28th), West Burnside, East Broadway/Weidler (until Hollywood), Lombard (especially east of MLK), Columbia Blvd, S Macadam, Taylors Ferry (especially between Macadam and Terwilliger), and more. I’m probably missing lots of bad ones in the SW hills.
I’m sure there are, but I prefer to navigate by my own mental map of the city when possible
I normally just got out and ride. I check my tire pressure I guess
Drive less, and drive slower. Getting around by car warps your perception of how long something should take and the broader social consensus on the roads is that speeding is okay, as long as you don’t get caught and stay below 11 mph over the speed limit. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been passed by a driver going 10 over, just to pass them 2 minutes later in traffic. It’s ridiculous.
Oh man can I name some more in the southwest hills: Skyline (especially south of Burnside, Scholls Ferry (especially north of the Six Corners), Humphrey, Patton, Dosch, Cornell, Miller (especially south of Cornell), Canyon, Broadway Drive, Vista, Marquam Hill, Shattuck, 45th, Vermont (west of 45th) and more…
Note that this list is almost every single road with even moderate traffic in the area. No wonder nobody in southwest bikes anywhere; it’s impossible to do so safely unless you’re on one of the very few acceptable corridors like Beaverton-Hillsdale or Capitol.
It’s one of the major reasons I didn’t bike when I lived in West Haven-Sylvan. It’s just not an okay place to bike. Add to that the 58 bus only comes every 30 minutes at peak times (and is still often late or canceled), being 36 minutes from the Washington Park MAX station and 32 minutes along winding roads with blind curves and no sidewalks to the 20 bus, and it’s no wonder I only ever drove anywhere. It wasn’t until I moved to NE that I felt confident in being able to bike and bus myself around.
I’d add the local business ridewithgps to the discussion of how to find routes. It’s free and good.
To add to Christians comment, comparing RideWithGPS and google suggested routes is a big help as there are often notable differences in the suggested routes produced between any to points.
RWGPS route building online is simple to learn, in my opinion. The control points are a nice way to adjust a route, I haven’t had as much success with these from google, as the route will often update in real time on my phone. I have also noticed that when routing with google, elevation can be played down, be sure to click/touch the often “mostly flat” description, you may be surprised to find a punchy hill hidden in the detailed elevation graph.
I’m worried about crazy drivers, especially those without license plates.
Rule #1:
Loose the bleeping phone and pay attention!
I’ve got a very different experience using bells. If the person is on a multi-use path where they expect bike riders and are walking in an appropriate position ringing the bell seems to confuse them more often than not. They take it as a suggestion to change their position and will step in front of me. I only use the bell if I can’t get around them with enough distance. It’s much better to slow down and pass with as much distance as possible.
Yeah, it has a similar vibe to honking your horn. If you honk your horn at a cyclist as you pass, you’re likely to startle them into doing something unexpected. Drivers know it and do it maliciously (IMO). A bell is at least a little more pleasant sounding, and you can be more or less aggressive with it. But I still think it has a similar startling effect. For that matter, joggers who are often going a significant portion of my moving speed (so they’re harder to pass) and wear earbuds, are even easier to startle. You just shouldn’t be passing really fast. Slow down, be careful and give a wide berth!
Not to say a bell never has any use.
30 years ago my neighbors child gave me their bell because he thought he was too big for it. I’ve had that bell on my bike since then, and it make me sound like the icecream man. I also loudly call out that “I’m on your left” well before I get to pedestrians or other bikes.
I ride on Fanno Creek a lot, and I ring my bell a lot. I found that the kind of bell really makes a difference. There are bells that sound more like a hello than a car horn, a softer longer ding-a-ling than a sharp sudden ding. It really does elicit a different reaction in my experience. I get a lot more waves than sudden jumps.
For the most part, my commutes havent changed in the last 10 years. I ride from Gresham into Downtown regularly and the only spaces I tend to white knuckle my bars is between 122nd and 82nd, in both directions. I mainly use the greenways from Gresham to Downtown but I sometimes have to take Division down by the Tabor neighborhood and I get a sense that people are not happy about the structure there. I’ll have cars speed up to enter a parking lot, just the other day I smashed into someone’s passenger window because they were trying to beat me to enter a Starbucks on Division near 122nd. No injuries luckily but I do have to keep looking around and slow down, I’ve gotten good at predicting who doesn’t signal before turning. Cars have also parked in the bike lane, causing me to go into the main road (I don’t trust the sidewalks) and then if there are cars, after I get back in the bike lane, they speed up, only to slow down because of the light change. That’s my experience on that road, Burnside for the most part has been good but I run into a lot of broken glass on that road. I always check my tire pressure before leaving and I bring a reflective vest and lights, sometimes I have to ride back home at night. Usually let cars go past me and I’ll get as close as I can get to the sidewalk if there are not cars parked. I do that because I have noticed recently, cars have been going into the left lane to give me space and in a couple occasions, they had to speed up because of on coming traffic. I need room but they give too much that it risks others to slow down or swerve. Luckily, I’ve ridden bikes my whole life and had the chance to explore the city, so I haven’t had to use any apps to navigate but I occasionally use Strava and see what other routes people use to get around and it’s a fun way to learn about cutty routes.
That part of Division is not real bike infrastructure. Like the lanes on 102nd or Halsey they just added them to narrow the lanes to slow drivers down. It’s better to suffer going over Tabor or go out of the way to go to Clinton when I’m too tired or it’s too hot for Tabor. I really wish they would carve out a piece of the off leash dog area at Tabor for a path that avoids having to go over Tabor but I doubt that will happen in my lifetime. It would make that greenway a lot more accessible if they did.
It’s about a 100′ climb to go up and over the south side of Tabor on the Lincoln/Harrison greenway between 60th and 72nd. Just enough of a hill to make me avoid it most of the time. That is, UNTIL I bought an e-cargo bike. Now I take it all the time, and it’s no big deal. It’s fairly amazing what e-assist does for instances like that.
I occasionally use lanes on Division from 60th to 82nd. They aren’t protected but they’re wide enough for experienced riders I suppose.
I agree that a cut-through for the south side of tabor is needed but I’d take a diverter to keep people from using Harrison as cut-through when driving. I don’t mind huffing and puffing up the hill as long as I’m not going to get run over doing it.
They are building a multi-use path from Lincoln-64th as part of the Parks maintenance facility rebuild though. Assuming it has a good crossing, it will eliminate some of the stress of getting from Lincoln eastbound down to Division. If they could rebuild the bike lanes on Division from 60th – 82nd to be sidewalk level or curb-proteced I think it would really close a big gap in the network.
FYI to the readers, Strava has a global heatmap, zooming in past a point does require a free account, but it can be fun to look at and use as a reference.
What is really cool about these heat maps from Strava is that in a highly segregated city like where I live (Greensboro NC), it starkly shows the richer (i.e. “white”) parts of town with lots of red and other colors, whereas the poorer parts of town (i.e. “black”) often have no lines at all or only along certain low-volume arterial streets. Same in most other cities.
My commute takes me from 122nd to 82nd near Division too. Riding on Division isn’t bad, but there are a lot of conflict points like you mentioned. Market/Mill is a pretty good route and there’s a calm bridge over 205, compared to the mess that ODOT built at 205/Division.
After witnessing an aggressive bicycle culture in Atlanta for a few weekdays this summer, I now wonder is the “separate but equal” bike facilities that most US cities have (including Portland) tends to encourage a wimpy set of users and low expectations (including for myself.) I saw lots of cyclists and electric unicyclists using the left traffic lane, and not just the right-hand gutter full of debris, to get around.
What the…?!?! So kids, women, new bike riders, students, older folks, commuters and errand runners who aren’t part of the lycra-clad club are all “wimpy”?
I never saw a bike lane or bike bus for my first 3 decades as a cyclist. Much less car traffic, I was young, dumb & lucky. If you grow up somewhere as a vehicular cyclist, that’s just the water you swim in, but that doesn’t make other people who want to get around town on their bikes w/o mixing it up with tons of metal, traveling fast w. clueless operators behind the wheel are “wimps.”
I prefer to be a vehicular cyclist, as many bike lanes in traffic are along high traffic streets on which people also speed.
Bad, confusing, inconsistent, and disconnected bike infrastructure doesn’t make the roads, not too mention when you try to use it, it’s either filled with debris, blocked by vehicles or lined with RVs.
I have a safety concern, actually with regard to the lead photo: That Honda is a coupe, which means it has extra-long doors (to allow ingress/egress to the rear seats), and it has blacked out windows so you can’t tell if there’s anybody inside the vehicle. That’s a door-zone danger double whammy! Move to the left! This is a classic “hazard” exemption to the mandatory bike lane use law (ORS 814.420).
The classic procedure is ABC Quick Check: Air, Brakes, Chain, Quick release levers, Check for rideability. https://bikeleague.org/videos/basic-bike-check
I thought you nailed an important point when you suggested riding visibly: in a straight line that’s not hugging the curb or dodging in and out between parked cars.
Bike Loud PDX is now offering some opportunities to learn skills at https://bikeloudpdx.org/learn-to-bike-safely. Viv J. offered a Pedalpalooza event a couple of days ago for basic biking skills.
I had a horrible bike accident on South Bond Avenue and South Lowell last Monday. We bike a few times a week and choose this bike route for the available bike lanes. On our way back the bike lane and one of the lanes of traffic where blocked off by orange cones leaving little space to bike between the cones and street car track. When I attempted to cross the tracks my front wheel got stuck and I fell sideways and fell on my left shoulder. I broke my shoulder in four places. Where were the city workers supervising to make sure the street was closed properly?
I guess riding in Portland 20 years ago was a much different world. I rode with PUMP or Bike Gallery groups a lot. We would get the occasional yahoo, but for the most part we, or even I by myself, dealt with few entitled drivers. A couple of taps on a drivers door woke them up that you didn’t appreciate being squeezed. After both my knees were replaced I quit group rides, but I still walked . I needed to protect my 80 grand investment, so I quit competing for lane space. I actually met more dangerous drivers as a pedestrian in crosswalks , I was not looking at a phone, or listening to music, but took long strolls following rules of the road, and used a walking stick as my guage for proximity. You are the only person concerned with your safety, so take any steps necessary to protect yourself.
Bad question. Commuting is a very personal experience depending on where one is commuting to/fro, the time of day commuting, commuting route, etc.
Casual traffic violation by motorists like driving through red lights, stop signs and just driving too fast.
Yes. neighborhood greenways are generally the safest but I could see how people new to PDX or new to biking around town could easily end up in unsafe situations trying to get to a place just by Greenways.
Know the traffic laws and abide by them as they created to make the roads safe for ALL users. Life is hard enough, who wants to live with seriously injuring or killing someone on their way to work or on the way home.