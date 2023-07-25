Get ready for your 15 minutes of fame at Bike Happy Hour this week

The scene last week. Did I mention we have misters now?!! (Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Rupert Wild wants to tell your bike story.

It’s Tuesday, which means it’s Bike Happy Hour eve! I can’t wait to see you on the Gorges Beer Co. patio tomorrow (Wednesday, 7/26 from 3-6:00 pm). Here’s what to expect at this weeks gathering…

We’ll have not one, but two film crews at the event. I respect peoples’ right to privacy and I never like to just stick a camera in someone’s face unless they are cool with it, so I want to share more about what’s going on…

Rupert Wild (in photo) is a professional filmmaker who moved to Portland from Amsterdam two years ago. He’s working on a documentary based on interviews of people and their experiences of bicycling and being around bikes in Portland — specifically using our network of neighborhood greenways. He’s already done several interviews (some of which are with Happy Hour regulars!) and they are posted on his YouTube channel.

Rupert will be set up in the lower seating area at Gorges all night. He wants to share a wide variety of voices in his project and would love to interview you. If you’d like to sit down for a chat (interviews take 5 to 20 minutes on average), head over and meet him. If you’re shy, find me and I’ll help make the introduction.

Will you be the winner?

The other person who will be filming is Jessa Butler from Freethink, a media outlet that thinks, “the daily news should inspire people to build a better world.” She’s working on a docuseries and the person she’s following just happens to be coming to Happy Hour. Jessa will be focused on her project, so she won’t be asking random people to be on camera. You might not even notice she’s there, but I wanted to let you know just in case.

I think it’s exciting these folks want to document at Happy Hour! Please come find me if you have questions or concerns about either of these projects.

Also tomorrow, we’ll have another free prize raffle. I’ve got a bit more of the SKS accessories to give away and one lucky winner will go home with our Grand Prize, a print of our amazing, 1896 Portland Bike Map!

Remember to bring a swimsuit if you want to jump into the Willamette because we’ll have another Bike to Swim ride leaving for Duckwork Wednesdays around 6:00 pm. Find ride leader Joe — the guy with the pool noodles attached to his bike — if you’d like to join.

And finally, I was going to do some 18th BikePortland birthday stuff, but I didn’t have time to organize anything. The thing is, July 29th, 2005 is the day I officially launched BikePortland.org! I’ll raise a glass and make a toast. If you have any BikePortland memories to share, feel free to step up!

That’s all for now. See you Wednesday!