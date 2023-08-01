Thoughts from vacay and important notes about Bike Happy Hour

Hi everyone.
I had a very nice time away. Spent three wonderful days at Glacier National Park with my wife and three kids and took a clean break from news and social media and work. Now I’m eager to dive back into things here at BikePortland, but it will take at least a few more hours for my brain to kick back into gear.
While I wait for that to happen, I wanted to check in on an important issue that has come up around Bike Happy Hour. But before that, allow me to share just one thought from my trip to Glacier that is very BikePortland-related…
On our second day in the park we tackled the Grinnell Glacier Trail; a really tough, out-and-back hike up to the aforementioned glacier that sits at about 6,500 feet in a saddle between Mt. Grinnell (8,813 feet) and Mt. Gould (9,551 feet). It was the first time since I was a kid (and too young to understand) that I stood so close to a glacier.
Everyone there seemed to be having a great, even celebratory time. There were lots of selfies and a group of strong, daring young men were even jumping in the lake to stand on small icebergs. But as I think back, I can’t shake the feeling that that beautiful glacier is ground zero for the climate change crisis we are facing right now.
I didn’t talk too much about it during our trip because I don’t want to overwhelm my family (especially my kids) with a doomsday tone, but it has definitely shaken me up. The glaciers in this park have been melting rapidly in the past century due to rising temperatures. There were over 100 large glaciers in the park a century ago. Now there’s a good chance that there would be only tiny fragments left — or maybe even no glaciers at all — if my children ever returned to that trail with their children.
Seeing that glacier and dipping my feet in its icy, freshly-melted water — then breathing smoke and seeing a wildfire in the Gorge on our way home — has further radicalized me and has renewed my sense of urgency around fighting climate change. I have little doubt that my kids’ lives will be dramatically different than mine — and not in a good way. We don’t have time to wait!
… Deep breath … OK, allow me to shift gears to Bike Happy Hour…
Can’t wait to see everyone tomorrow (Weds., 8/2)! We can talk about how to use our transportation advocacy to fight climate change, or anything else that’s on your mind. I also want to mention two other important issues that have come up since last week.
First, we need to be more respectful of Work & Co., the business next door to Gorges Beer Co. They are cool with Happy Hour, but they are not cool with folks leaning bikes against their doors, making it hard for employees to come and go, standing on their tables, and then acting rude when called out for it.
So here’s the deal: Please don’t park or hang out on their tables. And do not block their door with your body or your bike. We’ll put up signs and erect stanchions to cordon off that area and I’ll have a Happy Hour regular there to monitor the situation during the event. There are other places to park and hang out. I recommend folks use the Rainbow Road plaza. Remember: We can spread out the Happy Hour love from the patio to the sidewalk and into the street!
On a related note, the popular Holman’s Bar & Grill on SE 28th just reopened. That’s great news on many levels, but since it’s right around the corner from the Bike Happy Hour patio and parking lot, it means we could see a lot more car traffic. Unfortunately, it appears the bar owners (and/or PBOT?) have made SE 28th entry-only and all patrons are being told to exit onto SE Ankeny. This is a big deal because, as you know, that block of Ankeny is the Rainbow Road which is supposed to be a carfree plaza.
If Bike Happy Hour crowds are moved from Work & Co., it means even more folks are likely to be enjoying the event on the street near the two driveways that will be much more active with drivers leaving Holman’s. I’m not sure how this will play out yet, but I wanted this to be on your radar. I have forwarded this concern to the owner of Gorges Beer and the PBOT staffer in charge of the plaza.
On a lighter note… Our new Regulars Club/name tag cards are here! Come find me if you need one.
See you tomorrow!
Bike Happy Hour
Everyone Welcome, Every Wednesday, All Year Long
3:00 – 6:00 pm
$2 off all drinks at Gorges Beer Co., Ankeny Tap & Table, Crema Coffee
All-ages and Family Friendly
Questions & Concerns: Jonathan Maus, 503-706-8804, @bikeportland on Social Media
Hi Jonathan, welcome back! Maybe you know more about it than I do, but the parking lot adjacent to Gorges also belongs to Work&Co, so you can’t park there (at least that was what I was told when I tried). Do you know more about that?
There’s a lot of anti-kickstand sentiment in the “cyclist” community but I really love mine, and have added them to most of my bikes, really helps for situations like this where there’s not a great place to park a bike. And it’s great in general for doing minor adjustments or just not needing to find a place to lean your bike. (if you lock it up with a couple of friends bikes it’s pretty hard to steal a pile of bikes)
Along with fenders and a rack I consider kickstands to be one of the most valuable bolt on accessories.
It’s good that you were able to do something in Glacier Park. Last time I went there, the place was so mobbed with people – and their cars – that there was no place to pull off the road, anywhere. The parking lot at summit visitor center was blocked by an attendant who was shooing cars away.
Glacier needs a motor-vehicle reduction program in the worst way. And how ironic that we worry about the climate crisis and the disappearance of the glaciers while we drive drive drive.
I’m with you on the need to address the climate crisis. You have already done a lot with BP, but certainly more needs to be done – at all levels (international, national, and local).
Hey Fred. Thankfully there is a new reservation system for driving in the park’s one road. I think it’s pretty amazing that there is only one main road in the entire park! But yes, I hear you about the hypocrisy of worrying about glaciers melting after driving 100s of miles. It sucks.
Take the train…
Yes that would be neat. Wish it was cheaper and quicker tho. 6 days of traveling and $2,000 per person is hard to stomach.
I was curious, as I’ve never taken the train and that was crazy expensive sounding. So I just checked (partially because I might want to do this trip), and it looks like I can get a train from Union Station to West Glacier for two adults and a 3 year old (my family size) for a total of $497, and a 14 hour trip. I didn’t go all the way through checkout so maybe there are other fees. Also maybe the ride is hell, but I just did a cross country flight that turned into a 14 hour odyssey and the most cramped seats physically possible, so I don’t know if a train can get worse than that.
This sounds fun, I might try it.
I’m guessing the big discrepancy in price is Jonathan was quoting for private (sleeper) rooms whereas yours looks to be coach seating. Coach pricing is more stable whereas sleepers can have more fluctuation. When I priced sleepers for six for a couple weeks from now I got a total cost of about $7,000, expensive but lower than the $12,000 Jonathan quotes. Sleepers are expensive no matter how you do it, but it helps to look at it as a hotel room on rails.
I still am confused by the “six days of travel”, as the Empire Builder to Glacier is about 16-18 hours one way, leaving Portland in early evening and arriving the next morning, and on the way back leaving Glacier in the evening and arriving in Portland the next morn.
Yeah I must have been looking at some sort of travel package. Glad to hear it’s a LOT cheaper and quicker than I thought! I’d love to take the train someday.
The problem of how to get to outdoor activities is a tricky one (RE: climate change). I used to think it just wasn’t something that enough people wanted to do for it to be a big problem, but I think that’s wrong. A lot of people drive a lot of miles getting to their outdoor activities and I don’t know exactly what to do.
Part of it (and this is like, wishful thinking if we had a functioning government) is a lot of destinations could actually just have mass transit. Like, the highway from here to the coast is often packed, and many of the destinations could easily be served by like two or three train lines and one north/south. People complain about the cost of building the tracks, but that’s just status quo bias. The highways themselves were incredibly expensive. And lumber companies had the coast range covered in rail at one point. It isn’t that big a problem to overcome, if our country just built things anymore.
And similarly, there are some big destinations the other direction. Better routes to Hood River and the area (I know the CAT exists but it’s nowhere near good enough). A rail line out there, also up and over Mt. Hood, etc, etc. That would put a big dent in the problem.
If your activity of choice is backpacking, I think it’s always going to be hard to get to a trailhead without a car. But if you rented, it wouldn’t have to be a long drive if we had better ways to get to nearby hubs like Bend and Mt. Hood, Hood River, etc. As cyclists, we can actually go long distances so just getting to Hood River or Bend is close enough.
This is something I feel like is rarely even considered. The camping and outdoor on weekends lifestyle was invented along with the personal automobile, and the two are just so tightly linked that alternatives haven’t been even contemplated. But I think we need to.
Addressing problems close to home for every day commutes is probably higher on the list of priorities. Maybe harder, because people already live here so it’s tricky(er) to build new stuff. On the other hand, “I drive places on the weekend” is one of the repeated excuses I hear about why people need to have a car, and it just increases the buy-in of car-centric life.
I don’t know. Long rant, because I think about that a lot, especially when stuck in traffic myself just trying to get out of town.
Hi John,
Yes I think about this issue a lot too. It’s a tough one. I think stronger and better rail and transit networks could be key to putting a huge dent in the problem. Overall though, we need to talk more about just doing less recreating that is in a place where you will drive too! Or just imagine if gas was priced correctly. There are tons of things we could do to reduce driving across the board. We need leadership and a willingness to look in the mirror and take personal responsibility for our actions and maybe do less things less often.
Or the roads. Or the cars (registration & taxes). Or….
It’s crazy how much we subsidize driving when at its heart its a luxury form of transportation–notwithstanding the fact that we’ve made it a practical necessity, it still costs tens of thousands of dollars per year for someone to own, operate and maintain an automobile. For sure I think if it cost individuals what it currently costs society as a whole to do things like drive down the Gorge, to the beach, or up to the mountains to sightsee, swim, ski, camp, hike, and boat we’d figure out a way to connect people to activities in much more sustainable ways.
If almost everyone owns a car, uses a car they don’t own, or benefits directly from road based transportation, how can the individualizing of a currently socialized cost raise the cost dramatically, unless you expect to keep all the current revenue sources in place while also charging the individual?
“Overall though, we need to talk more about just doing less recreating that is in a place where you will drive too!”
Did you not drive a fossil fueled powered motor vehicle to Montana and back?
I suspect you & many others don’t drive a car in town every day for every trip.
If everyone in PDX only used their cars for long distance trips, that’d make a difference in Portland. It doesn’t do anything about China emitting almost 3 times as much carbon emissions than the U.S.
In a recent talk on climate change by Bernie Sanders & AOC, David Wallace Wells said, “the average American fridge has a bigger carbon footprint than the average human in Africa.”
Reference – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SzEKxRvhOuU
In this video conference, Sheldon Whithouse talked about lawsuits against fossil fuel companies and big corporate polluters. Bill McKibbon informed me about the recent lawsuit by Multnomah County. https://www.opb.org/article/2023/06/22/multnomah-county-oregon-plans-sue-fossil-fuel-companies-billions-heat-dome/
It’s easy to focus on fossil fueled motor vehicles, especially if you’ve been car-free for 15 yrs due to climate change concerns, but carbon emissions from personal vehicles is only about 15% of the total carbon emissions in the U.S.
In terms of doing less, it’s why I choose to walk to wherever I can, then bike, the take public transit.
Not having any car driving expenses, I can work less and take 2 hr walks w. my dog to the store & back through city parks.
When I moved to PDX in 2008, I wanted out of the tech industry that often had me flying & driving around the country. I wanted a better quality of life w. a smaller carbon footprint.
It didn’t take me long to find people like Aaron Tarfman, who often said “Live simply, so others can simply live.”
There’s a variety of problems that need to be addressed and we need to keep developing and refining the social, political and economic solutions to catastrophic climate change.
Disappointing, but this is exactly the type of reaction that dominates “social” group rides as well. TNR, WNBR, and just about any large group tends to act this way. What is it about the cycling community that lends itself to acting this way? I specifically avoid events like that because it makes me uncomfortable and embarrassed.
It’s the same thing that makes any large group of people have a few outliers that act a way you don’t like. Out of 100 people all entirely there on their own (i.e. not with any organization), you get 5 or 6 that do something annoying. Why do you feel like it somehow reflects on you or the group when a few people in the group do something they’re not supposed to? Same with the WNBR. It’s ten thousand people, how can you imagine getting that many people to ride all over the city and not have some of them get a little bit rowdy. It’s a party. Do you feel uncomfortable or embarrassed if a stranger gets drunk at a bar and makes a fool of themselves?
Also, in this particular case, the picture sure makes it look like there just isn’t enough bike parking for that many people.
But regardless, it really seems like this is just a “heads up, don’t do this thing”, not a big deal. No need to try and come up with a way to scold a bunch of people and generalize for something a few people did.
It’s far from being a cycling specific problem, unregulated and unmoderated any group or gathering can and likely will model these behaviors.
Some thoughts/observations: Active consideration of others and understanding them to be equally complex and important as ourselves is a challenging thing to learn and a reoccurring exercise in continued education. Even when this is well practiced, we can get caught up in the moment, our mindfulness slips or we can become complacent. As a gathering or crowd forms we often lose track of these considerations, and may fall into us v them patterns of thought, mix in the cocktail of endorphins and adrenaline from exerting ourselves or just being excited or a little socially anxious and it’s even easier to slip away from active and complex consideration of others. On the flip side we can also turn these outings into the positive and healing (passive or active) activities that we can all use from time to time simply by being present and modeling the practice of consideration, and setting the expectation that inconsiderate behavior will be addressed through reminders or direct action as necessary, not because we want to exclude or shame, but because we recognize that sometimes we could all use a reminder or a bit of redirection.
I don’t think I’ve ever been on a group ride where people were standing on tables at a coffee, food or water stop. You must ride with some real hellions.
Hey Jonathan, it looks like you had a fun trip! I did that hike about 10 years ago and if it makes you feel any better, that glacier was actually smaller when I was there compared to what I see in your photo. I hope you got to go swimming, that was the most invigorating dip I’ve ever experienced!
Not surprising that Holman’s continues to be a bad actor in the area. I never went back after they came out against safety improvements on 28th, new owners maybe but sure seems like more of the same old bad actions.
Never underestimate a bike rider scorned. I haven’t been back to Laurelhurst Theatre or Staccato Gelato.