Thoughts from vacay and important notes about Bike Happy Hour

The lake below Grinnell Glacier. (Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Hi everyone.

I had a very nice time away. Spent three wonderful days at Glacier National Park with my wife and three kids and took a clean break from news and social media and work. Now I’m eager to dive back into things here at BikePortland, but it will take at least a few more hours for my brain to kick back into gear.

While I wait for that to happen, I wanted to check in on an important issue that has come up around Bike Happy Hour. But before that, allow me to share just one thought from my trip to Glacier that is very BikePortland-related…

On our second day in the park we tackled the Grinnell Glacier Trail; a really tough, out-and-back hike up to the aforementioned glacier that sits at about 6,500 feet in a saddle between Mt. Grinnell (8,813 feet) and Mt. Gould (9,551 feet). It was the first time since I was a kid (and too young to understand) that I stood so close to a glacier.

Everyone there seemed to be having a great, even celebratory time. There were lots of selfies and a group of strong, daring young men were even jumping in the lake to stand on small icebergs. But as I think back, I can’t shake the feeling that that beautiful glacier is ground zero for the climate change crisis we are facing right now.

I didn’t talk too much about it during our trip because I don’t want to overwhelm my family (especially my kids) with a doomsday tone, but it has definitely shaken me up. The glaciers in this park have been melting rapidly in the past century due to rising temperatures. There were over 100 large glaciers in the park a century ago. Now there’s a good chance that there would be only tiny fragments left — or maybe even no glaciers at all — if my children ever returned to that trail with their children.

Seeing that glacier and dipping my feet in its icy, freshly-melted water — then breathing smoke and seeing a wildfire in the Gorge on our way home — has further radicalized me and has renewed my sense of urgency around fighting climate change. I have little doubt that my kids’ lives will be dramatically different than mine — and not in a good way. We don’t have time to wait!

… Deep breath … OK, allow me to shift gears to Bike Happy Hour…

Can’t wait to see everyone tomorrow (Weds., 8/2)! We can talk about how to use our transportation advocacy to fight climate change, or anything else that’s on your mind. I also want to mention two other important issues that have come up since last week.

Circled area is the zone of concern that is now off-limits to Happy Hour attendees.

First, we need to be more respectful of Work & Co., the business next door to Gorges Beer Co. They are cool with Happy Hour, but they are not cool with folks leaning bikes against their doors, making it hard for employees to come and go, standing on their tables, and then acting rude when called out for it.

So here’s the deal: Please don’t park or hang out on their tables. And do not block their door with your body or your bike. We’ll put up signs and erect stanchions to cordon off that area and I’ll have a Happy Hour regular there to monitor the situation during the event. There are other places to park and hang out. I recommend folks use the Rainbow Road plaza. Remember: We can spread out the Happy Hour love from the patio to the sidewalk and into the street!

On a related note, the popular Holman’s Bar & Grill on SE 28th just reopened. That’s great news on many levels, but since it’s right around the corner from the Bike Happy Hour patio and parking lot, it means we could see a lot more car traffic. Unfortunately, it appears the bar owners (and/or PBOT?) have made SE 28th entry-only and all patrons are being told to exit onto SE Ankeny. This is a big deal because, as you know, that block of Ankeny is the Rainbow Road which is supposed to be a carfree plaza.

If Bike Happy Hour crowds are moved from Work & Co., it means even more folks are likely to be enjoying the event on the street near the two driveways that will be much more active with drivers leaving Holman’s. I’m not sure how this will play out yet, but I wanted this to be on your radar. I have forwarded this concern to the owner of Gorges Beer and the PBOT staffer in charge of the plaza.

On a lighter note… Our new Regulars Club/name tag cards are here! Come find me if you need one.

See you tomorrow!

Bike Happy Hour

Everyone Welcome, Every Wednesday, All Year Long

3:00 – 6:00 pm

$2 off all drinks at Gorges Beer Co., Ankeny Tap & Table, Crema Coffee

All-ages and Family Friendly

Questions & Concerns: Jonathan Maus, 503-706-8804, @bikeportland on Social Media