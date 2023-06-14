Podcast: Billy Sinkford and the MADE Bike Show

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
2

In this episode, I talk with Billy Sinkford, a bicycle industry insider and VP of PR and marketing firm, Echos Communications. Billy lives in Portland and is the man behind MADE, a major bike show coming to Portland August 24th – 27th that will feature over 200 custom bike builders and other companies in what he calls the largest handmade bike show North America has ever seen.

I’ve known Billy for years, but have never been able to sit down and have a chat with him, so I was really excited he was able to swing by The Shed for this interview. I finally got a chance to ask him more about his interesting past, how he got into the bike industry, the work he does with Echos, why he’s such a big fan of handmade bikes, and more.

Billy in the Shed (with my dog Georgia). (Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Oh, and he was also nice enough to share the strange — and I’ll just say, very personal story, of how he got his nickname, “Souphorse” — the name many people know him by and the name that’s tattooed across his neck.

But wait, there’s more… We’ll be giving away tickets to MADE shortly. Stay tuned for your chance to win!

I think you’ll love our conversation. As always, if you like our show please subscribe, leave a review, and tell you friends about it!

Full episode transcript here.

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, feel free to contact me at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804.

Pockets the Coyote
Pockets the Coyote
2 hours ago

Excited to listen as I’m very excited for Made. Commenting because I read that as “Souforse” before realizing it was probably “soup-horse” and am doubly excited, as someone with an absurd animal nickname, to hear that story.

KC
KC
18 minutes ago

Just bought tickets, love seeing positive bike culture news in Portland

