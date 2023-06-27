Portland ranks fifth best big city for cycling in America

America’s largest and most influential bike advocacy nonprofit just released their annual City Ratings and Portland has placed fifth in the large city category. And unlike many other rankings (like the silly clickbait one that got too much attention earlier this month), these actually mean something.
Industry-funded People for Bikes ranked 1,484 U.S. cities for their ratings this year on a scale from 0 to 100. Portland earned a score of 56, putting us in fifth place. The leading American city (they also ranked 249 international cities) was Minneapolis with a score of 68. San Francisco (63), Seattle (62), and Philadelphia (57) rounded out the top four. Portland finished just one point ahead of New York City.
Portland jumped up two points from last year’s rankings and has remained relatively flat since 2020. By contrast, Minneapolis made a 31-point jump in one year. For a bit of perspective on how well (or not) we are doing, one of the world’s leading cycling cities, Amsterdam, scored an 82.
People for Bikes uses a detailed process called the Bicycle Network Analysis (BNA) to arrive at these scores. Instead of only looking at self-reported mode-split numbers or the (not really that helpful) U.S. Census commuting data, the BNA goes much deeper. It attempts to assess how connected a city’s bike network is and how stressful it is to reach various locations by bike. They do this by overlaying existing bike infrastructure with things like speed limits, population centers, and the locations of jobs and other destinations. Another big part of their methodology is to look at the level of “bicycle traffic stress” likely to be associated with a given type of bikeway treatment within a network.
According to People for Bikes, a score of 50 is, ” the tipping point to becoming a great place to bike,” — so Portland is just over that hump. For a further bit of context, of all the cities ranked, the average score was 23. More than half of all U.S. cities ranked scored between 10 and 30.
Several other Oregon cities were also ranked. Below is how they fared from best to worst:
- Ashland – 70
- Corvallis – 63
- Brookings – 39
- Eugene – 36
- Hillsboro – 36
- Grants Pass – 33
- Beaverton – 29
- Bend – 29
- Klamath Falls – 29
- Hood River – 27
- Tigard – 27
- Medford – 26
- Albany – 23
- Oregon City – 22
- Redmond – 22
- Gresham – 20
- Lake Oswego – 20
- Happy Valley – 19
- Salem – 17
While Portland has taken its lumps lately in terms of falling off the podium of great cycling cities, these numbers should help remind us that we have a solid foundation to build on. Of course, no rating system is perfect, but it feels like this is the best one currently on offer and we need a measurement tool to hold us accountable for progress (or slippage).
As local officials have grappled with our decline in cycling numbers, some of them act clueless as to why it might be happening. “We have the best and most complete bike infrastructure network we’ve ever had,” they say. “We have built it, but they are not coming,” they say, as they scratch their heads. It’s maddening they don’t understand that it doesn’t matter what you build, it only matters if it’s good enough to let your kids or your elders ride on it.
As this analysis helps show, it’s not the network itself that determines how many people will ride bikes; it’s whether or not they can do so without stress. To move the needle — and rise to our rightful place on top of these rankings — Portland needs to have a laser-focus on creating low-stress cycling environments citywide.
2022 census numbers come out in August. I think many “people who cycle” view the precipitous decline in cycling mode share as some sort of fluke (denial?) so it will be interesting if the decline is confirmed (or worsens).
It’s hard for me to imagine any good analysis that puts Eugene below Portland, especially that far below. Eugene is easily the best biking city in the state and it has a lot to do with the attitudes of motorists there, which are generally way chiller and slower than the death trap that is Portland.
My city of Greensboro NC has network score of 8, #578 out of 624 medium-sized cities (a really awful score in other words), yet I feel safer bicycling here than I ever did in my 18 years living in Portland Oregon. Even cities like Charlotte or DC feel safer, which makes me wonder what PFB is actually scoring.
Eugene was one of the best biking cities in the state but saw a precipitous decline in mode share in the 2010s. Build it and they don’t come.
https://eugeneweekly.com/2018/04/19/the-state-of-cycling/
What a weird comment. Did you read the article (from 2018) that you linked to? It has multiple paragraphs about how bad the infra is in Eugene.
Eugene really hasn’t built anything. The bike network still looks pretty much the same as it did when I moved there in the late 2000s. 13th is now semi-protected cycletrack, but that was only a need because students kept salmoning up 13th, there was already a good route there. There is the gutterlanes on Willamette that allows the joy of biking on a stroad. Is there anything else?
Eugene is a good biking town because the motorists are chill, not because of infrastructure, though the MUPS there are far more useful than the ones in Portland.
Eugene has a lot of the same problems that Portland has. Influx of people who were raised to drive everywhere, cheap gas, cheap cars, cheap parking, more distracted driving.
It’s maddening they don’t understand that it doesn’t matter what you build, it only matters if it’s good enough to let your kids or your elders ride on it.
So true. I don’t know why it’s so hard for them to apply this test and see how the infrastructure falls short. Do the folks at PBOT who design bike infrastructure ride bikes themselves?
PBOT doesn’t care about cycling or really even walking. There’s always this discussion of ‘why can’t PBOT build good infrastructure’ when the reality is they don’t want to. Good infrastructure slows motorists down.
Take the beg barrels they installed on the ‘greenways’. They went through all the work of identifying where traffic diverters should be, they did the outreach they would need for traffic diverters, and then they installed beg barrels they know don’t do anything. It’s not that they are incompetent, hough they are in many other areas, it’s that they know greenways are important routes for motorists to avoid traffic congestion and they want to maintain those motorist routes.
The only thing that matters to them is making the bike network on the map look bigger, so they can appear to be progressive. If you look at their actual actions, its abundantly clear that the only mode of transportation they care about is cars.
PBOT is the enemy of anyone who wants safe, non-SOV ways to travel through the city. They aren’t neutral and they certainly aren’t an ally.
Exactly, thank you! Jonathan. I think maybe people are starting to get this in Portland finally. PBOT’s “bike network” includes residential streets with bike shaped paint on the road and an ostensive limit of 300 car/day, and standard bike lanes (e.g., Anything from Vancouver ave to Lombard Blvd). Look up and down this comment section. We will most certainly have a commenter that states something like, “But I feel fine riding on these.” and “They’ve built so much infrastructure already!” If we want to increase the modal share, Portland needs a 1) physically separate, 2) functional (e.g., gets to stores, schools), 3) network (e.g., with no gaps). We need a PBL network for kids and old people, not professional cyclists.
Recent email received from Mapps’ office: “I agree that a connected system will likely look great for usership across the City, but finding funding for protected bike lanes (which typically come along with other major roadway changes and improvements) will be the primary stumbling block for a city-wide cohesive expansion.”
PBOT consistently thinks of PBLs as “capital projects” whereas a PBL network can easily be built with (as demonstrated by better block) plywood and planters. Roads are mutable. Show the public that. Shit, advocates will build them for PBOT. Portland just needs PBOT to get out of its own way. When PBOT/Mapps says we need money, tell them to “show you the money”: plan and build interim PBLs on Broadway/Weidler and Vancouver/Williams. That could get done in July.
Well our MUP’s are only open to the bravest of riders. They are essentially closed to most average citizens thanks to the local governments here (Multnonah County, ODOT, PBOT/City of Portland) which have allowed them to become linear “campgrounds”.
I hear this a lot, but when I ride them they are open and feel safe to ride.
I agree I think people who say stuff like this never ride them or are outliers who did actually have a bad experience. I ride the 205 path all the way south to Milwaukie and all the way north to Vancouver and have never once had anyone harass me or even interact with me other than looking in my direction.
If a 6’2″ 190lb man can’t ride these paths at 4am and feel somewhat safe, why do you expect other, perhaps less imposing, people to?
Debris, carts and milling people made any passage through the linear camps along 205 a problem at that time.
Worse was the rats. At 4am my light would send them scurrying across the path. So many that I hit several when I used to ride it.
One time a rat came up off my front wheel, hit my right foot, went through the frame and my left foot sent it off into the bushes.
I haven’t been up there in a while, but the passage between Burnside and Stark used to be so narrow that I literally could not ride my trike through without hitting tents and stuff.
The one time I went through there I jsut dropped the hammer and hit things – I heard yelling behind me so I never went back. Ever since I used 90 something to get to Stark before getting on the path.
Whether they’re better now or not, one experience like that and most people simply won’t go back.
How about the guy who screams obscenities at me when I pass him on the Springwater on the Willamette? Apparently my 400lumen light, set 18″ above the ground and directed down so the top of the hotspot hits the ground 25ft out (1 sec at my usual speeds) was enough for that.
I can go on – most times I deal with this stuff by dropping the hammer and daring them to take a 50t ring in the shins at 20mph.
5 weeks ago I rode from Vancouver down to Gladstone on the i205 MUP. I didn’t find anywhere “essentially closed”
When was the last time you rode it?
My experience is that both the I-205 and Springwater MUPs are much better recently than they were in the past.
A suggestion: maybe BikePortland could have a way for people to report conditions on the MUPs. The way some hiking organizations allow people to report trail conditions (e.g. “the downed trees from the xxx storm have finally been cleared from x to y on the z trail”). An easy way: define some forums, one for each major MUP, for people to comment on their observations. The benefit: folks who are considering which way to ride can find a recent condition update.
Yes Mark! I’ve been thinking about something like that too. Thanks.
Bummed to see the notably lower scores in the surrounding area, but knowing where we stand is the first step towards making improvements.
Beaverton 29
Gresham 20
Happy Valley 19
Hillsborough 36
Lake Oswego 20
Oregon City 22
Tigard 27
Their map has some neat info built into it.
I am almost read it as Portland ranks fifth best big TENT city.
I cannot believe that Seattle and San Francisco ranked higher than Portland. San Francisco is great for having a bike that you then take out of the city to bicycle somewhere else. Seattle traffic and drivers are insane and not very bike aware. I find Portland drivers are extremely bike friendly and I bike commuted for three years to work, five miles each way, all year round and never had any issues/accidents.
“good enough to let your kids or your elders ride on it”
Thanks for making this very important point. This must be our mantra when engaging with PBOT. The reason I’ve become active in transportation advocacy is because of the risks my children face. Before kids, I was oblivious to this perspective. It seems that (at least here in SW Portland) the existing design code has setup an active transportation network for “abled-bodied adults” only. This is unfortunate.
I would gladly “let” my kids or elders ride in Portland.
Lots of foreign cities mixed into the rankings, with a clear and obvious bias towards Dutch and Belgian cities being the best. And how does one compare Eugene to Bruges? Well, Bruges had its boom periods in the 1100s and 1300s followed by 700 years of slow decline while Eugene had its boom period in the 1920s through 60s; plus Eugene is bigger and hillier. Otherwise they are completely just each other. Bruges ties with Utrecht at #3 for overall network.